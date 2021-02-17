Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While natural lighting is nice during the daytime, your home deserves a nice, unique glow when night falls. That's where LED strip lights come into play.

Everything from the color and brightness can be changed to fit your needs with most models of LED light strips — imagine going to bed under the light of a deep cobalt blue or glowing purple! Some even come motion-sensored, so you can find your way back to bed without having to fumble for the nearest light switch.

No matter what area or room you’re sprucing up, consider upgrading your space with one of these options below.

Top-rated LED strip lights

Rather than deal with the tangled mess of string lights, these LED light strips are customizable to your unique square footage. No matter how small or large your home is, these lights have the ability to be cut and extended to fit your needs. This kit also includes everything you may need to decorate your space including four rolls of 16.4-foot light strips, a power adapter, controller, installation accessories and more.

Create the ideal ambiance with the touch of a button. These LED lights can be controlled through the GE app, which can then be coordinated with your sleep and wake-up schedule. Whether you’re winding down for the night or getting ready for the day, connect these lights to your smart devices such as an Amazon Alexa or Google Home to tap into its voice control compatibility.

Imagine not having to fumble back to your bed when you get up in the middle of the night. This light strip is motion-activated and comes with a 20-or 60-second timer and auto shut-off feature. Just peel and stick onto your desired surface; you’ll just need to add three AA batteries for the sensor.

Glam up your space with the right lighting. Whether you’re redoing your kitchen, bathroom or bedroom, these lights were made to fit your needs. Place the strips across or underneath furniture or even on the wall. No remote necessary either! All you need is your phone and the app that comes with the lights. From there, you can create lighting schedules, change the color and more.

Illuminate your room with your favorite color. With 20 hues to choose from, enjoy experimenting with different shades in your room from blue, red, green and more. Worried it’ll be too bright? You can also change the brightness levels and dim the lights to fit your needs.

Set your room up with customizable lighting to fit almost all your needs. Whether you’re throwing a party, watching a movie or settling down for the night, these lights are versatile to fit your changing wants. Decide between various color combinations, shades and six modes including auto, flash, jump and more.

Wish you had better lighting in your room? These LED light strips change colors so you can switch it up every day day, week or even hour. Whether you’re relaxing under the blue-toned setting or getting ready for the day with the pink shade on, you can have fun testing out the different colors and settings that come with all 16 feet of lights.

Give your space a smart upgrade with these voice-controlled lights. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Siri, these LED strip lights can be controlled with your phone or voice. Depending on your mood, you can switch up the color and even create lighting schedules all from your device.

Change you space depending on your mood! Adding LED lights to your space can allow you to customize it to create your ideal vibe. This model is also compatible with your phone so you can change the shade and brightness right from your device.

Gone are the days when you have to get out of bed to shut off your lights. With these LED strip lights, you can now control your lights using your smart device or even the sound of your voice. Just download the app and from their you can customize the color, brightness and timing.

Refresh your home with a fresh set of customizable lights. This strip is 24 feet in length and comes with a battery-operated remote for changing the colors and settings of the lights. Whether you’re updating your indoor or outdoor space, these lights were designed to be weatherproof, so you can enjoy the glow of your favorite color or a classic white rain or shine.

Hanging twinkle lights just got a little easier. Rather than investing in a ton of hooks, these LED light strips come with adhesive sticky tape, so all you have to do is peel and place. You can even cut the strips and customize it to your wall or underneath furniture pieces including your bed frame or cupboards.

Turn any mirror or space into the perfect selfie lighting. Whether you’re getting ready for the day or showing off your latest makeup look, these lights aim to provide you with the perfect lighting. Using the foam sticky adhesive, attach it to your mirror, wall or vanity — it’s up to you! It also comes with customizable features like a timer and dimming capabilities.

These LED lights come with 16 color options that you can control from the remote included with this set from Monster Basics. You can even use the USB to plug it into your computer or television. Customize your space the way you want it; all you have to do is stick and place it.

