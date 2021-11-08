The brand says the Always Pan can replace the need for a non-stick pan, fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier or saucepan in your kitchen, and also includes a built-in spatula and spoon rest. People seem to agree as it currently has more than 19,000 reviews on the Our Place website, with many fans praising its space-saving qualities.

The pan can hold up to 2.6-quarts and is compatible with all kinds of cooktops. (But it can't be used in the oven.) It's made from a lightweight aluminum, which allows it to heat fast and evenly while the handle is designed to stay cool, regardless of how hot the pan itself may get. It also comes with a stainless steel steamer basket, beachwood spatula and a modular lid to lock-in or let out steam. And its nonstick ceramic coating helps cut down on clean-up time.

While not everything from Our Place is on sale ahead of Black Friday, the brand is offering some great deals on some of its bundles just in time for the holidays. From prep to presentation, keep reading for some of the best deals from the makers of the Always Pan happening right now.

Our Place Black Friday deals

Setting the table is all about presentation. That's why this set can be color-coordinated or you can mix and match the colors of each item to create your dream tablescape. It includes the Always Pan, four stackable glasses, four hand-painted porcelain plates and four nesting bowls.

Our Place debuted this knife set earlier this year, adding to its line of kitchen must-haves. It includes a chef's knife, a serrated knife and a paring knife that can be used for meal prepping and beyond. They're made from premium German stainless steel and come in four different colors to match the pots and pans.

These hand-blown glasses can be used for everything from coffee to ice cream. They come in sets of four or eight, and in nine different colors and patterns. They're dishwasher safe and can be neatly stacked in the cabinet to save space once they're clean.

This dreamy walnut cutting board is on sale for just $50 right now, thanks to a $45 markdown. It's just the right size for cutting and chopping, plus the juice trench can help keep your counters mess-free. To keep its rich color, the brand suggests re-oiling the board after its first few uses.

