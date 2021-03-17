Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We're all looking for ways to be more organized and productive in our daily lives. While some people have benefited from mapping out their daily tasks in a planner, others have found a more personalized approach that works better.

Bullet journaling has made waves on the internet over the last few years — you've likely scrolled past a few artfully-designed schedules or custom goal maps, without ever realizing what it was. Shelby Abrahamsen, a bullet journaler who runs the lifestyle blog Little Coffee Fox, said she had been using regular planners for years with little success when she realized she needed a more stimulating and exciting planning method — and bullet journaling provided just that.

"This system is completely flexible to my ever-changing needs and I can go wild making it messy, colorful and beautiful," Abrahamsen said. "Because of this, the bullet journal can hold my attention and keep me on task. Most of the time, at least."

What is bullet journaling?

Bullet journaling, otherwise known as "BuJo," is a "mindfulness practice disguised as a productivity system," according to the official Bullet Journal website. The method, created by Ryder Carroll, a digital product designer, is a way to streamline the process of planning, journaling, ideating and more by creating one space to do it all.

According to Abrahamsen, the basic elements of a bullet journal include a monthly or yearly spread, where you can plan for the future, a section for more pressing plans such as daily to-do lists or weekly overviews and a section for collections, which can be anything from a grocery list to a project brainstorm. "Once you have your blank journal, you can fill in these elements in whatever order you like," she said. "You can keep things very precise and neat, or you can have each new page be something completely different. As long as it works for you, you’re doing it right."

As you get more comfortable, you may want to test your creativity and experiment with stencils or colorful designs. But for beginners, the first step is finding a good journal. Below, we're sharing 7 options that will help you kick off the process.

If you're feeling ready to jump in, this notebook comes highly recommended by Abrahamsen. "This journal has excellent details like numbered pages, a pre-printed index, two bookmarks and an accordion pocket in the back that make it an amazing bullet journal," she said "Plus, the paper can take a remarkable amount of abuse, which I love as an artist."

Maybe you're interested in trying out bullet journaling but don't want to drop a ton of cash on a notebook. This budget option is a great choice for beginners. There are 128 dotted pages in the journal, so there's plenty of room for planning and scheduling. The attached ribbon serves as a bookmark, so you can easily pick up right where you left off last.

Another affordable option, this notebook has a flat-lay design, which will make it easier to map out your days. It has a sturdy water-resistant vegan leather cover that will keep the contents within safe. The dotted page journal comes in 11 color options like burgundy, navy and white.

Moleskine is one of the most well-known notebook brands, and while their journals tend to be more expensive, they're super high-quality. You can grab one of their dotted notebooks in a range of colors, or if you're feeling up to the challenge, opt for one that's completely blank. It has inner storage folders where you can keep memorabilia and an elastic closure that holds everything in place.

This kit gives you everything you need to create Instagram-worthy designs and layouts in your bullet journal. Along with a dotted notebook, it comes with reusable stencils, 15 colorful pens, sticker sheets and six rolls of washi tape, so you can turn every page into a masterpiece.

Plan out your day or create lists in this well-designed journal. It includes a key page, which is helpful if you're using certain symbols or colors to denote specific tasks or events. The pages are numbered and it has an index at the front, so you can easily flip to the page you're looking for.

This stylish notebook features 192 dotted pages, and each one is super thick so you won't have to deal with your words bleeding or feathering when writing. It comes with a ruler, too, to help you create smooth lines as you lay out each page.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!