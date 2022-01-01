IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Becca Wood
Tiffany Haddish used her entire 'Girls Trip' check to pay off house
Tiffany Haddish revealed in a new interview that she used the entirety of her "Girls Trip" check to pay off her house, noting she is still afraid of being poor.
today
/
News
21h ago
today
/
News
Woman whose home was destroyed in Anne Heche car crash 'sends love' in new video message
The woman whose home was destroyed in the fiery crash that killed Anne Heche is sharing a message. Lynne Mishele posted a video Friday to her Instagram.
today
/
Pop Culture
1d ago
today
/
Pop Culture
Justin Sylvester explains what was really going on in viral video of him pushing Jenna Bush Hager away
After Justin Sylvester co-hosted TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, video circulated where he could be seen pushing Jenna Bush Hager during a cooking segment
today
/
Parents
1d ago
today
/
Parents
School's new cell phone policy goes viral after upset mom posts about it: 'Nopity nope nope'
One school's new cell phone policy has gone viral after Dr. Rachael French (@DrRachaelF) posted about it Friday, Aug. 12 on Twitter.
today
/
Moms
4d ago
today
/
Moms
David and Victoria Beckham’s son addresses rumors of feud between wife and mom
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has broken his silence on rumors of a feud between his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and his mother, Victoria Beckham.
today
/
TV
4d ago
today
/
TV
‘Never Have I Ever’ star loves convincing people she’s related to Mindy Kaling
"Never Have I Ever" star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said she likes pranking people about being related to the show's creator Mindy Kaling.
today
/
TV
5d ago
today
/
TV
Mindy Kaling opens up about ‘anguish’ from losing her mom to pancreatic cancer
Mindy Kaling is opening up about losing her mom to pancreatic cancer — and how it played a role in prioritizing her mental health.
today
/
Music
6d ago
today
/
Music
Elton John and Britney Spears are officially collaborating on a new song
Britney Spears and Elton John are set to release a duet remixing Tiny Dancer. Here's what we know about the new song entitled Hold Me Closer.
today
/
Pop Culture
7d ago
today
/
Pop Culture
Alec Baldwin shares video message to Anne Heche after fiery crash leaves her hospitalized
Alec Baldwin and a slew of other celebrities took to social media to send support to Anne Heche after a crash in California Friday left the actor hospitalized.
today
/
Pop Culture
7d ago
today
/
Pop Culture
Willow Smith says Oscars slap didn't 'rock me as much as my own internal demons'
Following Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Smith's daughter Willow Smith is breaking her silence and addressing the incident in new interview.
today
/
Parents
7d ago
today
/
Parents
This man’s niece had a genius name for the aquarium, reminding us 'kids can accurately name anything'
TikTok user @deddyfatstacks named Dedrick Flynn shared in a viral video on TikTok that his niece came up with a new name for the aquarium: a water zoo.
