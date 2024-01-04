'The Golden Wedding' live updates: What happened during Gerry and Theresa's big day?

Gerry Turner is "The Golden Bachelor" no longer.

The lead of the first-ever "Golden Bachelor" franchise will marry his winner, Theresa Nist, in a televised wedding special. "The Golden Wedding" will air Jan. 4, just a month after the series finale.

Gerry, a 72-year-old from Indiana, connected with Theresa, a 70-year-old from New Jersey, early on in the season, bonding over things like a harrowing highway drive and their shared experiences with loss. Both Gerry and Theresa married their high school sweethearts, who died following illnesses.

Their wedding is expected to include members of their family, including children and grandchildren, and some of the "Golden Bachelor" cast. Gerry's other frontrunner, Leslie Fhima, is confirmed to attend, and fan-favorite Susan Noles will officiate.

Here's what else to know about Gerry and Theresa, and a recap of everything that happens during the two-hour wedding special.