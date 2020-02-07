Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Do you have a best friend on your gift list who's still missing "Fixer Upper?" Or maybe your mom is forever looking for the next piece to make a living space perfect?

We compiled some stylish, yet practical, home items under $50 that are sure to bring a smile to an aspiring interior designer's face this holiday season.

The below list has gifts by category, to quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below:

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling home decor gifts

This hinged box is printed with a sweet saying about friendship. It features a distressed, sanded finish and is just the right size for storing small things like jewelry and keys.

Any country home decor lover will enjoy this cute gift! It's a mason jar sconce filled with LED fairy lights and faux hydrangea flowers. It comes as a set of two, with each jar hung on a rustic wood holder that can be mounted inside or outside.

This top-selling table lamp is touch-activated and offers soft ambient lighting ideal for a bedroom or modern office. Choose from three levels of warm white light or a mix of bright colors, which owners can pause on their favorite hue.

Know someone who has lots of photos throughout their home? This is a unique and popular picture frame that lets them showcase their favorite memories in a stylish way.

Home decor gifts under $15

This sign says it all! Any friendwould love to receive this special message and display it in their own home.

Give the front door a new look with this friendly "Hello" doormat in beige. Nearly 1,000 people have reviewed the mat, which comes with rubber backing to keep it in place.

This set of two pillow covers with a check plaid pattern comes in a variety of colors, though the beige and white is one of the most popular and versatile. The pillow covers have more than 1,000 reviews and are the No. 2 bestselling throw pillow covers on Amazon.

Home decor gifts under $25

This cute pillow adds a whimsical touch to any room and comes in a variety of colors, including light gray, rose red and teal blue.

Add some greenery to the home with this gift of artificial potted lavender. Placed in a wooden box, the plant fits well with rustic or farmhouse decor.

A perfect gift for a best friend, this hand-carved and painted resin box features the figures of two women and has the phrase "Forever true, forever friends" written inside. It comes with a removable lid and is ideal for storing precious jewelry or other sentimental items.

An Amazon's Choice product, this 2-foot by 3-foot Moroccan-style rug has a traditional Persian design with modern flair, so it's great for the recipient who's looking to add a cozy touch to their space. Buyers described it as a "beautiful modern, yet classic rug" and said that it was soft and easy to maintain. Another boasted that the rug would not stain, even with pets!

This fun chalkboard is a great way to leave fun notes for family members while adding a rustic decorative element to the room. It can easily set on a table, counter or other space. The surface is also magnetic for those who want to add whimsical magnets.

This French country wall clock makes a distinctive addition to any home for less than $25. It's silent, with no ticking sounds, and comes with a wooden dial.

Lots of people like to decorate their bedroom or bathroom with a beach theme that includes blues, sand hues and other muted colors. For beach fans, consider this bestselling plaque with the phrase "The beach is my happy place."

This soft throw is perfect for snuggling on the couch and adding a splash of color to a room's decor. Made from acrylic fabric and with decorative fringe on the edge.

For a practical gift, consider this set of three floating shelves. Made from wood with a torched finish and accented by black metal brackets, the rustic-looking shelves are easy to install and can display anything from books to knick-knacks to photos.

Decorative vases can add a unique touch to any room, and this set is a beautifully minimalist option that could fit into almost any space. They're even pretty enough to display with or without flowers.

These vintage-style lanterns may be used as a tabletop decoration or to spread throughout the home. Each lantern has a distressed finish and removable lid so they can add a tealight inside.

Home decor gifts under $50

A versatile gift for any homeowner, this elegant glass reed diffuser comes with scented oils designed to slowly release their fragrance via the reeds for up to 90 days. This top-selling reed diffuser set comes in a variety of scents, including bamboo, velvet pear and white camellia.

For a modern take on a blanket chest, consider this fabric trunk. It's ideal to use as a footrest or as an accent piece anywhere that needs extra storage. It's cushioned on the top, so it can also be used as extra seating.

These elegant serving trays are made from torched wood and make a great gift for the friend who loves to host at their home. The set comes with two nested serving trays that can be used to display food and drinks or simply as a decorative accent.

If you're shopping for the homebody who considers throw blankets a necessity, this wicker basket will be a welcome addition to their space. It's great for storing a collection of throws or any other number of unruly items that seem to magically make it to the living room.

