'Golden Bachelor' contestants: Meet the 22 women vying for Gerry Turner's heart

The cast of "The Golden Bachelor" has finally been revealed!

Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old widower from Indiana, will be dating 22 women, who are also looking for love, in his age group.

According to a press release, the “accomplished” ladies hail from all over the U.S. and are ready to “take time away from their established home lives, friends and family in the quest to rediscover love.”

While some of the ladies are retirees, others are still going strong in their established careers. The cast includes a bunch of interesting professions from a wedding officiant to a pro-aging coach.

The show will also have Bachelor Nation royalty: Patty James, the mother of former “Bachelor” star Matt James, will be vying for Turner’s love. “I want to meet someone who loves and cherishes me that I can live out my golden years with,” she said, according to Variety.

Turner is a widower who lives in his “dream house” on a lake in Indiana. He enjoys hosting barbeques, playing pickleball and spending time with his family and friends.

Gerry Turner from “The Golden Bachelor.” Brian Bowen Smith / ABC

In 2017, Turner's life changed when Toni, his high school sweetheart and wife of 43 years, died after falling ill.

Six years after Toni's death, Turner, who is also a father of two, is ready to put himself back out there again and find love.

Read on to learn more about the cast.

Anna, 61

Anna from "The Golden Bachelor" Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Retired nutritionist

Hometown: Summit, New Jersey

Hobbies/Passions: Anna loves foraging for mushrooms, and learning about new herbs and plants. She also loves to cook and is ready to prepare a meal for Turner.

Fun Fact: When Anna dives with sharks, she goes cageless.

April, 65

April from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Therapist

Hometown: Port St. Lucie, Florida

More about April: April loves Taylor Swift, "Bridgerton"and roller coasters. She has a tattoo of her nickname “Presh.”

Christina, 73

Christina from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Retired purchasing manager

Hometown: Sierra Madre, California

More about Christina: Christina first concert ever was The Beatles in 1964. She still loves Paul McCartney.

Edith, 60

Edith from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Retired realtor

Hometown: Downey, California

More about Edith: Edith loves golfing, salsa dancing and traveling.

Ellen, 71

Ellen from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Retired teacher

Hometown: Delray Beach, Florida

More about Ellen: Ellen enjoys watching television and playing bocce ball.

Faith, 60

Faith from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: High school teacher

Hometown: Benton City, Washington

More about Faith: Faith is a thrill-seeker and has dived with sharks and ridden a motorcycle.

Jeanie, 65

Janie from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Retired project manager

Hometown: Estill Springs, Tennessee

More about Jeanie: Jeanie considers herself active and sentimental. She hopes to go to the Super Bowl.

Joan, 60

Joan from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Private school administrator

Hometown: Rockland, Maryland

More about Joan: Joan’s favorite food is a burger; her favorite artist is Elton John.

Kathy, 70

Kathy from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Retired educational consultant

Hometown: Austin, Texas

More about Kathy: Kathy is outdoorsy and loves hiking and skiing. She has been to three continents and is aiming for all seven..

Leslie, 64

Leslie from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Fitness instructor

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

More about Leslie: Leslie is a former aerobics champion.

Maria, 60

Maria from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Health and wellness director

Hometown: Teaneck, New Jersey

More about Maria: Maria enjoys playing tennis and pickleball equally.

Marina, 60

Marina from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Educator

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

More about Marina: Marina has three masters's degrees and refuses to stand in lines.

Nancy, 60

Nancy from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Retired interior designer

Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia

More about Nancy: Nancy loves playing golf, walking her dog, and watching college basketball. She's a big Bruce Springsteen fan.

Natascha, 60

Natasha from “The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Pro-aging coach and midlife speaker

Hometown: New York City, New York

More about Natascha: Natascha loves walks around Central Park, dance class, doing yoga, listening to Janet Jackson and spending time with her granddaughter.

Pamela, 75

Pamela from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Retired salon owner

Hometown: Aurora, Illinois

Hobbies/Passions: Pamela loves reading on a hammock while sipping a cocktail and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She considers herself a TV expert.

Patty, 70

Patty from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Retired real estate professional

Hometown: Durham, North Carolina

More about Patty: Patty loves playing ping pong, reading and body glitter.

Peggy, 69

Peggy from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Dental hygienist

Hometown: East Haven, Connecticut

More about Peggy: Peggy has gone on multiple dental missions, helping people around the world.

Renee, 67

Renee from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader

Hometown: Middleton, Wisconsin

More about Renee: Renee enjoys spending quality time with her kids and grandkids (and cat), attending group fitness classes and going for walks around Lake Mendota.

Sandra, 75

Sandra from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Retired executive assistant

Hometown: Doraville, Georgia

More about Sandra: Sandra loves hanging out with her daughters, thrift shopping, crafting and playing racquetball.

Susan, 66

Susan from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Wedding officiant

Hometown: Aston, Pennsylvania

More about Susan: Susan's favorite concerts were The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd. She aspires to have lunch with Kris Jenner.

Sylvia, 64

Sylvia from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Public affairs consultant

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

More about Sylvia: Sylvia likes cooking authentic Mexican food and will take any excuse to put on a costume.

Theresa, 69

Theresa from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Financial services professional

Hometown: Shrewsbury, New Jersey

More about Theresa: Theresa enjoys board games, gardening and reading romance novels.