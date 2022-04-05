Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Between its multi-functionality and chic, minimalist design, it's not hard to see why the internet is so obsessed with Our Place's Always Pan. But even with all of its impressive features, one common qualm that some owners of the pan (myself included) have is that it's not oven-safe.
Well, that's finally about to change: Today, Our Place is dropping a revamped version of its beloved piece of cookware — debuting its first-ever Cast-Iron Always Pan. The new release was created due to "endless customer requests," to make the pan oven-safe, a representative for the brand shared with Shop TODAY.
"We believe in the beauty of passing down our traditions, our recipes, and now, our cookware,” Shiza Shahid, co-founder of Our Place said in a press release. "We took all the things people love about the original Always Pan — the 8-in-1 multi-functionality, the built-in accessories, the beautiful design — and gave it the cast iron treatment.”
Our Place Cast-Iron Always Pan
The new Always Pan is made with enameled cast iron, which is said to provide all the benefits of cooking with a normal cast-iron pan without the added hassle and upkeep. The pan is made to withstand high temperatures, so you can start foods (like steak or skillet meals) on the stovetop and then finish them off in the oven. Much like the original nonstick pan, this option is free from potentially toxic chemicals like PTFE, PFOA, heavy metals, lead and cadmium, the brand says.
"Cast iron, especially raw cast iron, has a reputation of being hard to maintain and upkeep,” Kristina Wasserman, Our Place's director of product development and merchandising shared in the release. “It’s why we sourced a high-quality and easy-to-use matte black enameled interior for the pan, a wonderful material that requires no seasoning and creates a beautiful patina over time, to make a truly extraordinary multifunctional cast iron.”
Retailing at $145, the pan comes with a few other essentials that you can use to whip up some delicious meals. Along with the pan, you'll get a glass lid, beechwood spatula (that's made to fit perfectly on the built-in spoon rest) and custom silicone hot grips. It's available in the six signature Our Place colors: Steam, Spice, Char, Sage, Lavender and Blue Salt.
Today's drop will be a limited release, and the brand expects that it will sell fast. But if you can't get your hands on one of the pans today, you will have another chance during the next drop this summer. You can also shop some of the other popular items from the brand (including the original Always Pan), below.
Our Place Always Pan
The brand's original Always Pan has been labeled "the internet's favorite pan," and customers love the versatile design and how easy it is to clean. It's available in 11 chic colors, including a new perfect-for-spring Acid green shade.
Our Place Perfect Pot
From baking to boiling, the Perfect Pot promises to be a multi-functional kitchen staple that you can use to make a variety of tasty dishes. It's said to be compatible with all cooktops and is oven-safe. It also comes with some handy accessories like a beechwood spoon and roasting rack.
Our Place Side Bowls
Upgrade your dinnerware with this set of porcelain bowls from Our Place. The hand-painted bowls are said to be scratch and chip-resistant and are stackable, for easy storage. According to the brand, they're the "perfect size for soupy situations, as well as your covert midnight cereal missions."
