'Golden Bachelor' fans are praising Leslie for how she handled Gerry Turner breakup

Fans are commending Leslie Fhima for how she handled herself on the season finale of "The Golden Bachelor."

In the show, Gerry Turner broke up with Leslie to propose to Theresa Nist.

Although he admitted he was under a lot of "stress" making the decision, Gerry still chose Theresa in the end, which left a heartbroken Leslie crying on his shoulders.

“Now I’m heartbroken in front of the whole world. You didn’t choose me once again ... you said things to me that made me seem like it was going to be it,” Leslie said.

While trying to get her words out, Leslie called Gerry's behavior and the short time he took to change his mind “mind-boggling.”

The Golden Bachelor, Leslie and Gerry Turner. ABC

Often, during "Bachelor" breakups, contestants try to be game and understanding. Leslie, instead, seemed to call Gerry out on what she perceived to be "lies."

For her honest and unvarnished reaction, viewers took to X and showered Leslie in praise.

"Leslie has had probably the realest reaction of any runner up in Bachelor history. I don’t blame her," one person said.

Another congratulated Leslie for speaking her mind in the moment and said, "Leslie is NOT letting Gerry have an easy out here and I love that!!!!"

A third quoted Leslie in the show and wrote, "'I dunno if I accept your apology, but I understand it.' Leslie with some Queen S---!!"

Although many supported Leslie online, some fans said they understood the hard decision that Gerry had to make because it must not have been easy to choose between two women he said he loved on the show.

"In fairness to Gary, him falling for two people and being forced to choose one was always going to happen," one user said. "That’s the show. It’s sad Leslie is hurt, but she knew what she signed up for. He was never dishonest, he just loved one person more than the other. #GoldenBachelor."

Another X user called out Leslie and said she was acting a "bit dramatic and harsh" in the finale for not accepting Gerry's apology for breaking her heart.

"Girl, this is THE BACHELOR. You knew how this could go," they said.

During the “After the Final Rose” special, Leslie told host Jesse Palmer about her reaction.

“The heartbreak that I experienced, the blindsidedness that happened to me, all those emotions watching it back I’m feeling that again … and I was devastated,” she said. “I was unapologetically myself through this whole thing and I was vulnerable, I wore my heart on my sleeve, I broke down my walls, and I fell in love with him so much. And I haven’t fallen in love with someone in a really long time so it was hard. It was really hard.”