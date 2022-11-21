Now that temperatures have started to really plummet and Thanksgiving and Black Friday are just one short week away, there’s no denying that we are in the thick of holiday season.

As people are starting to break out their holiday decor, there’s one thing that is a staple all year round but adds that extra special finishing touch during this season: candles. The right scent can transport you to somewhere else in the world or to another place in time, leaving you feeling warm and comforted from the inside out.

To help you get the most out of your candles this season (and all year long), Shop TODAY consulted a few experts to learn the best candle care tips. Plus, our editors shared the candle fragrances they can’t get enough of.

How to choose holiday candles and scents

Use memories and feelings to choose the vibe for your home.

Taylor Perlis, a senior fragrance evaluator at Yankee Candle, suggests keeping one question in mind when selecting a scent: What’s the vibe you want to create for your home? (For herself, Perlis said she loves walking around the house while it smells like a bakery, so gourmand scents are top of mind.)

The holidays are a time for gathering with people you care about, but sometimes you can’t be together as much as you’d like. If you’re missing a person or a place during the season, Perlis suggested using those memories and feelings to help choose a fragrance that reminds you of them.

“What does your grandma burn at Christmas or friend burn ... around the holiday season that you can burn and think of them?” she said.

This is method Perlis uses herself when choosing the candles she wants to burn. For example, every time she smells balsam and cedar, she said that it takes her back to the first holiday season that her family was able to afford and buy a real Christmas tree.

"I remember going to the Christmas tree farm with my mom and my dad. My mom put hot cocoa in a thermos and bundled me up and put candy canes in my pockets," she recounted fondly. "My parents live five hours away from me, so I can’t be with them all December ... but I can burn my balsam and cedar candle, and it makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside and connected to my parents," she said.

When gifting holiday candles, err on the side of neutral scents.

Aside from personal use, candles also make a great gift for friends new and old. (We’ve all been on the receiving end of more candles than we know what to do with by the end of the season.)

“If you’re giving a candle as a gift and you don’t know the person that well — maybe it’s a hostess gift — you want to choose something that doesn’t have a love/hate relationship with people,” Kathy LaVanier, spokesperson for the National Candle Association, told us.

When gifting candles, she recommends choosing neutral scents like balsam, fir and cranberry; if you’re looking for something sweet, baked cookies, vanilla or pear.

When candle-shopping for yourself, find scents that pair well.

When shopping for yourself, LaVanier said all bets are off — just pick what you love.

She has one small footnote attached, however: If you like to layer scents by burning several candles at once, she suggests paying attention to how they smell together when you’re picking them out. Choosing scents that pair well will create a pleasant experience in the space instead of lighting scents that clash.

Now that you have our experts' biggest holiday candle-shopping tips in your arsenal, let's see what Shop TODAY editors' 35 favorites are. Keep scrolling to see them all, or use the links below to browse by category or for answers to more questions about candle care.

Editor-favorite candles | More candles to shop | Candle FAQs | Meet the experts

Best holiday candles, according to editors

Commerce Associate Karli Tramontano said she's obsessed with this "sweater"-scented candle that has notes of warm wool, lavender, vanilla, rose and musk (we're warm just thinking about it).

If you’re looking for something that’s crisp and light but has enough fragrance to evoke fond memories of the first snowfall of the year, you’ll love this candle. Its key notes are icy melon, winter pine and fresh citrus. Tramontano said she’s also obsessed with this scent.

Leaves is Shop TODAY Editorial Assistant Sierra Hoeger's favorite fall scent (and not just because she's allergic to pumpkin). With notes of crisp red apple, golden nectar and warm clove spice, it's become a staple that reminds her of fall time at home.

Aside from the adorably festive snowflake design that adorns the outside of this candle, the apple, cedar, clove, peach and orange scents are enough to make you want to curl up nearby with a cozy blanket, a good book and cup of tea to keep you warm. Deputy Editorial Director Alexandra Deabler likes it because she said it smells like her parent's house during Christmas.

Deabler called this one her favorite winter candle. The wooden wick gives off the crackling sound, so you’ll feel like you’re gathered around a bonfire (hence the name) without leaving the comfort of your own living room.

Senior editor Jess Bender called out this candle as a favorite from Yankee Candle's current collection. It has notes of rose, amber and musk to transport you somewhere else (like the peacefully snowy wonderland pictures on the label).

Bender declares herself a longtime fan of Capri Blue and said she keeps a small stockpile of this specific scent in her linen closet. Volcano is arguably the brand's most iconic fragrance, with its mouthwatering blend of citrus and sugary notes.

Bender is all about supporting small businesses and has become a fan of candles from this brand over the last few years. Lately, she's been burning this cedar and vanilla blend that also has hints of caramel and a burn time of up to 60 hours, according to the brand.

Commerce coordinator Alexa Arent said this candle is her favorite holiday scent. Made with a beeswax and vegetable oil blend, this candle combines all of the best fragrances from the great outdoors, including pine, cedarwood and thyme, alongside holiday classics like cinnamon and citrus.

If you could bottle up the coziness of a Sunday morning in a jar, you’d get this candle from Pink Olive. It has notes of rainwater, grapefruit and white birch, and associate editor Fran Sales said this one is her absolute favorite from the native New York brand (Blood Orange is her second favorite scent). According to the description, it offers 50 to 60 hours of burn time.

Bender called this scent her favorite from the brand by far in her recent memory. Key fragrance notes include crystal ginger, bergamot zest and spiced yuzu.

Shop TODAY editorial assistant Dani Musacchio and NBC Commerce junior designer Vivian Le are both fans of this bestselling fragrance from the brand. It’s made with a blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla and amber to invoke all of the cozy feels during the season. Le described it as “divine” after lighting it for the first time.

Editorial Director Adrianna Brach loves this brand’s candle because of their ability to give off scent even when they’re not lit. While one of her general favorites is the Miami scent because it reminds her of home; she said this pick is her fall and winter go-to. “It's cozy and warm... kind of like having a fireplace in a jar!” she told us.

"When I need an extra dose of enlightenment and relaxation, I burn the Rituals candle. This one has a luxury smell of sweet jasmine that is nose-catching," said SEO writer Jannely Espinal. She describes the aroma as an explosion of fruity notes and sandalwood, adding that the heavy-duty packaging helps you feel comfortable leaving your candle burning for hours.

As soon as you walk inside a home with a Baobab candle burning, you’ll feel like you're in a fairytale. This luxury candle is for the person that loves exclusivity and decor. The jar features an artistic design that will add a magical element to your space, while the material is made in sublimated glass and decorated with refined patterns.

"I channel my sophisticated persona every time I burn this candle at home. It is stylish and combines floral and musky elements for the perfect olfactory experience," raved Espinal.

More holiday candles to shop

If the fresh smell of vanilla and cookies reminds you of home, this candle will help you reminisce about those family gatherings. With a combination of vanilla bean, nutmeg, cinnamon and butter, this candle will make you crave sugar cookies and a trip to the kitchen. Your home will smell like you just finished baking holiday treats.

When it comes to holiday scents, the aroma of apples, cinnamon and maple makes everything smell festive. This Yankee Candle product combines all the holiday spirit in one jar and will remind you of Christmas long after the season is over. This is the perfect candle to welcome the cold weather months while throwing on a blanket.

Feel the wintery air inside your space (without the cold!) with this frosty candle. The mix of violet, rose and white musk will inundate your room with a snowflake-like feel while still catching the fruity florals of a blooming season. If florals are your vibe, this candle will make any room smell nice without being over-powering.

For those that can’t decide on one scent, this candle subscription is the best option. While you’ll be committed to a 9-ounce candle each season, you won’t have to worry about which scents to purchase. The subscription includes cedar notes for winter, pumpkin vibes for fall, an orange smell for the summer and a garden-inspired scent for the spring.

This sugarcane-inspired candle is not only inviting but also sweet on the nose. The mix of vanilla flowers, mandarin and Madagascar will give your room a clean smell. This is a great candle for those with sensitive noses that need a subtle scent inside their homes. Also, this one burns more slowly than other traditional candles and doesn’t release harsh chemicals, according to the brand.

Scent Lab is dedicated to enhancing each living space with candles that are designed with science in mind. The candles have an eight-hour burn time and are made with soy wax and all-natural scents. According to customer reviews, these candles are ideal for people who get easily congested and are sensitive to artificial smells.

Quit smelling the flowers when you can smell this fiery holiday fragrance from Forvr. The scent is a concoction of red fruits, green leaves and a bit of spice to heat up your holiday fiesta. (Imagine yourself under a mistletoe while enjoying the holiday tunes in the background.) Your home will feel like a sweet refuge of fresh pine and cranberry.

Craving a trip to Colorado? This candle will whisk you away to the slopes and woody cabins without the extra cost. The soy wax candle is hand-poured in Saratoga, New York, and inspired by mountain life. It combines a leathery and peppery scent with a hint of dried sweet tonka, which is a mix of sweet, spicy and nutty smells.

Pumpkin is the quintessential fall scent that falls perfectly in line with the rest of the holiday season. This limited-edition Snif candle made in collaboration with New York Times-bestselling author Tieghan Gerard combines that classic scent with notes of cinnamon stick, cardamom, salted maple, roasted chocolate and other drool-worthy fragrances.

Woody and aromatic are how we characterize this candle, thanks to the cozy mix of fresh mint, apples and soft musk fragrances. After taking a whiff of the space after a few hours of burning, you will also catch the aroma of strawberry and balsam. The combination of fragrances will bring to mind taking a stroll around Christmas markets while shopping for trees.

Why settle for one candle when you can have three? This set of 4-ounce candles emits a scent that fits any type of day you're having, with fragrances that include eucalyptus, lavender and ylang ylang.

Jam-packed with over 20 essential oils, this candle is described by the brand as "a fresh Nordic scent for modern vibes." Shoppers love how much it smells like fresh trees and say it makes the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

For a more bougie environment, burn this elegant signature scent in your favorite room. The candle is made with nine essential oils, including lavender and eucalyptus, for a relaxing and spa-like atmosphere at home. The smell will bring tranquility after a harsh day of hustling and holiday shopping.

The bibliophile in your life will appreciate this candle that will pair perfectly with their next read. Described by the brand as a "story-infused candle," you won't be able to resist being wrapped up in its notes of firewood, tobacco and vanilla — a perfect balance of musky and sweet.

Get an overdose of creamy mandarin when you burn this vegan candle made with creamy wax. The scent has peony-patchouli and woody scents from musks to build a captivating smell like no other. This candle is a great one to burn at night before falling asleep or to create a tranquil environment.

If one candle isn’t enough, give your space a scented calendar. This gift set combines a curated selection of fragrances that represent the holiday season. Each candle is crafted with coconut-based wax, fine fragrance blends and a small batch of essential oils to make your bedroom spicy and festive.

If you’re a fan of the fragrances of Maison Francis Kurkdjian, give your home a scent like no other. This one is inspired by charming gingerbread houses and sweet treats. The orange, honey, cinnamon and anise mix will bring back memories from childhood while you indulge in all the holiday celebrations.

If you’re going for a sensual vibe, add this alluring scent to your bedroom. The candle has a 60-hour burn time and includes a blend of floral notes, spices and Jeju citrus to spark the romance in the air. It also has warm notes of amber and suede for a more luxurious vibe.

Filled with classic holiday fragrance notes like cinnamon bark, clove, and orange, this candle will be the perfect finishing touch for the warm and cozy space you've created around the hearth at home. You might even end up like one five-star reviewer who said they use it year-round.

No matter the time of year, this candle is the perfect one for every season. This is a great year-round option to welcome the holidays, say farewell to summer or even imagine yourself in the Siberian woods. The beautiful jar will make your space pop, while the smell offers a warm invitation to your guests.

Candle FAQs

How long should you burn a candle?

Anthony Haslam, co-founder of Cali Vibes Candle Company, recommends burning candles until the melted wax hits the radius of the vessel it’s held in. “If you blow them out prior to it reaching the radius — it sounds silly, but candles actually have memory — from there, the candle will start to tunnel where it goes straight down instead of burning at a wick,” he said.

Perlis and LaVanier also recommend burning the candle until it’s completely melted all around to avoid tunneling and blowing them out after no more than four hours.

What is tunneling? How do you fix it?

Perlis describes tunneling as “a little hole in the candle wax, and the wax gets stuck to the glass walls of the candle.” It occurs as a result of the candle not being left to burn long enough. But, she said this can be fixed by simply letting it burn all the way through the next time you light it. This will help it “course-correct” to create an even burn.

How should you light a candle?

It might seem straightforward: Just take a match and light it. But there’s also a step you should be completing before you pick up the flame: trimming the wicks.

Each expert emphasized the importance of trimming the wicks to a quarter of an inch before lighting your candle as a key care tip. “You’ll get a longer burn time and a cleaner-burning candle if you do that,” LaVanier said.

Haslam and Perlis added that trimming the wicks reduces soot and “mushrooming,” a colloquial term for when the tip of a wick resembles a mushroom and often starts to give off soot and black smoke when blown out.

How should you put out a candle?

Putting out a candle requires less nuance than lighting it, and each expert said you can do whatever comes naturally to you — whether that’s putting the lid on the vessel, using a candle snuffer or simply blowing it out.

When using your preferred method of putting out a candle, you'll want to keep safety top of mind. If you choose to blow them out, the experts suggested not leaving them near anything flammable.

If you want to use the lid, pay attention to its material. Metal lids are usually built to handle the heat of the candle, but plastic lids may not be able to withstand extended heat. For the latter, Haslam said you can place the lid on top for two to three seconds to extinguish the flames, but then remove it so it doesn’t become deformed or crack from the heat.

No matter which method you choose, Haslam said to use your best judgment.

How should you store candles?

All candles should be stored in a cool, dry place and remain covered, if possible. Both the fragrance and appearance can be affected by light exposure and extreme temperatures.

“There’s an old wives' tale that freezing candles makes them burn longer. … That’s not true,” LaVanier told us, adding, “It just makes them possibly crack.”

How do you throw away a candle?

Knowing when your candle is finished and how to throw it away can be tricky. Perlis said it’s time to retire the candle when there’s half an inch of wax left.

Her preferred method of clearing out the excess wax is by boiling water and pouring it in the vessel until the remaining wax floats to the top. Once it cools and hardens, you can easily poke it out and throw it away so you’re left with a clean, empty container. The Yankee Candle site has plenty of ideas for how to repurpose your empty jars, like these holiday character jars.

What shouldn’t you do when burning candles?

Now that we know everything you should do for the best candle burning experience, here are all the things experts say you shouldn’t do:

Don’t burn it for a short amount of time (especially less than an hour). Not only will it create an uneven burn, but you might also forget to put out the flame before you leave if you're in a rush, potentially causing a fire, Haslam said.

Not only will it create an uneven burn, but you might also forget to put out the flame before you leave if you're in a rush, potentially causing a fire, Haslam said. Don’t burn candles outside of your range of sight. To put it simply: “It is fire, and you want to make sure you can watch them and not burn a lot that you can’t see,” Perlis said.

To put it simply: “It is fire, and you want to make sure you can watch them and not burn a lot that you can’t see,” Perlis said. Don’t put a candle in a warmer that wasn’t made for. If the warmer is not made to withstand the higher temperatures from a candle, it can be a potential fire hazard.

If the warmer is not made to withstand the higher temperatures from a candle, it can be a potential fire hazard. Don’t leave a lit candle near a draft or an open window with curtains. This goes hand in hand with not leaving it near flammable items.

This goes hand in hand with not leaving it near flammable items. Don’t freeze your candles. A reminder to avoid the “old wives' tale,” LaVanier mentioned.

A reminder to avoid the “old wives' tale,” LaVanier mentioned. Don’t try to put out a candle with water or expose them to water. LaVanier said that this is like trying to put out grease fire with water; it can cause a flared flame.

LaVanier said that this is like trying to put out grease fire with water; it can cause a flared flame. Don’t use candle holders that are too tall without proper ventilation at the bottom. The lack of oxygen and air flow can cause a candle to burn poorly, LaVanier explained. If you’re putting a candle in a taller holder, she recommends making sure it has holes in the bottom to facilitate adequate air flow.

The lack of oxygen and air flow can cause a candle to burn poorly, LaVanier explained. If you’re putting a candle in a taller holder, she recommends making sure it has holes in the bottom to facilitate adequate air flow. Don’t put flammable items inside of or around your candle. Since candles are such a popular decor item, they are often placed in the center of extravagant displays. LaVanier warns against placing free-standing or pillar candles among other dry items like coffee beans or leaves. However, she said it’s generally okay to put these items around candles that are encased in glass containers because they provide a wall of protection from the flame.

