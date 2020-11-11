Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It can be tough to find the perfect gift for makeup lovers, especially a true beauty maven.

After all, her standards can be almost as high as her seemingly ever-growing lipstick pile, and new brands and trends keep popping up left and right.

That’s why we took special care when scouring the internet to find the biggest, boldest and most exclusive makeup gifts. We even tapped NYC-based celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert, Neil Scibelli, for his top picks.

For everything from luxe skin and body care to glamorous makeup picks, read on for coveted, curated beauty gift sets in a variety of price ranges that will (finally) impress the beauty-obsessed.

Top gifts for makeup lovers

This bestselling concealer is sold every 12 seconds, so it's likely that the beauty guru in your life already owns this coveted product. On the off chance they don't, it would be a great gift for the holidays! It's easy to apply and buildable for the desired coverage.

Help them glow with this set from Becca's holiday collaboration with Chrissy Teigen, starring four new face, eye and lip formulas and scents. They’re high-impact so it doesn’t take a lot to secure the spotlight.

Skin care is (or at least should be) personal, which is why we dig this cleansing tool from Foreo. Not only is it travel-friendly, but it links up to the corresponding Foreo app to analyze and keep track of skin health over time, adjusting intensity and duration based on different needs.

This Morphe 35 shadow palette made by beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill, has become a staple for many in the beauty industry since it was released in 2017.

Charlotte Tilbury is raising the bar once again with this trio of original, rose and bronze gold highlighters for face and body. They’re buildable so you can customize your glow every time.

For the person who loves wearing eyeliner every day, gift this six piece eyeliner and mascara set. Each set includes three Effortlash XL Lash Expanding Mascaras and three All Eye Need Eyeliners. Each duo — complete with a mascara and eyeliner — is individually packaged so you can give or keep each one however you see fit!

Makeup gift sets

Versatility and inclusivity are at the core of Rihanna’s beauty line, so you can be sure that she considered a range of skin tones and ethnicities when thinking up her beautifully-frosted holiday collection. These smart sticks, available in two shade ranges, can be used as an eye shadow and a lipstick (and a highlighter in a pinch!).

Urban Decay broke hearts when it announced it would be discontinuing its beloved Naked palette. Now, the brand is back in the business of lifting spirits with a new edition of the popular eye shadow franchise, this time featuring a spectrum of cherry-inspired shades. Grab the vault, which also includes three corresponding lipsticks and two eyeliners for taking the obsession to the next level.

Smashbox, which is known for its incredible shadow quality, is giving its customers the opportunity to snag two full-size cover shot palettes and one limited-edition Star Bright Cheek Palette with blush, bronzer and highlighters — all for less than $40!

Containing all your daily makeup essentials, this set is perfect for anyone who needs a full refresh of their products.

"For the beauty lover, I suggest gifting the Sugar Lip Treatments, which are a sheer, hydrating lip balm made of actual raw cane sugar," explains Scibelli. "It's a great holiday gift and they're perfect to combat dry, chapped lips throughout the season."

Skin and body care gift sets

Although Glamglow face masks can be a bit of a splurge, you can now try out all of their masks for less than the price of one full-size mask! This set includes seven mini mask paint tubes and also includes a hydration sheet mask and a reviving eye sheet mask.

First Aid Beauty to the rescue! This awesome skin care brand bundled up all of its bestselling products into one of their holiday sets. "Calling All FAB Skin Heroes" includes a cleanser, repair cream, lip balm, face moisturizer and hydrating primer — ready to get you through the cold winter air.

Say goodbye to flaky, dry and itchy skin. If you're living in a cold climate this winter, you'll need to snag this kit filled with moisture surge themed products that will make your winter that much more enjoyable this year.

This set of natural skin care products includes a cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen. They are made of organic aloe, Calendula Flower and Shea Butter to gently soothe and hydrate skin.

"The Laneige Lip Masks are one of my favorite things to gift because they come in fun scents and colored packaging, and they deeply hydrate the skin overnight," says Scibelli. Pro tip: Scibelli uses these lip masks on clients lips as he's doing their makeup in order to get a quick hydrating effect on the lips before applying lipstick.

If you want to give the gift of a radiant complexion, you can't go wrong with this one. "For the skin care lover, Sulwhasoo is one of the most powerful and effective brands on the market right now," says Scibelli. This kit is filled with the brand's bestsellers that are intended to tackle fine lines and wrinkles, dull skin and dryness.

Beauty tool gifts

While the original Beauty Blender has been around for years - your beauty lover may have not given it a try yet! If they're already a big fan, grab them a new one. It's always good to replenish these types of beauty tools every few months for hygiene reasons. This would also make a great stocking stuffer!

Hair gifts

This super tool from Revlon has gotten rave reviews for its ability to cut drying time in half while delivering the body and shine typically only achieved by a professional. It also features ionic technology to help reduce hair damage.

This styler from GHD features smart technology to monitors things like the thickness of your hair and speed at which you're styling and adjusts heat accordingly for a customized experience every time. It also has an automatic sleep mode so the device will turn off after 30 minutes of use for added peace of mind.

Bumble and Bumble's "Sleigh, Belle" set is the perfect way to try out some of their bestselling products. For just $33 you will get their mini Hairdresser's Invisible Oil shampoo, conditioner and oil primer.

If you're not looking to spend over $150 on a straightener, this BaBylissPro is a great option. It's a lightweight, 1-inch iron that will get your hair straightened in no time.

Fragrance gifts

It doesn't get much easier (or chicer) than this liquidless diffuser from Nest. Just position the scent sticks in the gold holder and enjoy aromas of pomegranate, orange, cloves, pine, cinnamon, vanilla and amber for up to 30 days at a time.

Daisy Marc Jacobs is a classic that could truly never go out of style. If your beauty lover seems to have everything and anything they could ever want — you can't go wrong with this perfume.

Among many things, Gucci is known for their fabulous perfumes. If they're into luxurious brands — they're bound to smile after unwrapping this fragrance.

This fruity fragrance will brighten up anyone's day. With notes of rose and tangerine, each spritz feels like being bathed in sunshine, putting a smile on the wearers face instantly.

