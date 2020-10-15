Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Wondering what gifts to get everyone on your list, while still staying within budget? We have good news: more and more brands are offering a mix of practical and personalized goods that are not only impressionable, but accessible.

From next-level classics (including a chic tote that gives back) to some of this season’s hottest new launches (listen, play and learn!), scroll for 40 beauty, fashion, food, home, tech and toy gifts that manage to break the mold without breaking the bank.

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best beauty gifts under $100

The pucker-shaped lid on this limited-edition set from Yves Saint Laurent opens to reveal the designer brand’s lush lipstick formula in four classic shades — the perfect little something for the luxury lover in your life.

Choosing the right scent for someone else can be tricky. Leave it up to her (or him) with this sensory sampler from Sephora, which includes 13 mini versions of some of their bestselling fragrances (along with a voucher for a full-size version of the one that scores highest on their sniff test).

Too Faced has built an empire off of its serious (more specifically plush, buildable) formulas and playful packaging. This forest-themed set features 20 saturated, yet still blendable eye shadows, four face powders, mascara and plumping gloss for perfecting an array of sun and snow-kissed looks.

Help combat winter dryness (it’s real!) with this rosy set from Fresh, which includes the brand’s beloved cleanser, mask, toner, face cream and lip balm formulated to keep skin moisturized and radiant all season long. It’s also recommended for all skin types, making it universally-flattering (and meaning less guesswork for the gifter).

Hydrating but not heavy or sticky, Josie Maran’s whipped, argan oil body butters are like a smoothie for the skin. This limited-edition twosome includes unscented and cranberry versions. You can gift them both to one person, a couple, or keep one for yourself.

Beautycounter’s all-new Sugarbuff Body Polish formula is made from organic, finely-milled sugar and botanical oils for gently sloughing off dead skin cells. Here, it’s paired with the brand’s Body Glow Illuminating Lotion for even more nourishment and radiance.

We’re still in awe of how Philosophy manages to so perfectly capture some of the season’s most quintessential scents and pastimes in their products. Grab this festive foursome for the friend who can’t wait for their favorite Christmas carols to come on, or split them up to help spread the holiday spirit.

Appease the hardcore beauty enthusiast (finally!) with this advanced advent calendar, which showcases some of Benefit’s most coveted eye and face cosmetics. Some of our favorites include the brand’s Dandelion blush (a natural flush), They’re Real Mascara (no extensions required) and Precisely, My Brow Pencil (it will not budge).

Kérastase is among every stylist's go-tos when preparing celebrities for high-profile events. Let them experience the red carpet treatment with this preserving and protecting pair, which leverages iris root extract, marula oil and vitamins for hydrating and strengthening locks as you sleep (there’s also a dry shampoo duo for freshening up between life’s big takes).

Complete with 24 mini luxury lacquers, this generously-stacked shelf from Ciaté London is a nail enthusiast’s dream. Gift it early and give them something to look forward to each day (if they’re wondering where to start, ‘Goal Digger,’ ‘Midnight in Paris,’ ‘Good as Gold’ and ‘Dark Matter’ are among our top fall/winter picks).

Best fashion gifts under $100

Headbands are back in a big way (quite literally), much thanks to designers like Lele Sadoughi who have reimagined the retro staple with a range of elegant and sometimes elaborate styles. This foiled piece (also available in gold) has the power to fancify pretty much any outfit in a pinch.

Quality cashmere on a budget doesn’t come easy, which is why we can appreciate this classic find from Everlane, available for both women and men in a rainbow of shades. We’re currently loving the ‘Cinnamon’ option for a subtle pop of color to help drown out the winter blues.

These moccasin-style slippers from UGG have close to a five-star rating and over 3,000 likes on Nordstrom’s website alone. They're top-rated for their optimal comfort (it’s like walking on clouds) and versatility (rubber soles mean they can be worn inside or out). Scoop them up in one or several of five shades.

Like a sweater and fleece in one, this sophisticated-meets-sporty sherpa from Aerie is sure to keep you warm wherever you may go (even if it’s just the couch). The quarter-zip collar also lends itself to easy dressing and layering (and it’s machine washable for convenient cleaning — a must for those neutrals!).

Helen Ficalora has created a name for herself (including among celebrities) with simple pieces that still manage to make a statement. Start their jewelry box with an initial pendant that will remind them of who — and how loved — they are. The designer offers a range of complementary charms they can add as they (or their family) grow.

Give them a gift you can both feel good about with this chic (and charitable!) carryall. Not only is it two-toned (as in, it will go with everything) and roomy enough to hold all of their essentials, but Feed Projects will donate 100 meals to children in America and around the world with every purchase.

Part rugged, part rock ‘n roll, these sustainably-crafted combat boots from Dr. Scholl’s will add a touch of cool to any ensemble — from a skirt and sweater to jeans and a long-sleeve tee. Plus, the supportive insole technology and season-proof design mean maximum comfort for months on end.

Lululemon’s beloved align pant gets a sleek update in this high-rise yoga pant, designed with a soft Nulu fabric that feels like a second skin. Did we mention it comes in three lengths, 11 sizes and 18 colors and patterns?

There’s just something about a wool coat that adds an air of sophistication to any look. This cocoon style is not only refined, but roomy enough to go over thick sweaters without uncomfortable bulging (budget-friendly men’s styles for your perusing pleasure here).

Best food & home gifts under $100

Transform their home into a woodsy bungalow with this fir and firewood-scented staple from Anthropologie. We love how the beautiful jars can be recycled once the candle burns out — just add more wax, a handful of cloves, or a stack of bangles!

To say Truff has become a hot commodity in the food world would be an understatement (Oprah has even hailed it as one of her favorite things). This bundle in particular contains three flavor-packed bottles, including White Truffle Hot Sauce, Black Truffle Hot Sauce and — for the serious spicer — Black Truffle Hotter Sauce.

Satisfy the sweet tooth - or several sweet tooths — with this decadent stack from Simply Chocolate, which contains a variety of gift-boxed cacao-infused creations (among them truffles, toffee squares and caramel pretzel clusters). More of a savory snacker? Opt for an assortment of meat and cheeses instead.

Save the coffee-lover a cold commute — not to mention countless dollars — with this modern single-serve coffee maker from Keurig, especially great for those who travel or have smaller spaces. (We also like this SodaStream for the bubbly-inclined.)

An expensive-looking (and feeling) duvet at an accessible price? Yes, please! Not only does this tufted dot cover strike the perfect balance between trendy and timeless, but it’s gender-neutral and comes in seven shades. We suggest opting for one that complements their current or desired palette.

Take the guesswork (and guilt) out of shopping for the conscious consumer with a bundle of healthy concoctions. Primal Kitchen is making it easier than ever with a range of essentials kits starring some of their most beloved dressings and sauces curated according to common dietary concerns and programs.

Indulge the whiskey aficionado with a set of classic glasses like this one from Orrefors, designed in the 1970s and cast in clear crystal. If you’re looking for a smooth single malt to serve them up with, may we recommend The Macallan?

Weighted blankets have been getting some attention for their warming and calming capabilities. This one from Luna is hypoallergenic, free of chemicals and other harmful substances, and can go right in the dryer (tumble on low heat). As a general rule of thumb, the brand recommends choosing a blanket around ten percent of the would-be snuggler’s body weight.

Treat the hardworking cocktail enthusiast to their own holiday party with this kit from Tipsy Scoop. The spiked ice cream is a favorite among ice cream and cocktail-lovers alike.

Air fryers became all the countertop rage a few years ago, and they’ve continued picking up steam ever since. This version from Instant Pot has a near five-star rating for its intuitive design, spacious basket, and ability to reheat, bake, roast and — of course — air fry just about anything for a healthier crisp.

Upgrade their dining experience with this resort-worthy stoneware set from Elama, which includes 16 microwave and dishwasher-safe dinnerware pieces. Bonus points if you throw in a meal service for their convenient eating pleasure (Hungryroot offers a range of native and neighbor offerings that are both healthy and tasty — be sure to include a batch of the Black Bean Brownie Batter!).

Best tech & toy gifts under $100

Listen to all things music and podcasts with these Bluetooth-activated buds from Skullcandy. Not only do they help to isolate noise, but they’re sweat, water and dust-resistant and come with their own charging case for safe and smart keeping.

Transform any home into an intelligence (or entertainment) center with a smart speaker. The latest from Amazon’s Echo Dot series is small, but mighty, and complete with a balanced bass for a full-sound effect whether they’re inquiring about the latest news or listening to their favorite jams (there are also controls for added privacy). Throw in a pack of Tile stickers to help them keep track of their belongings!

Prepare them for their close-up with this new Instax Mini from Fujifilm. The automatic exposure feature handles the light adjustments, and there’s a special mode with a built-in mirror for mastering those selfies. It also comes complete with various shutter button accessories so they can make the camera their very own.

What boredom? The latest innovation from Amazon’s Fire Tablet series allows you to connect to your favorite apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Facebook, TikTok and beyond, with the touch of a (now 8” HD display) screen for up to 12 hours at a time. There’s also a new game mode for engaging in some friendly, distraction-free competition on the go.

Help sharpen math skills without it feeling like another homework assignment thanks to this new curriculum-inspired (and totally fun) Math Wizard series from Osmo. It features two interactive game-lesson hybrids thus far — Magic Workshop and Secrets of the Dragons — that teaches about numbers and measurements through a range of task and reward-based challenges (available for both iPad and Fire).

Every year, the dreamers at Barbie manage to come out with a holiday doll that somehow manages to supersede the one before it. Get the latest edition (there are three versions) to start or add to a collection they’ll treasure forever.

Inspire a love of gardening, along with an appreciation for what goes into harvesting food, with this two-sided set from Fisher Price. Recommended for ages 18 to 36 months, the garden-to-kitchen playset boasts 30 pieces, lights, music and — perhaps the best part — smart learning content that teaches babies things like the alphabet, numbers, shapes, healthy eating and beyond. (Joanna Gaines’ We Are the Gardeners would make the perfect pairing.)

Surprise and delight with this new addition to the L.O.L. Surprise! family, which transforms into a plane, car, mixing booth and recording studio and opens to reveal a whopping fifty surprises, including different sounds, lights, secret compartments and travel accessories. According to the brand, the hybrid vehicle fits dolls of all sizes so your giftee can bring some of their other favorites along for the ride.

Watch their imaginations go wild with this towering Hot Wheels garage. The good news is your recipient is sure to snag a parking spot for their cars (it stores more than 100 at a time), as long as the hungry Robo T-Rex doesn’t manage to get to them first. There are also multiple connections, making it compatible — and expandable — with other Hot Wheels sets.

Last, but certainly not least, American Girl is taking a trip back in time with one of their latest additions: Courtney Moore. Described as ‘a total 80s girl who loves watching music videos after school, renting movies on the weekends, and going to the mall every chance she gets,’ she comes complete with neon tights, faux leather boots, a denim skirt and, of course, a scrunchie for containing her wild curls — perfect for the ‘totally cool’ kid in your life (okay, yes, slightly above $100 but that’s bundled with the corresponding outfit and book).

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!