Yes, it’s only early fall. But if the time warp that is 2020 is anything to go by, then holiday season will be here before we know it. (Weren’t we just in the throes of a peak-summer heat wave?) With that in mind, the time to start your shopping engine is now.

And if you need to find the perfect thing for the dude in your life, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve scoured the internet to find fail-proof gifts for boyfriends, from self-care essentials and kitchen gadgets to the “world’s softest robe.”

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 28.

Best gifts for the fashion-forward boyfriend

Carhartt’s watch hat is the hat you see on everyone from hard-core hikers and fishermen to hipsters and A-listers. The hat’s ubiquity comes from its cool minimalist style, low-maintenance acrylic that keeps your head impressively warm. Plus, it clocks in with an under-$20 price tag. The Watch Hat comes in nearly 20 solid shades, from pitch black to neon green.

Get brownie points for life with this insanely comfy robe from Ugg — deemed by Nordstrom shoppers the “World’s Softest Robe!” and “Best. Robe. Ever.” Not only is it made with a stretchy-soft jersey material, but there’s a light fleece lining on the inside for extra coziness. Even if your BF’s “not a robe guy,” we promise he’ll reach for it weekend mornings and work-from-home days alike.

If your S.O. doesn’t already have a pair of go-to slippers for puttering around the house, introduce him to the glory that is Ugg’s fuzzy leather slipper with an outdoor-ready sole.

Ease the old hoodie out of the daily rotation and replace it with something crisp and classic. Topman’s classic bomber’s minimalist style will go with just about everything he owns, while the elasticized waistband gives it a small touch of structure.

As far as footwear goes, Everlane’s Court Sneaker is the reigning king of old-school cool. The trainer-inspired low-top has a casual, versatile style that works for nearly any occasion. The design is not only sleek, but also carbon-neutral—the lining is 100% recycled polyester, the sole is natural and recycled rubber, and the carbon footprint is fully offset.

We’re guessing your fella has been on a steady sweats-and-shorts diet these past few months. Time to switch things up with Public Rec’s All Day Every Day pants. They’re the ideal cut for every day or any occasion, and the breathable fabric has just enough stretch to make them feel perfectly lived-in.

Whether his style is preppy, normcore, or skater, he’s gonna love this 100% cotton hoodie from Only NY, an indie streetwear brand based in — where else? — New York City.

Best gifts for the foodie boyfriend

Is your man curious about home-brewing? This IPA-making kit is perfect for first-timers, with just about everything you need to make a one-gallon batch of brew at home — including a glass fermenter, thermometer, and a mix of grains, hops, and yeast. If there’s anything more satisfying than an end-of-the-day beer, it’s an end-of-the-day beer you brewed yourself. Cheers!

Level up your day adventure game with what very well may be the neatest little portable grill in existence. Cuisinart’s red gas grill is compact and easy to tote around for picnics, camping trips, and day hikes. The stackable design features a cast-iron grate for grilling, plus a cutting board and fold-out rack to keep the propane tank nice and secure while in use.

If your BF falls into the puts-spice-on-everything camp, then it is a statistical certainty he’ll flip over this crispy chili sauce. Fly by Jing’s vibrant Sichuan chili crisp is totally natural and made in Chengdu with heritage chilis, qingxi gong jiao (aka the province’s famous tribute pepper), and local Sichuan oil. What’s not in the jar is almost as notable: no chemicals, no gluten, no sugars, and no GMOs.

With high praise from professional chefs, bestselling cookbook authors, and other food-industry pros, Global’s G-2 is basically the best all-around knife out there. Made in Japan from rust-resistant stainless steel, the G-2 has a razor-sharp 8-inch blade that can handle everything from delicately slicing tomatoes to quartering a whole chicken.

There’s really no going wrong with a three-pack of damn good hot sauce. Red Clay’s cold-pressed, fermented hot sauces (original and verde) and spicy honey are made in Charleston using ingredients sourced from Southern farms.

Bring 2020’s lost tailgate season back to life in the backyard with more than two pounds of delectable sausage and charcuterie from a Portland, OR-based company called Olympia Provisions. Bless his grill (and your dinner plans) with 100% pork bratwurst, foot-long frankfurters, applewood-smoked kielbasa, garlic- and chili-spiked soppressata and spicy chorizo Navarre.

If your guy is on the nitro cold-brew bandwagon, then this gizmo is made for him. This brewer/keg demystifies the whole nitro coffee thing (and cuts nitro-coffee costs way, way down).

For the most discerning of sodium fiends, there’s this intensely delicious condiment — a blend of flaky sea salt (hand-plucked from Oregon shores, of course) and super-tasty fermented black garlic.

Best self-care gifts for boyfriends

Sonos One projects clean, crisp, warm sound from an elegant and streamlined speaker that tucks in nicely to any space — kitchen counter, bedside table, entertainment center, or even the bathroom since it’s specifically designed to withstand humidity. Small but mighty, the smart speaker has built-in voice control (he can also control it through the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay 2, if voice command’s not his thing). Music is a major stress-reliever, so consider this the gift that keeps on giving.

This blend of natural and organic oils — avocado, apricot, jojoba and sweet almond among them — is a verifiable slam dunk for keeping beards soft and smooth. Those scraggly little flyaways won’t know what hit ‘em.

Dior uses earthy patchouli, spicy Sichuan pepper and a citrus twist of Italian bergamot to create pure swagger in a bottle.

Go on and pre-order the two-LP album of “Shore,” the fourth studio album from Fleet Foxes. Your guy will get the vinyl in early 2021, but he can stream or download the album straightaway. (The purchase comes with a free MP3.) Whether digital or analog, the 15 folksy, gorgeous songs on “Shore” make a lovely soundtrack for time spent at home.

Enhance his shower experience with this cult-favorite scrubby towel by Goshi. Its textured threads do two key things: Work up a hardy lather and buff away dead skin cells for the softest skin of his life.

Got a Yankees fan in your life? This leather-bound book compiles articles from The New York Times sports pages to capture the story of baseball. It makes for an ideal coffee-table-staple-slash-conversation starter.

Give that gummy, squashed-up tube of Colgate the ultimate upgrade. Marvis’ quality toothpaste is the small sort of indulgence he might never think to treat himself to.

Whether he keeps it tossed over his favorite leather chair or rolled up in the backseat awaiting his next adventure, he’s sure to find plenty of uses for this classic plaid blanket, with soft shearling on the flip side.

Give the gift of a perfect shave with this shave kit from Aesop, the cult-fave Australian brand. The duo’s shaving serum combines soothing aloe and moisturizing glycerin, orange flower oil and vitamin B5 for a super-close shave that won’t irritate the skin, while the Post-Shave Lotion seals in moisture with shea butter, olive oil and Australian sandalwood.

Help him be the plant parent you know he can be. On top of being an aesthetically pleasing addition to his space, this succulent is pretty much foolproof in terms of light and care.

Nordstrom shoppers give this bar soap a hearty 4.8 out of 5 stars for its gentle exfoliation, light citrus scent and long-lastingness.

We could all use a little extra soothing in 2020. This two-tone puzzle gradually shifts from aqua to sky blue, meaning you two can serenely zone out while piecing it together. All you need is a warm drink and David Attenborough-narrated “Planet Earth” playing in the background, and you’ve given the gift of ultimate relaxation.

We hate to make assumptions...but there’s a good chance your dude’s towel situation is in need of a revamp. Go all in with this luxurious six-towel set (two full-size, two hand towels, two face towels). All are made from a high-quality cotton that becomes softer and silkier with time (and is certified free from harmful chemicals) and features a super-absorbent and fast-drying waffle weave.

