From bubble machines to forts, 10 outdoor toys and games for a fun-filled summer

June is finally here, which means school is officially out for the summer. With your kids excitement for their newfound freedom, you're probably trying to think of ways to keep them busy with fun-filled activities, from family road trips to vacation getaways. But for the days you're in the backyard, there's some creative toys and games to keep your kids entertained all summer long.

Lifestyle expert and author of “Well Played,” Meredith Sinclair, stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to talk about some her favorite products that are fun for the whole family, from a Twister Splash pad to a fantasy fort.

Keep reading to see all of the toys and games to choose from for an entertaining summer.

For the active child who loves to swing upside down, this monkey bar climbing tower is great addition to your backyard. It's weighs 25-pounds so it can easily be carried inside on rainy summer days.

If Twister was one of your favorite games as kid, you can now share it with your whole family — but with a summer twist! This classic game turns into an inflatable splash mat that sprays water as you try to cover each spot, all while keeping you cool on the hottest days.

Practice safety and have your kids tap into their creativity by doodling on this dry erase helmet. Coming in five different colors to choose from, this helmet also includes five non-toxic dry erase markers and a stencil kit to help draw their favorite designs — and start allover from scratch!

To match their cool new helmet and add an extra layer of padding, they can continue their artwork on customizable dry-erase crash pads. According to the brand the pad is shock absorbent and comes with a pair for the wrists, knees and elbows.

To pull the entire activity together, they can glide down the street on their own unique skateboard, and redesign after each ride. According to the brand, this skateboard is perfect for beginner riders with smooth and easy-to-turn wheels.

Whether they're looking to picnic under a tree or have a place to play with their favorite toys, this sensory play station can sit up to four kids or max of 115-pounds. Featuring a removable table top, you can fill the plastic bins with sand, sensory toys, water and more!

Who doesn't love a good fort? This fantasy fort building kit is a perfect way for your child to use their imagination during playtime. Featuring a 32-panel cardboard set, it comes with a mossy castle-stone print and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Give a traditional family kickball game a little friendly competition with a kickball dartboard. Standing at 6-feet tall, this inflatable dart board is a fun outdoor activity where you can practice your kicking aim for the highest score.

For the inspiring baseball and softball players, have your child get their batting practice in with the Pop 'N Hit Bat. Coming with four plastic balls, they can pitch to their friends or load them into the bat, pump to eject and give it their best swing.

Take the ordinary bubble wand to the next level and fill the backyard with endless bubbles with this 64-hole bubble machine. According to the brand, it can launch up to 5,000 bubbles per minute and comes with two refillable bottles.

