Becca Wood

today

/

Pop Culture

22m ago

today

/

Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish used her entire 'Girls Trip' check to pay off house

Tiffany Haddish revealed in a new interview that she used the entirety of her "Girls Trip" check to pay off her house, noting she is still afraid of being poor.

today

/

News

21h ago

today

/

News

Woman whose home was destroyed in Anne Heche car crash 'sends love' in new video message

The woman whose home was destroyed in the fiery crash that killed Anne Heche is sharing a message. Lynne Mishele posted a video Friday to her Instagram.

today

/

Pop Culture

1d ago

today

/

Pop Culture

Justin Sylvester explains what was really going on in viral video of him pushing Jenna Bush Hager away

After Justin Sylvester co-hosted TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, video circulated where he could be seen pushing Jenna Bush Hager during a cooking segment

today

/

Parents

1d ago

today

/

Parents

School's new cell phone policy goes viral after upset mom posts about it: 'Nopity nope nope'

One school's new cell phone policy has gone viral after Dr. Rachael French (@DrRachaelF) posted about it Friday, Aug. 12 on Twitter.

today

/

Moms

4d ago

today

/

Moms

David and Victoria Beckham's son addresses rumors of feud between wife and mom

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has broken his silence on rumors of a feud between his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and his mother, Victoria Beckham.

today

/

TV

4d ago

today

/

TV

'Never Have I Ever' star loves convincing people she's related to Mindy Kaling

"Never Have I Ever" star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said she likes pranking people about being related to the show's creator Mindy Kaling.

today

/

TV

5d ago

today

/

TV

Mindy Kaling opens up about 'anguish' from losing her mom to pancreatic cancer

Mindy Kaling is opening up about losing her mom to pancreatic cancer — and how it played a role in prioritizing her mental health.

today

/

Music

6d ago

today

/

Music

Elton John and Britney Spears are officially collaborating on a new song

Britney Spears and Elton John are set to release a duet remixing Tiny Dancer. Here's what we know about the new song entitled Hold Me Closer.

today

/

Pop Culture

7d ago

today

/

Pop Culture

Alec Baldwin shares video message to Anne Heche after fiery crash leaves her hospitalized

Alec Baldwin and a slew of other celebrities took to social media to send support to Anne Heche after a crash in California Friday left the actor hospitalized.

today

/

Pop Culture

7d ago

today

/

Pop Culture

Willow Smith says Oscars slap didn't 'rock me as much as my own internal demons'

Following Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Smith's daughter Willow Smith is breaking her silence and addressing the incident in new interview.

today

/

Parents

7d ago

today

/

Parents

This man's niece had a genius name for the aquarium, reminding us 'kids can accurately name anything'

TikTok user @deddyfatstacks named Dedrick Flynn shared in a viral video on TikTok that his niece came up with a new name for the aquarium: a water zoo.