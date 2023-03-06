How to save on household essentials, skin care and more during Target Circle Week

Calling all Target lovers: Target Circle Week is happening now. For one week only, the retailer is offering its loyalty members exclusive discounts on popular items across categories, from household essentials and clothing to beauty staples like mascara and moisturizer. You do need to sign up for the rewards program in order to cash in on these great deals, but don't worry: It's totally free and only takes a few minutes. Keep scrolling to learn more about the Target Circle loyalty program and shop our favorite Target Circle Week deals — starting at $3.

What is Target Circle? How does it work?

Target Circle is a free loyalty program that allows members to earn 1% in rewards every time they make an eligible purchase in a physical Target store, on target.com or via the Target app. It also grants loyalty members access to exclusive deals and sale events (cue Circle Week!). Target Circle members even get a birthday gift of 5% off a single purchase, according to the retailer.

You can sign up for Target Circle for free online by entering your name and email address and creating a password. With this account, you'll begin accruing earnings to put toward future purchases, and you'll be able to browse and redeem specific Target Circle offers. Once you find an offer that interests you, click "save offer" to apply it to eligible purchases upon check out.

When is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week runs from March 5 to March 11, 2023. While the sale is live, Circle members can save up to 20% on a variety of products, including women's dresses, makeup, bathroom essentials and so much more.

Below, we rounded up 21 top picks from the sale to make your shopping that much easier. Remember these deals are available for one week only, so don't want to shop.

Target Circle Week offers

There's no better time than spring cleaning season to toss out your old (and maybe a little too well-loved) towels and replace them with a fresh set. These from Threshold are 100 percent cotton and machine washable, and we think the ribbed design gives them an extra elevated look. Choose from six colors and grab a set of two for less than $10.

CeraVe is a top skin care brand lauded by dermatologists and Shop TODAY editors alike. With over 15,000 reviews and a 4.7-star average rating, this moisturizer is a bestseller and skin care staple. Formulated by dermatologists, it is designed to provide 24-hour moisture for dry or sensitive skin, according to the brand.

The original pimple patches from Hero Cosmetics are on sale this week — if you're starting to run low, grab a new batch now while they're less than $8!

Save 15% on Persil laundry products during the sale this week. Plus, loyalty members get a $5 gift card with a purchase of two laundry care products. If you've been putting off a restock off your laundry room, now's the time!

Refresh your bedroom with a new comforter from Room Essentials. It's reversible so you can get two looks in one, and with a variety of colors offered you're sure to find one to match your own home design aesthetic.

The always iconic Essence Lash Princess mascara is on sale, bringing that already incredibly affordable price to an even better deal.

Target Circle Week is a great time to stock up on your favorite bath and beauty essentials, like those from the popular brand Tree Hut. This shea butter body scrub is packed with moisturizing and nourishing ingredients that will make your skin feel as good as it smells.

With a ribbed texture and a flattering square-cut neckline, this one-piece suit will elevate your poolside look. It also features removable cups for customizable fit, and it's available in a dark green, lavender or vibrant orange.

The trending rosemary hair oil that created a social media craze is finally on sale! One reviewer says that they've "struggled with thin hair and breakage my whole life. I’ve got very fine, mostly straight, hair and this has done wonders for me! My hairline has never looked as full as it does now because of this."

According to the brand, this daily eye cream is made with a patented recovery complex (which includes antioxidants from oranges and vitamin E), and works to recover the skin’s antioxidant reserves. It targets signs of aging including dark circles, crow's feet, puffiness and more.

The Ardell Demi Wispies have been a much-loved staple in the world of falsies for many years, and for good reason. They're affordable, reusable and give lashes a natural-looking lift.

This chic and stylish pull-on jumpsuit is the key to effortless style this season. The sweetheart neckline and puff sleeves give it an on-trend look, while the cinched waistline paired with a straight-leg cut create a flattering silhouette. Choose between classic black, colorful floral or red dotted patterns.

Step into spring with a brand new pair of functional and fashionable slide sandals. These are available in five different colors and for only $8, so you could even grab two pairs to mix and match with all your different warm weather 'fits.

This hand soap has more than 800 reviews and a 4.7-star rating average. It's plant based, gentle on the skin and "the smell is fantastic and not too overly lemon like a cleaning product," according to one reviewer.

A two-in-one product for less than $4? Yes, please! This handy tool from e.l.f works both as a brow gel that keeps all those hairs in place, or as a glossy-looking mascara to highlight your natural lashes.

There's nothing better than saving on a pair of versatile swim bottoms — especially when they can easily match with multiple different looks. This flattering, high-waist cut provides full coverage for more confident wear, and it's available in both dark green and black for 20% off this week.

If you're looking for a fun twist on a tankini style, try this bandana top from Kona Sol! The multi-floral pattern would pair well with any solid colored bottom you might have in your closet already.

Score 20% off a weighted blanket during Circle Week. The faux fur covering is removable and machine washable for easy clean and care.

Dress season is finally upon us! Pair this dotted, puff sleeved staple with a jean jacket and your favorite low-top sneakers for an effortless look on those chilly spring days.

Bring a pop of color back into your wardrobe with this long-sleeve dress from Ava & Viv. It's available in a variety of fun patterns and vibrant colors to best suit your own style.

Keep your furry friend engaged with this twist toss dog toy, now 25% off. According to the brand, the 100 percent natural rubber is totally safe to chew — and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.