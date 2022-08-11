Our Place just dropped mini versions of their bestselling pots and pans

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

We've said it once, and we'll say it again: We're obsessed with the Our Place cookware. And we're not the only ones. For years, shoppers have flocked to the brand's website to stock up on its bestselling pots and pans — and for good reason. The Always Pan and Perfect Pot have become multifunctional must-haves in the kitchen, designed to replace eight basic cookware pieces, according to the brand.

Both the Always Pan, which was dubbed the "internet's favorite pan," according to Our Place, and the Perfect Pot have sold out multiple times. And now the brand is moving on to newer — and smaller — ventures with its newest launch: Our Place Minis. The brand-new compact versions of the customer-loved Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

But don't let their "cuteness" take away from just how mighty these cookware pieces are — they're still made with the same details that make their larger predecessors so great. An aluminum makeup and lightweight construction allows them to heat up quickly, and each have a ceramic coating that is nonstick and nontoxic, the brand shares.

From handle to handle, each piece comes in at 16.9 inches. The Mini Always Pan has a 1.2-quart depth and weighs just 2.8 pounds, while the Mini Perfect Pot comes in at 3.3 pounds with a 2.5-quart capacity. Plus, both are available in a discounted duo deal in six colors, that you can mix or match.

One of these mini pots or pans can take the place of a fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, and saucepan all at once — offering the opportunity for a less cluttered kitchen, and the perfect addition to any college apartment. With students returning to school, a splurge on this cookware could end up being a big money-saving move. Dorm rooms are notorious for their lack of storage space, so the minis are perfect for stashing away on smaller racks and cabinets. Their compact size also makes them easier to transport, so you can take these with you on lengthy getaways.

More Our Place accessories

Protect your fingers from accidental burns with these hot grips. They're custom-designed to fit around the handles of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, and they can even be purchased in the color that matches your cookware.

Looking for that perfect sear? This cooking accessory can help you put the finishing touches on any meal, thanks to its cast iron design, pill-shaped handle (for easy maneuvering) and enamel makeup (for even easier cleaning!). Plus, it's 7 inches in diameter, so it can be used in your Mini Always Pan, too.

These smaller sized steamer are made specially for use in your Always Pan and Perfect Pot. According to the brand, each one is made by Chinese artisans with bamboo and handwoven spruce walls.

And if you want to stay on theme, these tiny bowls are perfect for holding smaller apps, delicate desserts and more. You can grab them in a set of four or eight — and both are on sale right now!