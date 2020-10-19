Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Getting engaged is one of those magical life moments that's worth celebrating, and showering the happy couple with a sweet gift is a great way to share in their joy. Whether you're shopping for a personalized memento, a household essential or a splurge gift you can go in on with a group, Shop TODAY has rounded up 26 of the best engagement gifts that any couple would be thrilled to receive.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 26.

Best engagement gifts under $50

When the happy couple breaks out their decorations every holiday season, they'll get a pleasant reminder of their engagement date with this personalized diamond ring ornament that comes in several color options.

The couple that wears masks together, stays together! This celebratory set comes with a sleek black mask with a white bow and a stunning white lace mask to help couples spread their happy news in public in a safe way.

Much like the newly engaged couple in your life, these two adorable mugs fit perfectly together. The kissing cups come complete with matching spoons and are microwave and dishwasher safe.

Love burns brightly with this custom soy candle, available in two sizes. You can personalize it with the couple's name, engagement date and a map of the city they live in, or one that has sentimental meaning.

Custom T-shirts are kind of a rite of passage for engaged couples, and this bestseller sure is adorable. Pick your custom wording and choose from 15 colors for a totally unique look that matches any couple's personality.

Looking for a heartfelt gift for the newly engaged couple in your life? This throw pillow might just fit the bill. The handmade heart pillow is made with a soft blend of cotton and yarn and is a cozy addition to couches and beds alike.

How romantic! All you have to do is provide a couple's engagement date and the creative minds at this Amazon shop will put together a unique constellation map that recreates the way the stars in the sky looked on that fateful day.

It's the little details that make a house a home, and this custom doormat adds a nice personalized touch to any doorstep. It's something that will make couples smile when they come home after a long day at work, and that's what life is all about, right?

A ring dish is an essential for every married couple, and this one is doubly special thanks to its romantic heart shape. The Etsy bestseller can be personalized with the initials of the lovebirds, with a heart smack dab in the middle.

Wedding planning can be stressful, and every once in a while couples just need to kick their feet back for a little bit of pampering! This foot massager combines heat with triple action shiatsu massage to rub all that stress away.

Best engagement gifts under $100

Know a couple that loves to cook but misses grilling during the cooler months? This compact grill makes indoor grilling easy and produces up to 85% less smoke than other popular models. Plus, it's a breeze to clean thanks to its dishwasher-safe, removable grill plate and drip tray.

Disney fans will fall for this cute custom blanket that features multiple photos of the soon-to-be-newlyweds and several Disney elements, too. The plush fleece throw comes in two sizes: 50x60 and 60x80.

Travel and date night might look a bit different right now, but that doesn't mean couples can't enjoy amazing takeout from America's top restaurants from the comfort of home. Goldbelly ships foods from across the country right to your door and offers gift cards ranging from $25 to $200.

Any couple that loves to host parties will fall for this smart speaker that plays all your favorite music with a simple voice command. Available in five colors, the speaker is compatible with any Google Assistant.

Turn lights off and on right from your phone with this smart light set from Phillips that lets you choose from several light settings. The kit allows you to turn your lights on or off — even when you're not home — and it even has a sleep timer that dims lights gradually as you prepare for bedtime.

Whether the newly engaged couple is a fan of "Star Wars," "Game of Thrones," "The Lord of the Rings" or Disney movies, these stunning origami shadow boxes based off of iconic movie couples make a thoughtful gift.

Not sure what to get the lovebirds? Get them a little bit of everything with this gift box that includes a ring dish, frame, luggage tags, a candle and more.

Help the happy couple commemorate their love story with a sweet custom map that shows the cities where they met, where they got engaged and where they're getting married.

A personalized cutting board will instantly serve as a statement piece in any couple's kitchen. This wooden one can be customized with any number of messages and is the ideal gift for the foodies in your life.

Every couple needs a special keepsake box to help them store love letters, jewelry and more. This gorgeous option comes in several wooden finishes and can feature a custom engraved message that's unique to the couple.

Best engagement gifts for $150-$300

Ideal for sports fans, campers and anyone that loves long hours spent outside, this spacious cooler makes the perfect group gift for a newly engaged couple. The durable, leakproof design features a tough as nails zipper, ultimate insulation and a roomy interior. As an added bonus, it resists UV rays, mildew and punctures.

Digital photo frames are always a great gift option, but this one takes things up a notch. After connecting an Apple or Android device to the frame, couples can upload, crop and display their most precious memories on the frame. Perfect for family gatherings and wedding festivities, the frame lets lovebirds curate their photos into personalized playlists and has a crisp HD screen.

Cleaning up isn't always easy for busy couples who are constantly on the go. With this smart vacuum from iRobot, you can schedule a daily or weekly cleaning and get rid of dirt, dust and debris without lifting a finger. The smart device seamlessly navigates its way around furniture and works on hard floors and carpets alike.

We're all a lot more germ conscious these days, and UV sterilizers are an increasingly coveted item. This one from Coral UV gets rid of 99.9% of germs in 10 minutes with the help of two UV-C lights and also features a built-in dryer. You can toss a bunch of items in it too, like phones, keys, glasses, kitchenware and more.

Tech loving couples will adore this multitasking charging dock that powers up iPhones, Apple Watches and earbuds all at once. It was designed for Apple users, but the dock also works with several Android phones, including Samsung, LG and Google.

Clean air is peace of mind, and this air purifier features a HEPA filter that gets rid of 99.97% of microscopic allergens and 99.9% of airborne viruses, bacteria and mold spores. The sleek touch screen LED controls make it easy to operate and an auto-off timer helps you set it and forget it.

