The new Always Pan is made with enameled cast iron, which is said to provide all the benefits of cooking with a normal cast-iron pan without the added hassle and upkeep. The pan is made to withstand high temperatures, so you can start foods (like steak or skillet meals) on the stovetop and then finish them off in the oven. Much like the original nonstick pan, this option is free from potentially toxic chemicals like PTFE, PFOA, heavy metals, lead and cadmium, the brand says.

"Cast iron, especially raw cast iron, has a reputation of being hard to maintain and upkeep,” Kristina Wasserman, Our Place's director of product development and merchandising shared in the release. “It’s why we sourced a high-quality and easy-to-use matte black enameled interior for the pan, a wonderful material that requires no seasoning and creates a beautiful patina over time, to make a truly extraordinary multifunctional cast iron.”

Retailing at $145, the pan comes with a few other essentials that you can use to whip up some delicious meals. Along with the pan, you'll get a glass lid, beechwood spatula (that's made to fit perfectly on the built-in spoon rest) and custom silicone hot grips. It's available in the six signature Our Place colors: Steam, Spice, Char, Sage, Lavender and Blue Salt.

Today's drop will be a limited release, and the brand expects that it will sell fast. But if you can't get your hands on one of the pans today, you will have another chance during the next drop this summer. You can also shop some of the other popular items from the brand (including the original Always Pan), below.

The brand's original Always Pan has been labeled "the internet's favorite pan," and customers love the versatile design and how easy it is to clean. It's available in 11 chic colors, including a new perfect-for-spring Acid green shade.

From baking to boiling, the Perfect Pot promises to be a multi-functional kitchen staple that you can use to make a variety of tasty dishes. It's said to be compatible with all cooktops and is oven-safe. It also comes with some handy accessories like a beechwood spoon and roasting rack.

Upgrade your dinnerware with this set of porcelain bowls from Our Place. The hand-painted bowls are said to be scratch and chip-resistant and are stackable, for easy storage. According to the brand, they're the "perfect size for soupy situations, as well as your covert midnight cereal missions."

