This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With September right around the corner and inflation top of mind, we're all on the hunt for ways to save on fall essentials, from gear like backpacks and lunchboxes to transitional clothing and shoes. While you may initially think of Sam's Club as a place to save on bulk groceries, the warehouse club is also an under-the-radar destination for deals on everything you need to get back into your routine.

In addition to Sam's Club's typical low prices on popular brands such as Levi's, Steve Madden and Gap, the retailer is running an August Savings Event for members. During the sale, which ends Aug. 10, you can score discounts on many back-to-school essentials for kids and adults, including jeans, sneakers, headphones and backpacks. (Not a Sam's Club member? You can sign up here.)

Below, we've rounded up 21 budget-friendly fall finds worth shopping at Sam's Club right now.

Kids' back-to-school clothing and essentials

Designed for a stylish tailored fit and featuring belt loops with an elastic waistband, these joggers offer an elevated look while still being comfortable and breathable. Plus, they're under $10.

Send your kid off to school in style. Available in three different varieties of fun patterns and colors, this active set features a stylish sweatshirt and legging combo, perfect for the classroom and the playground.

Yes, you can score a pair of Levi's jeans for under $10! This tried-and-true pair is made of stretchy denim and comes in "big kids" sizes 8-20.

Kids won't mind toting around this backpack and matching insulated lunchbox, priced under $20. Both pieces have compartments to help kids stay organized, and they come in four fun prints: butterfly, camo, daisy and dino.

Looking for a transitional girls' jacket to head into fall? Priced under $15 and coming in sizes 2T-14/16, this versatile piece is on-trend and affordable.

Grab this set of two basic Levi's tees for under $10 during Sam's Club's August Savings Event. Boys can pair them with jeans, joggers or shorts for an easy yet stylish look.

This 13-piece food storage set will have your little one prepared for lunch time for the whole year. Complete with a set of collapsible silicone straws, a water bottle, storage packs and two slim lunchboxes, the discounted set is a steal at under $20.

Featuring a bluetooth connection and a volume-limiting sound, your kid will be ready to head into fall with these fashionable and modern headphones. They also come with a wire connection, just in case the four-hour battery life isn't enough!

A new school year means a new backpack, and this one from Under Armour is affordable and versatile. Perfect for high school and college students, it has tons of pockets to store various items, a laptop sleeve and is water repellent. With more than 300 five-star reviews and a bunch of colors to choose from, what's not to love?

Lunchboxes are essential for back-to-school season, and this popular set from Bentgo features two "durable and leak-proof" boxes with a total of eight storage compartments to hit all areas of the nutrition pyramid. During the August Savings Event, you can save $10 and snag the whole set for under $20.

Kids' sneakers should be both fun and secure. Featuring a cute design, cushioned soles and an adjustable strap, these will quickly become your kid's go-to pair.

Women's fall clothing and essentials

A basic tee is a necessity for a capsule wardrobe, and this one from Gap will pair with anything in your closet. A great piece to dress up or down, wear it with heels or sneakers and your favorite jeans.

If you needed a sign to invest in a new pair of business-casual shoes for school or the office this fall, let this be it! These under-$40 mules are adorable and can elevate any outfit. Pair them with your favorite dress or your go-to jeans.

Everyone needs a jean jacket, especially for the fall. This one comes in white and two shades of blue — and considering how versatile it is, it's bound to make the $20 price tag worthwhile pretty quickly.

Featuring an A-line silhouette and a fun tiered design, this dress is great to pair with sneakers or heels for a breezy yet professional look. Wear it on its own while the weather is still warm, then throw on a denim jacket to transition into cooler months.

We love a good hair hack, and bouncy curls are just a step away with these hot rollers. Heat them up in just 85 seconds, then pop them in your hair in the morning for a couple of minutes and get to your busy day ahead. The best part? The set is priced under $25 and comes with various barrel sizes.

Men's fall clothing and essentials

Functional and affordable, these Levi's go with anything and are made with some stretch for all-day comfort. Plus, they've racked up more than 1,000 five-star reviews.

Available in 10 color combos and sizes S-3XL, this polo pack is great for the office, the golf course and other fall outings.

Bring a little street style to your fall looks with these versatile sneakers — and get the leather look without the hefty price tag. Available in white and brown, these sneakers will help you step up any outfit.

A new button down shirt always comes in handy, whether for work or casual wear. Made of 95 percent nylon and 5 percent spandex, this shirt is designed to keep you cool while you're wearing it, which is ideal for transitional weather.

Designed for comfort and mobility, these pants will be your best friend for fall hikes and yard work. They come in four colors and are priced under $18.