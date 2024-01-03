Fans of “The Golden Bachelor” will be able to watch the newest couple from Bachelor Nation make their vows to one another during a live televised wedding special called, of course, "The Golden Wedding."

Gerry Turner, the 72-year-old Golden Bachelor from Hudson, Indiana, proposed to Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old financial services professional from New Jersey in the show's December finale.

The couple also announced another twist during the "After the Final Rose" special: They'd be getting married on TV hardly a month later. Here's what to know about the wedding.

When is 'The Golden Bachelor' wedding special?

Turner and Nist's wedding will air on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

How long is 'The Golden Bachelor' wedding special?

The special will span for two hours.

Where can I watch 'The Golden Bachelor' wedding special?

The special will air on ABC. For fans who can't watch the wedding in real time, the special will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ beginning Jan. 5.

Catch me up on Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's love story!

The Golden Bachelor. “Finale and After the Final Rose” After an incredible season of love stories, Jesse Palmer hosts as the emotional conclusion of Gerry Turner’s journey plays out in front of a live studio audience and he’s joined by his final two women for the first time since filming. Gerry Turner and Theresa. John Fleenor / ABC

After nine episodes, which were filmed over the course of just about one month, Turner chose Nist over Leslie Fhima, 64, to be his betrothed.

Both are widowed. Turner was married to his first wife and high school sweetheart, Toni, for over 40 years until she died in 2017 after a brief illness. Nist was married to her high school sweetheart, Billy, for over 40 years, who died in 2014.

The similarities between Turner’s and Nist’s love stories is a major part of what drew them to each other. "Loss of a spouse is the worst thing. I know what the feeling is like,” Turner told Nist during their first date on “The Golden Bachelor.”

The Golden couple plans to honor both of their late spouses during their wedding ceremony.

“We will definitely mention them during the wedding,” Theresa told E! News in an interview. “I know that I picked out a song that Billy loved, and so maybe we’ll pick out a song for Toni ... we’ll be thinking about them the entire day.”

What's next for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist?

Theresa and Gerry Turner on the “Finale and After the Final Rose” - After an incredible season of love stories, Jesse Palmer hosts as the emotional conclusion of Gerry Turner’s journey John Fleenor / ABC

Finding love later in life comes with challenges. For Turner and Nist, one of those challenges was having well-established lives and families in two different states. Though their hometowns are over 600 miles apart from each other, Turner and Nist have agreed to start a new life together in Charleston, South Carolina.

“One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living,” Gerry told People in an interview. “For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.’”

Before the couple officially moves to the Palmetto State, they plan to honeymoon in Italy.

“It’s the top of her list and it’s become the top of mine,” Turner said. After inspiring millions of viewers to find love at any age, Turner and Nist are looking forward to the official start of their own happily ever after.