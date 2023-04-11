Our Place launched an upgraded version of its mega-viral Always Pan — I tried it

What is different about the Our Place Always Pan 2.0?

To create the new pan, the brand says that it took two years to listen to customer feedback and incorporate technological advancements to make the Always Pan even better.

The biggest difference between the original pan and the 2.0 version is that the new one is oven-safe (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit). That's why the brand touts that it has 10-in-one functionality — including the ability to be used for sautéing, baking, braising and more — while it's predecessor had eight-in-one.

As someone who used the Always Pan for just about every cooking task (I have two of the original ones, and they are the only pans in my kitchen), the update was very welcome. There were multiple times when I wanted to make a recipe, but couldn't because it required a pan that could go from the stove to the oven. So the change will help me expand the types of meals I can make — in fact, I just used it to make a frittata for the first time ever!

Another common complaint among users was that the nonstick coating wears out quickly, and I've definitely noticed that mine doesn't work as well as it once did. But the Always Pan 2.0 is said to be made with the brand's new Thermakind non-stick coating, which is designed to last 50 percent longer. Obviously, the pan I was using was new, so it was in peak condition, but I was surprised by how easily the eggs slid right off after I was done cooking.

Appearance-wise, the pans look exactly the same. Just like the original, the new one is available in eight aesthetic colors, has deep sides and comes with a lid, steamer basket and a wooden spoon that's designed to rest right on the pan.

While I've only used it a few times in the days since I received it, it definitely seems like an improvement on an already pretty impressive product. And at $150, it's just $5 more than the original. Given how often the last model sold out, we wouldn't be surprised if this one does as well.