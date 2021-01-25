15 simple ways to transform your bedroom on a budget

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Your bedroom should be the place you feel most comfortable and relaxed, a place to unwind after a long day. If your bedroom isn't living up to that standard, it's time to make some changes — but it doesn't have to be difficult or expensive.

There are many easy ways you can upgrade your bedroom, whether it's by adding a statement piece to express your personality or replacing your old furniture. We found 15 affordable products that allow you to improve your bedroom without breaking the bank.

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

Bedroom upgrades under $25

Finding new ways to store your clothes, shoes and anything else you might have around your room is one of the easiest ways to transform your bedroom. These storage organizers fit under your bed to save space and reduce clutter.

Update your bed or lounge corners with these soft and chic accent pillows available in four sizes and more than 15 colors.

This personalized stone dish is a great way to add a pop of color and style to your bedside table or desk. It's also the perfect place to store jewelry or other small items.

Candles make any room instantly cozier, and this glass candle takes that to the next level. The unique tortoise pattern is eye-catching and adds character to your room.

Another easy way to upgrade your bedroom is adding a plant or two. But if you don't have a green thumb, these faux succulents are the perfect substitute. The plant comes in a glass vase complete with sand and pebbles.

Bedroom upgrades under $50

This unique clock will add some individuality to your room. The clock has a wood frame and a hook on the back for easy hanging.

Switching up your lighting can be another great way to upgrade your bedroom. This brass, free-standing lamp will add a trendy, modern feel to your space — perfect for your reading nook or next to your bed.

These handcrafted floating shelves made of reclaimed wood are perfect for storage and decoration, as well as adding a modern, rustic look to your wall.

An area rug is a great way to spruce up your space, and this stain-resistant rug not only adds a visual element but will also feel soft and velvety under your feet.

Add a pop of color to your room with this lightweight yet cozy throw, made of wrinkle and fade-resistant flannel fabric.

Bedroom upgrades under $100

Upgrade your furniture with this wooden end table with a metal frame and a drawer for extra storage.

You'll be able to breathe easier with this air purifier that works to fill your room with crisp, clean air. The purifier is almost silent and will filter out dust, pet dander and more.

Decorate your bedroom with this set of three antique bronze wall hangings, which will add a metallic flare to your sanctuary.

Easily upgrade your bed frame with this upholstered headboard with adjustable height.

Add some wallpaper to your walls to easily brighten up your space. This pattern features iconic cities like New York and Paris with beautiful, detailed illustrations.

