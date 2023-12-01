Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

"Golden Bachelor" viewers have been getting to know Gerry Turner over the past few weeks. In the finale Nov. 30, they got to know his daughters and granddaughters — and were living for it.

Gerry's daughters, Angie Warner and Jenny Young, seemed game with the show's process from the start, and while the finale aired, one X user remarked, "I really like Gerry’s daughters. They are a hoot and love how accepting they are of the situation."

Others pointed out that Gerry's daughter Angie shared a resemblance with his late wife, Toni, and Jenny took after her father.

“The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner surrounded by his daughters and granddaughters. Brian Bowen Smith / ABC

But there was one moment that stood out the most, and it came when they discussed the time-honored tradition of Fantasy Suites. During this episode, contestants are given a chance to spend some camera-free time with their frontrunners to ... do what they please.

After meeting, and liking, Theresa Nist, Angie asked her father if their time in the fantasy suite "brought him any more clarity."

Gerry seemed taken aback by her frankly bringing up the topic of intimacy. He recoiled. Then, she outright said, "Did you knock the boots?"

Gerry laughed and said, “We’re not talking that."

He then answered her original question, saying that their time alone did bring them closer. "When we were able to close the doors, I was able to learn so much more about her ... all of a sudden the kisses were nicer, the hugs were sweeter."

He then goes, "I’m really encouraged at what you’re telling me about her and what you guys see."

Angie's line instantly took off on X. Let's just say the laughing emoji was shared frequently.

What else we know about Gerry Turner's familyGerry's wife Toni, who is also the mother of his daughters, died of an illness in 2017. The former high school sweethearts were married for 44 years.

Though Toni is gone, she's an active presence in his life, he said on an interview with the podcast “Bachelor Happy Hour.”

“I have a picture of her in my walk-in closet. Every night I’m in there and I see her picture. It’s the only one now that I have in the house,” he explained. “And in the mornings, I see her picture and, you know, we talk. I’ll make a brief comment or sometimes that talk is silent.”

Gerry and Toni had two daughters, as did their daughter Jenny. Gerry’s granddaughters, and Jenny’s daughters, Charlee and Payton Young, were also seen in the finale, but didn’t join the discussion about Fantasy Suites.

Speaking to Variety before the show premiered in August, Gerry told Variety his family was supportive.

“They are genuinely excited and thrilled,” Gerry said. “My granddaughters have had guests to my house since this all started, and they pick their friends that are big fans of the show.”

He said his daughters were his social media gatekeeper, sending along reactions.

"The funniest thing is my lack of knowledge of social media. I’ve never really cared that much. And so, they will send me information … They’re very excited. They’re thrilled. They send me a lot of positive reinforcement," he said.