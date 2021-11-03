22 holiday gifts that will wow millennials in 2021

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Millennials, in some ways, are like perpetual teenagers. They are opinionated, confident and ridiculously hard to shop for. By the same token, we love their trailblazing spirit, open-mindedness and endless positivity. So where to start when shopping for them? We put together a gift guide that takes into account the notion that Gen Y has grown up in a world of technology. These ideas celebrate their quest for convenience, innovation and their passion for doing good.

Made from 100 percent recycled materials, they’ll love that this cozy blanket is equal parts socially responsible and attention-getting. From a practical perspective, it’s also water-resistant, easily packable and machine washable.

Every millennial knows that “ambitious” isn’t a dirty word. It’s a personality trait that passionately outspoken changemakers will be proud to celebrate.

They can’t get enough carbonated beverages, and this gadget can make everything from seltzer to bubbly juice to fizzy cocktails. No need to pop out to the store for club soda.

Bring green space inside with this mood-brightening little plant. Perfect for their desk, countertop or window sill. Even better? It’s super low maintenance.

Both chic and planet-friendly, these floofy, fingerless faux-fur gloves from eco-conscious fashion brand Apparis will be on her wish list. They’re perfect for driving, outdoor dining or just hanging by the fire pit. Available in nine colors.

Millennials are notorious coffee-lovers, so help them get their caffeine fix with this five-pack of single-serve steeped coffee bags. Similar to tea, but with ground beans in a sachet, they produce a rich, yummy flavor that is so much more satisfying than instant coffee. Another winning trait? They’re made from compostable packaging.

This bed cover nails it on sustainability and comfort. It’s made from recycled fiber and covered in eucalyptus fabric created from lyocell fiber, which is both Earth-friendly and softer than cotton. It’ll keep them toasty without being suffocating. Note: For sweaty sleepers, try the temp-regulating Buffy Breeze comforter instead.

Give them a two-week trial of this plant-based subscription box. It’ll open their eyes to yummy new flavors, recipes, and cooking techniques. Each week will contain three recipes — and pre-proportioned ingredients — that will serve two people.

OK, so they’re not necessarily part of the MTV Generation (that’s Gen X, of course), but they’ll like that this tee feels quirky and vintage.

This multipurpose pan has a cult following because it claims to replace eight pieces of cookware. Not to mention, it comes in 10 colors and will look good on their stovetop.

The only bad news: It still won’t make them cook like Gordon Ramsay.

They’re often called “Generation Stress,” so help them engage in some relaxing self-care with this set of 10 plant-based sheet masks.

Any Rihanna song is basically a millennial anthem, so they’ll love this hefty coffee table book. They can enjoy it with their favorite craft cocktail and reminisce about nights at the club dancing to "Under My Umbrella, ella, ella …"

When done right, there’s really nothing quite like the perfect breakfast sandwich. This will cook their custom creation in just five minutes.

Millennials pride themselves on being lifelong learners. Masterclass offers classes ranging from science to design, taught by engaging celebrity experts. Each class offers on-demand videos, a workbook with optional assignments, and an online community.

If they don’t have one, they’ll want one. This magical gadget uses UV rays to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses on your phone, keys or wallet. Available in seven colors.

Help them enjoy their favorite comfort food in style with this top-rated porcelain bowl. It comes with bamboo chopsticks, and it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

The jury’s out on whether or not these have any health benefits, but still, this lamp gives off a calming pink glow and will make them feel like they’re at a spa, which is priceless.

For those who crave experiences, this offers 50 scratch-off adventures to help them connect with others. How it works: They choose a page with a cost, time of day and duration that fits their needs, and then scratch off what to do. They can also take a photo and write about their experience in the provided journal. Available for couples, family, and friends, and there’s also a solo version.

They’ll love that this basket-style air fryer is easy to use and works fast. Great for things like French fries, chicken wings, cauliflower bites, or even desserts.

This portable little gadget offers immediate gratification printing of 2”x3” pics on glossy, sticky-back photo paper. Perfect for when they want to print something from their smartphone or social media.

If they binge-watched “The Queens Gambit" on Netflix, they’ll love one of these sleek marble chess boards.

Many millennials are taking an open-minded, holistic approach to health and wellness. Help them relieve stress with this organic, high concentration CBD oil.

