“Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner and fiancée Theresa Nist will soon be husband and wife, with their long-awaited wedding ceremony just around the corner.

The couple is set to exchange vows during “The Golden Wedding” special on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Turner, 72, chose to marry Nist, 70, over fellow contestant Leslie Fhima, 64.

In the show's December finale, Turner got down on one knee in Costa Rica and told Nist, “You’re the person that I can’t live without. Theresa, I love you 1,000%. I’m never going to stop believing that every day I choose you. Will you marry me?”

Nist said she was starting to think true love was only for the young — then, she met Turner. Now, she knows “the best is yet to come.”

What role will their families play in the ceremony?

Turner and Nist were both previously married. Turner has two daughters and two granddaughters. Nist has a son, daughter and six grandsons, per People.

Turner told People the rest of their family members are “all involved” in the wedding.

“There’s a spot for every family member in the wedding party ... we wouldn’t have it any other way,” he told People.

One family member has been particularly helpful in the wedding planning process, Nist said: Her daughter, Jen, whom she called a "lifesaver."

“There’s so many decisions that had to be made, and in some instances, she would get the vision board together for me or she would get ideas of dresses and veils and rings," she told People, adding that she doesn't "know if there would be a wedding if (Jen) wasn’t involved.”

According to the same interview, Nist's daughter shares a birthday with her mom's second wedding date.

“It’s the biggest gift for her,” Nist said. “She fell in love with Gerry.”

Who’s in the bridal party?

According to Nist, "every single member" of their families is part of the bridal party.

“There’s not anybody that’s left out,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s going to be a big bridal party. I have six grandsons. We have several men in our lives. We have women in our lives. Everybody will be involved.”

Who is invited to the wedding? A peek into the guest list

Though they’re hoping for “millions” to tune into the televised special, the couple told Entertainment Weekly that they suspect somewhere between 100 to 150 guests “consuming the cake.”

“We want all of the women from ‘The Golden Bachelor’ to be there. We don’t know who’s going to be able to make it. And there will be people there from Bachelor Nation and then our close family and friends,” Nist said of the guest list.

Who is the officiant?

Fan favorite "Golden Bachelor" cast member Susan Noles announced she would be officiating the ceremony.

"I guess the secret is out! I’m officiating THE GOLDEN WEDDING and I’m just beyond excited!" she wrote on Instagram.

Nist had an enthusiastic response, writing in the comments, "We couldn’t be more thrilled to have you officiate for us, Susan!!! Love you so much for being the wonderful woman you are and for doing this for us!!! We cannot wait!!!"

What's on the wedding playlist?

Turner shared a draft of songs to Instagram Dec. 8, writing, “Could this be the start of a WEDDING playlist.....”

The list, written in all capital letters on a legal pad and entitled “Gerry Playlist,” began with “Houdini” by Dua Lipa and “Big Energy” by Latto. He also featured several hits from Pink, including “Trust Fall,” “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

The 72-year-old also listed “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift, “Lil Boo Thang” by Park Russell and “Vegas” by Doja Cat. Turner seemed to be a “Pit Bull” fan, as well, including songs “Time of Our Lives” and “Give Me Everything.”

In his list of possible first dance songs, Turner listed Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love” and “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.

Turner's song selections were met with some skepticism in the comment section.

“Gerry, blink twice if you need help and producers have captured you and forced you to listen to the worst music in history,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “LOL Gerry, u need a better playlist than this (other than the last song). Get your actual old school faves on there.”

But Turner won’t apologize for his lineup, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I’m not sure I need to defend anything.”

“That’s just my personal preferences for music,” he added.

Nist told the publication that she made her own list, and that Van Morrison must be included in the evening.

Turner said there’s just one tune that will not be played: “That ‘I like big butts and I cannot lie’ song.”

Will they be writing their own vows?

Yes, Nist confirmed in an interview with Decider that they would be writing their own vows.

Will the wedding honor Gerry and Theresa's first spouses?

Turner and Nist both married their high school sweethearts, and lost them following illnesses.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Turner confirmed the wedding would honor their late spouses.

"We will certainly celebrate the memory of Billy and Toni in the wedding. We haven’t decided the way that we feel is the most appropriate and the timing that is the most appropriate. But yeah, that’s part of us and part of what has made us who we are, so it’ll be there," he said.

Turner put it another way to Decider, saying, “It would be absolutely an oversight to not honor their memories. And I like to use the word celebrate their memories. And then move forward with Gary and Theresa time.”