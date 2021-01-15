These 15 products are helping experts keep their resolutions on track

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We're just over two weeks into the new year, which means that you've had some time to test out the habits and routines that will help you keep the resolutions you set for 2021.

After a hard 2020, many people were looking for big changes in the year ahead — so if you set a big goal for yourself, you're definitely not alone. But if you're already starting to feel yourself falling behind, you shouldn't feel too bad, you have plenty of company there as well. Studies show that 20% of resolutions are abandoned in the first week of the month.

We reached out to experts across a variety of fields to hear their resolutions for 2021 and the products that they're using to help them. So whether you're looking for things that will support your goals, revisiting your resolution to make it more achievable or scratching your current one for something completely new (because that's totally OK!), these can serve as a source of inspiration.

We broke down each resolution below, to quickly jump to one, click on the links below or keep scrolling to read them all.

Beauty resolution: Simplify life

With all the craziness that came in 2020, it's not surprising that dermatologist and TODAY contributor Dr. Angela Lamb is resolving to make her life feel as simple as possible — specifically when it comes to her beauty routine. Here's how she's doing it:

Going to the salon to get your eyelashes professionally done can take up to two hours. Lamb saves herself some time and a salon trip, and puts on these mink eyelashes instead. They're great for moments when you want to feel glam, whether it's for a Zoom date or a distanced meetup. The pack comes with two pairs of eyelashes, an applicator and hypoallergenic glue.

Another product that saves Lamb plenty of time is this overnight peel from Beautycounter. It feels like a luxe treatment that you'd get at the esthetician, but you can reap all the benefits from the comfort of your own home. Even better, it works its magic while you're asleep. The peel uses glycolic, malic and lactic acid to exfoliate, improve skin texture and stimulate cell renewal for a brighter and healthier complexion.

Instead of trying to tackle pesky pimples with patches and injections, Lamb said she's been using these pads to get ahead of mask-related breakouts before they happen. The cleansing ingredients in the detox pads help to get rid of the germs and bacteria that can cause maskne.

Home resolution: Make sure everything has a place to be put away

TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Bauer made it her resolution to stay organized by ensuring that everything in her house has a designated place to be stored. That way, there's no excuse to leave things lying around when you're done using them. Here are the products that she's been using:

"If I see where things are supposed to go, I'm more likely to put them away," Bauer said. By creating labels for files, storage containers and the like, you'll know exactly where to store things — and it makes it a whole lot easier to find what you're looking for later.

In the kitchen, she uses these containers to store bulk foods, like flour, sugar and granola (and, of course, she adds a label to each one!). They're clear, so you can easily see how much of each ingredient you have left. Plus, the locking lids ensure that everything stays fresh.

If you're short on hanging space in the closet, these hangers are a great fix. You can stack several on top of each vertically, so you can store multiple items together and make room for new additions. The non-slip velvet material will hold your clothes in place, so your shirts won't end up on the closet floor.

Food resolution: Focus on anti-aging

When it comes to your anti-aging regimen, creams and lotions can be super effective, but what you're putting in your body can also have a major effect on how you look and feel. In the new year, Frances Largeman-Roth, a registered dietitian and TODAY contributor, is aiming to ramp up her anti-aging efforts. Here's how she's doing it:

Largeman-Roth has been adding collagen to her coffee every day, for its potential skin benefits. Since it can be hard to mix in, she uses this milk frother, which creates a smoother texture and helps to ensure that everything is well combined. As an added bonus, it makes your morning brew feel like a luxury café creation.

Food resolution: Keep cooking fun

Like so many other people, Largeman-Roth said she was suffering from cooking fatigue at the end of last year. Now, she's resolving to make things feel more fun and inspired in the kitchen. Here are the products she's using:

Instead of typical chili powder, Largeman-Roth said she's been adding this Black Urfa Chili to bring some extra flavor to dishes. The spice has been cured in the sun and soaked in oil, for a sweet flavor with a subtle after-burn.

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can be a flavorful addition to smoothies, stir fries, dressings and cocktails, Largeman-Roth said. It can be hard to grate with a traditional grater, which is why she likes using a small, ceramic option, like this one. The sharp teeth will finely grate your ginger and leave the unwanted skin behind, so you can easily add to any dish.

Health resolution: Meditate more

Stephanie Mansour, a fitness expert and TODAY contributor, is working on her mental fitness in 2021 by adding meditation into her daily routine. Here are the essentials that are helping her make it happen:

In the morning before Mansour works out, she rolls out her yoga mat to sit down for a five-minute meditation. She likes this one from Love Sweat Fitness. It's made with eco-friendly materials and comes in a super cute pink color.

Meditation is much easier when you have a guide. Mansour uses the Chill Anywhere app to access expert-led meditations. It features a variety of guided videos and live-streamed classes. Test it out with their 14-day free trial, then subscribe for $14.99 a month.

Struggling to motivate yourself to meditate? It helps if you have something to look forward to once you're done. Mansour said she rewards herself with a Vitamin C juice shot. Both healthy and satisfying, it's the perfect post-meditation treat. You can grab them in a pack of 20, 30, 60 or 90 so you'll always be well-stocked.

Tech resolution: Improve your Zoom game

Like so many people, tech expert and TODAY contributor Steve Greenberg is a frequent Zoom user. He recently launched a YouTube game show called "What The Heck is That?" and is resolving to grow the business in the new year. The show is filmed on Zoom, so anyone who's using the platform to develop their hustle or take daily meetings can benefit from adding these products to their roster:

Good lighting can make all the difference when it comes to your Zoom appearance. This ring light will put you in the spotlight for video calls, selfies and everything in between. It comes with a tablet stand, so you can set up your phone or iPad to record hands-free.

Do you love to experiment with Zoom backgrounds? A green screen will take your Zoom game to the next level. It's great for kids as well and will add some fun to their virtual learning experience. When you're done with a call, simply collapse it back into its storage case.

These wireless earphones, recommended by Greenberg, feature all the capabilities of top brands, at a fraction of the price. The small buds are comfortable to wear and boast noise-canceling capabilities and wireless charging. Plus, when you need to give a presentation, the four mics will drown out background noise, so your voice comes through with crystal-clear quality. Just don't forget to un-mute yourself!

