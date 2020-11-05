Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping for a 19-year-old and don't know where to start? Fret not! Whether the teen in your life is an avid gamer, a beauty queen, a music aficionado or a foodie, Shop TODAY has rounded up plenty of options to make both guys and girls alike smile this holiday season.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 30.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best gifts for 19-year-old boys

These socks send a clear message that any gamer can truly appreciate. And at less than $10, they're a pretty sweet stocking stuffer.

Does your go-to guy have an impressive collection of figurines? Help him show off his prized possessions with these display shelves that come in two sizes.

This popular laptop holder fits devices up to 15.6 inches in size and has several handy features, like a cell phone holder, mouse pad and a comfy cushion on the bottom.

Shopping for a guy that's constantly on the go? This triple threat set features everything he needs to stay fresh — a facial cleanser, all-over wash and body/hair cleanser — when he's away from home.

When late night cravings hit, this care package filled with 50 snack options sure will come in handy. The pack includes everything from chips and candy to pretzels and granola bars to sustain guys as they study or work the night away.

Gamers will definitely love this mouse that moves at rapid speed without compromising on accuracy. The RGB mouse comes in multiple colors, too, so you're sure to find one that matches your 19-year-old's gaming rig or laptop.

With a 4.8 star rating and over 20,000 reviews on Amazon, this is one travel cup that comes well recommended. The MagSlider Lid uses magnets to help keep drinks secure and the double-wall insulated tumbler holds your drink's temperature as you go about your day.

Let's be honest, you're never too old for a chocolate Advent calendar. This sweet treat from Godiva is filled with 24 chocolates — everything from caramels to ganache — and if your guy has a sweet tooth, you might just want to pick up two to last him through the month.

Keeping our gadgets clean has never been more important, and this portable sanitizer disinfects everything from phones and keys to credit cards and glasses in just one minute. Its rechargeable LED lights last for several thousand uses and it's compact enough to throw in your backpack or gym bag.

This cool brand creates unique word art illustrations that stand out from the generic stock photography you usually find while shopping for art. And they have something for every guy, whether he's a fan of sports, history or geography.

Foodies will flip over this upgraded toaster oven that uses air fry technology to cook fried foods without using oodles of oil. The spacious appliance can fit up to six slices of bread or a 12 inch pizza and is perfect for reheating leftovers.

With this waterproof speaker on hand, you'll never have to worry about accidentally spilling water or a sudden downpour at an outdoor cookout. The bluetooth speaker can wirelessly connect to two phones or tablets and can play up to 12 hours of music without charging.

These comfy cordless earbuds offer ease of listening for everything from virtual learning to workout playlists and feature touch controls and voice command-compatibility. The best part of all? The durable battery lasts up to 24 hours!

After the Nintendo Switch took over the gaming world several years ago, the portable gaming system got a lighter, smaller sibling: the Nintendo Switch Lite. The device works with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support handheld mode and takes on-the-go gaming to the next level.

After "quarantine haircuts" became our reality earlier this year, it became clear that every guy should keep a topnotch grooming kit on hand. This all-in-one trimmer comes with 29 pieces that tackle facial, head and body hair styling and comes with a handy storage case, too.

Best gifts for 19-year-old girls

If the teen in your life has taken up masking during the pandemic, this variety set with four masks is the perfect stocking stuffer. The value pack includes a face mask, eye mask, charcoal nose strip and lip scrub, so in a way it's kind of like sending her to the spa for $10.

Whether she's living at home or in a college dorm, this unique take on a collage frame is a fun way for teens to display their favorite photos, postcards and other paper mementos without taking up too much wall space.

Nail polish that actually smells like chocolate? Sweet! This set of four shiny polishes has a color for every chocaholic and includes the following shades: I'm Dairy In Love, a soft nude; Don't Be Bitter, a dark cocoa; Bean Around The World, a milk chocolate; and Everyday I'm Truffling, a shimmery caramel.

Want to bring a little comfort of home to your college student's dorm life? A custom pet pillow that looks exactly like the family pet can certainly help when homesickness creeps in.

Even if she's been relaxing her makeup routine a bit during the pandemic, mascara is a beauty staple that's always a must-have and this set has three full-size ones that should last her nearly a year. The set includes the brand's SEA Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara, the Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara, and the Big Ego Vegan Mascara.

Who needs a straightener and a curling iron when you can create both styles with one tool? Remington's multi-styler seamlessly creates bouncy curls, straight styles or beach waves and has a Heat Control Sensor that keeps locks from overheating.

A custom sign is equally perfect for dorm rooms and bedrooms alike, and this Etsy bestseller can be personalized with whatever phrase or name you'd like. The wood design also comes in a plethora of color options, so there's something for every personality.

Many colleges are located pretty close to some awesome long weekend spots and if your girl is in the mood to travel (safely, of course!), this set has all the toiletry essentials she needs in one cute bag. The set includes a shower oil, a sugar scrub, a body butter and a hydrating oil. Plus, it comes in two delightful scents!

Finding something sparkly under the Christmas tree is always exciting! And this sterling silver charm bracelet with a striking heart charm is the perfect way to show your love to the 19-year-old fashionista in your life.

You can't really tell from looking at it, but this one device actually does the work of six different machines. It works overtime as a clock, alarm, sound machine, night light, oil diffuser and Bluetooth speaker.

Staying hydrated isn't always easy if you're not a huge fan of water, but there's something about sparkling water that feels a bit indulgent. This compact machine helps you makes refreshing sparkling water right at home and comes with a reusable carbonating bottle you can tote around with you.

Shopping for a gal that loves winter's outside activities? This warm bestseller can handle rain, mist, snow and more and comes in 11 fun colors, ranging from a vibrant blue to a delicate pink.

Acne is a real drag, but with daily use, this blue light device can help calm down breakouts and smooth out texture. It's kind of like heading to the spa every day for a pore-cleansing facial, without the hefty price tag.

It's never too early to start building your classic handbag collection! This clean design comes in eight colors — everything from hot pink to black and blue — and can fit all your 19-year-old's essentials, including a tablet.

The words "waterproof" and "cute" aren't often used interchangeably, but this sleek pair of booties seamlessly merges the two together. The comfy kicks can stand up against rain and slush without wetting your tootsies, so they're sure to become a fall/winter staple.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!