While it feels like we were just celebrating the start of summer break, back-to-school season is slowly creeping up on us and will be here before your kids are even fully unpacked from their latest camp adventure. So it's time to start thinking about grabbing all those backpacks, notebooks and other must-haves that will help set kids up for success this school year.

Thankfully, Target is making it even easier for parents, students and teachers to prep for their return to class, with a huge selection of new items as well as student and teacher savings on all kinds of back-to-school essentials. And the retailer gave Shop TODAY an exclusive look at what's to come.

“We know the back-to-school season signals an important milestone for millions of families across the country — and we’re here to help by introducing even more ways for guests to save and find everything they need all in one convenient location,” Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target said in a release. “From supplies and stylish apparel to snacks and the latest electronics, guests can count on Target to make the most of their budgets, with thousands of items under $10.”

Target Teacher Prep Event

For educators, Target is bringing back its Teacher Prep Event, which will run from July 17 to Sept. 10 (which is nearly six weeks longer than last year's event). Teachers can save 15% on school supplies like pens, notebooks, and arts and crafts items as well as other classroom essentials, such as hand sanitizer, disposable face masks, snacks and Pillowfort furniture. Those who are eligible to save include all K-12 and homeschool teachers, those working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, vocational or technical schoolteachers and professors working at universities or colleges. If you qualify, all you need to do is join Target's Circle loyalty program (it's free to sign up!) and verify that you're a teacher. Then you can start saving through the Circle app!

Target college student discounts

College students can also save big on essentials via Target Circle. This year, the retailer is bumping up its discount for college students from 15% to 20%. So, from July 3 to Sept. 3, they can save big on a one-time purchase of dorm room must-haves, school supplies and more.

More ways to save on back-to-school essentials at Target

Target's biggest sales event of the summer, Target Deal Days, is coming up on July 11 to 13. While we bet you'll be able to find deals on school-ready clothing, dorm decor and more back-to-school essentials, you'll also be able to save on plenty of finds for yourself. According to the retailer, there will be deep discounts across every category, from tech to beauty.

Target back-to-school items

With Target's wide array of fun back-to-school picks, parents shouldn't have any issues finding items that will actually get their kids excited about going back to school. From college students to kids entering a classroom for the very first time, we rounded up some of the most exciting new school finds from Target that you can shop now.

Kids will never be without a pencil when they need one again! They can keep all their writing implements, markers, erasers and more in one spot with this handy pouch. It comes in five colors and has a flat bottom to keep it from rolling off their desk.

Packing a lunch for a picky kid can be tough — especially if they don't want each food item to touch. Thankfully, this bento lunchbox has three divided compartments to keep their snacks and meals separated. It's also designed to be dishwasher safe, so it's easy to clean at the end of the day.

Help them stay hydrated during the school day with these cute water bottles. You get two in a pack, so they can have one to use at school and one to keep at home.

Whether they're studying for a test or preparing for a presentation, this set is sure to come in handy. The pad has 100 perforated index cards and three moveable dividers, so they can break up the cards by subject and then rip them out as they go.

Gamers will love this 3D print backpack. It comes with a pair of 3D glasses that they can put on and watch the pack's design truly pop.

Older kids and teens will appreciate how fashionable and mature this backpack feels. It's designed to have a spacious interior with slip pockets and a zip pocket, so there should be plenty of room for all their everyday items.

Ditch the plastic and pack your little one's lunch in these colorful sandwich bags. You'll get two bags in a pack — each one is made to be reusable and features a zip closure to keep all the contents from leaking out.

Kids can take their favorite superhero to school with them thanks to this fun Spider-Man notebook. The spiral pad has lined pages and perforated sheets, making it perfect for note taking.

Arguably the best part about having a locker is being able to decorate it with all your favorite things. Students can make theirs feel truly unique with this letterboard. It has a magnetic backing, so it should easily attach to the inside of any locker. Plus, it comes 145 plastic letters that they can use to create new messages and phrases every day.

Target back-to-school items for college students

Lugging all your toiletries to the communal bathrooms every time you need to shower can be a pain, but this handy caddy can make it easier. According to the brand, it has a spacious main compartment that has room for larger items like shampoo bottles, towels or a hairbrush, as well as outer mesh pockets for smaller items. The mesh design is also said to allow for speedier drying.

They can add a sweet touch to their dorm room with this cute pillow. While the fruit-inspired decor is already super affordable, you can grab the throw pillow for 25% off right now.

Help them stay on top of their school assignments and social schedule with this planner. It's dated for the academic year (from July 2022 to June 2023) and has both weekly and monthly sections.

Dorm rooms don't always have the best natural lighting, which makes keeping certain plants alive nearly impossible. With this faux monstera, they can add a pop of color to their space and never have to worry about it wilting or turning brown.

Staying hydrated has never looked this stylish! They'll want to bring this chic tumbler with them everywhere on campus, from the gym to the classroom. It comes in six colors — you can grab one or add a few to your cart so they'll never be without their favorite beverages.

