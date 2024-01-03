'The Golden Bachelor' wedding guest list: Who's invited to Gerry and Teresa's big day?

It's a love after love story.

“Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner, 72, is set to marry fiancée Theresa Nist, 70, in a live TV special on Thursday, Jan. 4. This will be their second marriages.

The couple announced their plans to marry on TV during the “The Golden Bachelor” finale, which was aired in December 2023, and saw Turner choose Nist over fellow contestant Leslie Fhima.

Though the couple told Entertainment Weekly that they’re anticipating “millions” to tune into the event from home, they estimate between 100 to 150 guests will attend ceremony in person.

Here's who will, and might, be there.

'The Golden Bachelor' cast

Nist told Entertainment Weekly she and Turner invited the entire cast of "The Golden Bachelor."

“We want all of the women from ‘The Golden Bachelor’ to be there. We don’t know who’s going to be able to make it," she said.

Susan Noles will definitely be in attendance. The fan favorite cast member announced she was officiating the ceremony in the week leading up to the big day. "I’m just beyond excited!” she wrote on Instagram.

Nist wrote in the comments of the Instagram post, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have you officiate for us, Susan!!! Love you so much for being the wonderful woman you are and for doing this for us!!! We cannot wait!!!”

Susan Noles, officiant. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Bachelor Nation

Nist also told Entertainment Weekly that members of Bachelor Nation — alums from the reality franchise — will also be in attendance.

Nist and Turner's families

Both Turner and Nist were previously married. Turner has two daughters and two granddaughters, while Nist has a son, daughter and six grandsons, according to People. Nist's sisters also made an appearance on "The Golden Bachelor."

Nist and Turner plan to include their relatives in the bridal party. “There’s not anybody that’s left out,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s going to be a big bridal party."

Turner's daughters, Angie Warner and Jenny Young, and granddaughters Charlee and Payton Young, made their debut in the "Golden Bachelor" finale.

Jenny Young, Angie Warner, Payton Young, Gerry Turner, and Charlee Young. Brian Bowen Smith / ABC

Nist told People her daughter, Jen, was a "lifesaver" during the wedding planning process, saying she didn't “know if there would be a wedding if (Jen) wasn’t involved.”

The wedding happens to fall on Jen's birthday, which Nist says is a gift: “She fell in love with Gerry.”