With summer coming to a close, you might be looking to get back into a routine — whether it be staying more organized, prepping healthier meals or finally putting the finishing touches on the living room you redesigned months ago. Luckily for you, Amazon just dropped a ton of can't-miss deals to help you fulfill all of your end-of-season needs, and at deeply discounted prices to boot.

The online retailer has been keeping under wraps an entire section completely dedicated to overstock items at under-budget prices. We’ve already uncovered some of the outlet store's top fashion finds, and recently we found deals on home and kitchen that you need to know about.

From storage baskets and containers for keeping your pantry products in order to decorative pieces that double as shelving and so much more, we're rounding up all the essentials that we think your home and kitchen will be incomplete without. And did we mention everything is under $30?

Amazon outlet kitchen deals

When it comes to cleaning stainless steel, ugly fingerprints always win in the end. Now you can avoid those pesky smudges, with these door handle covers. They’re made from a soft, machine-washable material and can fit around most appliances, including refrigerators, ovens, microwaves and more.

What does a kid at school and an adult working at a 9-to-5 have in common? Each pack a lunch! No matter your age or circumstance, this bento box container will come in handy. It features three spacious compartments and a slot for utensils. Plus, the eco-friendly material is microwave- and freezer-safe.

Looking to upgrade your dishware? Now you can grab a set of BPA-free, nonbreakable bowls for almost 20% off. According to the brand, they're durable, stackable and lightweight.

If you're in desperate need for more storage space, consider trying this four-tier wire basket. It's designed to hold up to 80 pounds, making it perfect for storing groceries, pantry items or whatever else needs organizing.

For those who are a little unsure about their cooking abilities, keep your worries out of the kitchen with this helpful food thermometer. The device is waterproof and has an accuracy of 1°C, according to the brand. Right now, you can grab one for 54% off.

With the wrong containers, storing food can be a messy and wasteful process. Keep your leftovers fresh and flavorful by keeping them in these reusable silica storage bags. A single purchase includes a set of 18 bags, which are leak-proof, airtight and anti-slip, according to the brand.

Many of us don't consider our day started until we've had that first sip of coffee — so if keeping caffeine within arm's reach is crucial, you'll want to get your hands on this capsule holder for your coffee pods.

Summer is still in full swing, so we fully support any decision that involves upgrading your barbecue essentials. This charcoal grill is not only built with features like ultra-secure lid locks and a dual venting system, but it's also portable — so you can enjoy burger, hotdogs and more wherever hunger hits!

Ever feel like you're putting your fingertips in danger when using a grating tool? Maybe this 3-in-1 prepping tool is for you. The rotating handle is designed to keep your digits away from anything sharp, and the three different blades can help you slice and shred your ingredients exactly how you need them.

"No grounds in your coffee guaranteed," says the brand. If that doesn't convince you that this French press is a must-buy, maybe the non-slip silicone base, classy design and affordable price tag (just $12!) will.

When wanting to impress guests with your cocktail-making skills, you need to make sure to have all the proper tools. This bartender kit includes everything you need to create the perfect drink. Plus, the bamboo holder and stainless steel set will give your bar cart an elevated look.

These magnetic signs might look simple, but they are far from useless. Now, you'll never question the cleanliness of your dishwasher again. Simply switch the tab from clean to dirty, or vice versa, to make tidying up a breeze for the whole household.

Amazon outlet home deals

There's nothing worse than discovering a lack of toilet paper at the wrong time. Keep extras stored in the same place, using this versatile tissue holder. It even has a built-in shelf to hold any other necessities you prefer to have close by, from wipes tp feminine products.

Looking for a subtle statement piece to pull the look of your room together? This round end table has a stylish tabletop to match any rustic-inspired interior, but also features a bottom sling holder for magazines, books, newspapers and more. It's the perfect conversation starter.

Stay organized and keep guests (or playful kids) from dragging dirt into your home by investing in a shoe rack. Keep this four-tier shelf in your entryway for an elegant, yet functional way to store shoes and to never misplace a left or right foot!

Home decor on a budget? Sign us up! Right now, you can score one of these floating shelves for 30% off. We're obsessed with the hexagon shape and the many ways you can style each of the three tiers. Plus, it includes an installation kit for easy setup.

Amazon is slashing this hamper set by almost half in its overstock section. Each basket is freestanding, collapsible and designed with sturdy leather handles for more secure carrying.

If it's been a while since you replaced your towels, consider this outlet section deal a sign to switch things up. This microfiber set comes with one bath towel, one hand towel and two washcloths. With a price this good, you might want to buy a set for each bathroom in your home!

Want a more nature-inspired look for your bedroom or entertainment space? You can't go wrong with this ivy-inspired garland. It even comes in a maple shade to match the turn of the season!

It's hard to pass on a full bed sheet set for 45% off. Bondiance's six-piece set comes in several shades to match any bedroom aesthetic and is said to be "extra soft" thanks to its brushed microfiber 1,800 thread count.

Is it a blanket? Is it a sweatshirt? No matter where you land on that argument, we think we can all agree that it looks ultra cozy. Cuddle up on the couch this fall with your own wearable blanket, which is not 30% off on Amazon.

If you're looking for a more traditional blanket, this jewel-toned throw will look breathtaking on a tufted chair or couch. The brand says that it's designed to keep its "luxurious softness" throughout the years and is made from a microfiber polyester that is irresistibly soft.

Don't just pair your vanity with any chair. This stylish ottoman — which comes in eight stunning shades — is made from a velvet fabric and sturdy, yet chic, metal legs. We recommend shopping a few more to place around you living area and dining space for extra seating.

Post-shower smudges on glass doors can be an eyesore. Eliminate unsightly marks and keep shower surfaces squeaky clean with this squeegee tool.

Now that we're preparing to shop all the fall fashion that's dropping, you don't want to be left with no way to store your new items. Now's the time to stock up on hangers — especially when you find a 30-pack for less than $14.