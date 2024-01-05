We went through the ‘Golden Bachelor’s’ Amazon wedding gift registry — here are our fave picks

The latest addition to Bachelor Nation, ABC's "The Golden Bachelor," became a runaway hit this past fall, which ended with 72-year-old Gerry Turner proposing to finalist, 70-year-old Theresa Nist. And in case you missed it, the golden couple have officially tied the knot in a televised event on Jan. 4.

Like most couples navigating a new life and home together, the newlyweds created a wedding gift registry to share with family, friends — and you! That's right, the couple dropped their very own wedding gift registry on Amazon to help inspire gift ideas for you or the soon-to-be-wed in your life — and it's pretty wholesome.

"We are so excited to share our Amazon Wedding Gift Registry with you all!" says Turner and Nist in a statement on their Amazon storefront. "Over the years we have collected our fair share of household items, so it's nice for us to be picking items out together that would fit well into our new home. We hope this inspires you and your loved ones on your own special days."

The "golden" registry is filled with handy kitchen items, including a popcorn maker and dishware sets, bestselling bedding and his-and-hers toothbrushes. Within the list, fans of the show will be excited to see they even included a pickleball paddle set for two (Turner hosted a — what turned out to be dramatic — pickleball group date on episode four of the show).

Under $50 picks | Under $100 picks | Splurge-worthy picks

Below we picked out some of our favorite items from "Gerry & Theresa's Wedding Registry" and while the list includes products for all budgets — you'll find that many of them are under $100!

'Golden Bachelor' wedding gift registry picks under $50

Help satisfy their sweet tooth with this ice cream scooper, which the brand says is made of anti-freeze and nonstick aluminum. The classic design makes it easy to scoop hard ice cream and more frozen treats.

Made with non-absorbent rubber wood, the brand says this Kitchen Aid cutting board makes meal prep and cleanup easy. Plus, the modern wood design will suit most kitchen styles and decors.

You'll have everything you'll need with this 33-piece cooking utensil set, from measuring cups to spatulas. The silicone tools feature a wooden handle to prevent your hands from burning, says the brand.

If you know they love their movie nights, this popcorn maker takes their snacks to the next (and healthier) level. According to the brand, the machine air pops kernels and makes up to 16 cups of popcorn — with no oil or preservatives!

You won't have to worry about any shattering with these wine "glasses"; the brand says they're made of Tritan which still feels like glass. We love that they step away from traditional glassware and come in fun tinted colors, too.

These plush towels will feel like a major upgrade for the bathroom. Many reviewers said they're high-quality and raved about how soft they feel.

Take them back to the days of first dates of grabbing milkshakes or root beer floats. This retro-style drink mixer can mix classic shakes, lattes and even cocktails; the brand says it can blend candies and fruit mix-ins, too.

This compact fabric steamer folds up for easy storage and travel and heats up within 15 seconds, says the brand.

Encourage romantic date ideas by gifting this picnic basket for two. The wicker basket includes everything they'll need for a romantic date in the park or on the beach; it comes with plates, utensils, a corkscrew and more.

They'll probably need many photo albums to display their milestones and memories. This linen-covered photo album features acid-free paper to help preserve photos over the years, says the brand.

This nesting bowl set also comes with a strainer, so it has everything you need for cooking meals and baking. The stackability makes it easy to store in kitchen cabinets.

Whether they're already pickleball pros or looking to start a new hobby together, this pickleball set makes a fun and unique gift. The set comes with two paddles, pickle balls, two sweatbands and a tote bag.

It's no surprise to see these No.1 bestselling pillows on the registry, which the brand says feature alternative-down filling to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night. Right now, Prime members can score them for 36% off.

'Golden Bachelor' wedding gift registry picks under $100

From playing tunes to setting reminders to giving weather reports, the Echo Dot makes a great addition to any home. Since it's an Alexa device, you can sync it with other smart devices in your home.

Break out the finest china! While fine dinnerware might seem like a cliche gift, it does come in handy for hosting and impressing family and friends. This five-place set comes with dinner and salad plates, and a cup and saucer.

This electric toothbrush comes in multiple colors, meaning you can make it a his-and-hers gift. It has five cleaning modes that include polishing, whitening and sensitivity.

Cook meals the right way and to perfection every time with this smart meat thermometer. It connects to an app that allows you to monitor your cooking process, says the brand.

Made for large rooms, this air purifier will help keep their space fresh and free of pollutants. According to the brand, it reaches up to 300 feet and the HEPA filter helps remove dust, pollen and other airborne irritants.

Splurge-worthy 'Golden Bachelor' wedding gift registry picks

The No.1 bestselling carpet and upholstery cleaner allows for easy cleaning in often hard-to-clean areas. According to the brand it has a powerful scrub and suction to clean stains from couches, cars, rugs and more.

The Elite Keurig makes single-serve cups of coffee and has an iced coffee setting; you have the option of five different sizes, too.

Newlyweds will be cooking many meals together; this 12-piece cookware set is made of high-quality ceramic and comes with everything they need for meals, including frying pans, saucepans and more.

You'll be upgrading the entertainment and decor in your home with the Samsung Frame TV. The 55-inch television has 4K picture quality and features "art mode," which turns the screen into a portrait when not in use, according to the brand.