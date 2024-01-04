'The Golden Wedding' live updates: What happened during Gerry and Theresa's big day?

Gerry Turner is "The Golden Bachelor" no longer.
The lead of the first-ever "Golden Bachelor" franchise will marry his winner, Theresa Nist, in a televised wedding special. "The Golden Wedding" will air Jan. 4, just a month after the series finale.
Gerry, a 72-year-old from Indiana, connected with Theresa, a 70-year-old from New Jersey, early on in the season, bonding over things like a harrowing highway drive and their shared experiences with loss. Both Gerry and Theresa married their high school sweethearts, who died following illnesses.
Their wedding is expected to include members of their family, including children and grandchildren, and some of the "Golden Bachelor" cast. Gerry's other frontrunner, Leslie Fhima, is confirmed to attend, and fan-favorite Susan Noles will officiate.
Here's what else to know about Gerry and Theresa, and a recap of everything that happens during the two-hour wedding special.
Meet Susan Noles, the officiant
Susan Noles was a fan favorite among the "Golden Bachelor" cast and fans for her peppy, supportive attitude. While she never went on a one-on-one date with Gerry, she seemed to cheer on all the women who did.
Her "girl's girl" energy reached a peak when she announced she would be officiating the ceremony.
"I guess the secret is out! I’m officiating THE GOLDEN WEDDING and I’m just beyond excited!” she wrote on Instagram.
Theresa had an enthusiastic response, writing in the comments, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have you officiate for us, Susan!!! Love you so much for being the wonderful woman you are and for doing this for us!!! We cannot wait!!!”
What other Bachelor Nation couples have tied the knot on TV?
Eight Bachelor Nation couples have gotten married in TV specials, starting with first-ever "Bachelorette" Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter in 2003. The rest include:
- Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney (2010)
- Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum (2012)
- Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici (2014)
- Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul (2014)
- Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper (2016)
- Evan Bass and Carly Waddell (2017)
- Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin (2023)
Of these eight couples, five are still together: Trista and Ryan, Jason and Molly, Sean and Catherine, Tanner and Jade and the most recent, Kenny and Mari.
Who's invited to the 'Golden Wedding'? A peek at the guest list
Gerry and Theresa have shared details about the "Golden Wedding" in interviews leading up to the big day, including the guest list.
The couple told Entertainment Weekly that they estimate about 100 to 150 guests. The entire cast of "The Golden Bachelor" was invited, as were some Bachelor Nation members and close family and friends, Theresa said.
"Golden Bachelor" frontrunner Leslie Fhima confirmed she would attend in a post to her Instagram story Jan. 3, seemingly putting her tearful breakup in the show's finale behind her. Susan Noles, a fan favorite, will be the officiant.
Both Gerry and Theresa have two children and multiple grandchildren. Nist confirmed they would have a place in the bridal party.
“There’s not anybody that’s left out,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s going to be a big bridal party. I have six grandsons. We have several men in our lives. We have women in our lives. Everybody will be involved.”
The "Golden Wedding" will air on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and will stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+. The special will span two hours.