'Golden Bachelor' contestants: Meet the 22 women vying for Gerry Turner's heart

The cast of "The Golden Bachelor" has finally been revealed!
Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old widower from Indiana, will be dating 22 women, who are also looking for love, in his age group.
According to a press release, the “accomplished” ladies hail from all over the U.S. and are ready to “take time away from their established home lives, friends and family in the quest to rediscover love.”
While some of the ladies are retirees, others are still going strong in their established careers. The cast includes a bunch of interesting professions from a wedding officiant to a pro-aging coach.
The show will also have Bachelor Nation royalty: Patty James, the mother of former “Bachelor” star Matt James, will be vying for Turner’s love. “I want to meet someone who loves and cherishes me that I can live out my golden years with,” she said, according to Variety.
Turner is a widower who lives in his “dream house” on a lake in Indiana. He enjoys hosting barbeques, playing pickleball and spending time with his family and friends.
In 2017, Turner's life changed when Toni, his high school sweetheart and wife of 43 years, died after falling ill.
Six years after Toni's death, Turner, who is also a father of two, is ready to put himself back out there again and find love.
Read on to learn more about the cast.
Anna, 61
Occupation: Retired nutritionist
Hometown: Summit, New Jersey
Hobbies/Passions: Anna loves foraging for mushrooms, and learning about new herbs and plants. She also loves to cook and is ready to prepare a meal for Turner.
Fun Fact: When Anna dives with sharks, she goes cageless.
April, 65
Occupation: Therapist
Hometown: Port St. Lucie, Florida
More about April: April loves Taylor Swift, "Bridgerton"and roller coasters. She has a tattoo of her nickname “Presh.”
Christina, 73
Occupation: Retired purchasing manager
Hometown: Sierra Madre, California
More about Christina: Christina first concert ever was The Beatles in 1964. She still loves Paul McCartney.
Edith, 60
Occupation: Retired realtor
Hometown: Downey, California
More about Edith: Edith loves golfing, salsa dancing and traveling.
Ellen, 71
Occupation: Retired teacher
Hometown: Delray Beach, Florida
More about Ellen: Ellen enjoys watching television and playing bocce ball.
Faith, 60
Occupation: High school teacher
Hometown: Benton City, Washington
More about Faith: Faith is a thrill-seeker and has dived with sharks and ridden a motorcycle.
Jeanie, 65
Occupation: Retired project manager
Hometown: Estill Springs, Tennessee
More about Jeanie: Jeanie considers herself active and sentimental. She hopes to go to the Super Bowl.
Joan, 60
Occupation: Private school administrator
Hometown: Rockland, Maryland
More about Joan: Joan’s favorite food is a burger; her favorite artist is Elton John.
Kathy, 70
Occupation: Retired educational consultant
Hometown: Austin, Texas
More about Kathy: Kathy is outdoorsy and loves hiking and skiing. She has been to three continents and is aiming for all seven..
Leslie, 64
Occupation: Fitness instructor
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
More about Leslie: Leslie is a former aerobics champion.
Maria, 60
Occupation: Health and wellness director
Hometown: Teaneck, New Jersey
More about Maria: Maria enjoys playing tennis and pickleball equally.
Marina, 60
Occupation: Educator
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
More about Marina: Marina has three masters's degrees and refuses to stand in lines.
Nancy, 60
Occupation: Retired interior designer
Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia
More about Nancy: Nancy loves playing golf, walking her dog, and watching college basketball. She's a big Bruce Springsteen fan.
Natascha, 60
Occupation: Pro-aging coach and midlife speaker
Hometown: New York City, New York
More about Natascha: Natascha loves walks around Central Park, dance class, doing yoga, listening to Janet Jackson and spending time with her granddaughter.
Pamela, 75
Occupation: Retired salon owner
Hometown: Aurora, Illinois
Hobbies/Passions: Pamela loves reading on a hammock while sipping a cocktail and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She considers herself a TV expert.
Patty, 70
Occupation: Retired real estate professional
Hometown: Durham, North Carolina
More about Patty: Patty loves playing ping pong, reading and body glitter.
Peggy, 69
Occupation: Dental hygienist
Hometown: East Haven, Connecticut
More about Peggy: Peggy has gone on multiple dental missions, helping people around the world.
Renee, 67
Occupation: Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader
Hometown: Middleton, Wisconsin
More about Renee: Renee enjoys spending quality time with her kids and grandkids (and cat), attending group fitness classes and going for walks around Lake Mendota.
Sandra, 75
Occupation: Retired executive assistant
Hometown: Doraville, Georgia
More about Sandra: Sandra loves hanging out with her daughters, thrift shopping, crafting and playing racquetball.
Susan, 66
Occupation: Wedding officiant
Hometown: Aston, Pennsylvania
More about Susan: Susan's favorite concerts were The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd. She aspires to have lunch with Kris Jenner.
Sylvia, 64
Occupation: Public affairs consultant
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
More about Sylvia: Sylvia likes cooking authentic Mexican food and will take any excuse to put on a costume.
Theresa, 69
Occupation: Financial services professional
Hometown: Shrewsbury, New Jersey
More about Theresa: Theresa enjoys board games, gardening and reading romance novels.