Exercise bikes have become a popular way to keep fit while staying at home. Experts say that stationary cycling can be a great form of cardio and, with so many digital platforms offering classes, it's one way to get the feel of group fitness without heading to the gym.

However, many of the most buzzed-about options often come with a hefty price tag. While bikes from the most popular brands boast plenty of cool functions, you don't actually need all the bells and whistles to get in a good workout.

That's why we rounded up the best-rated, affordable options that are easier on your wallet and, in some cases, are even space-conscious. (Which is super important if your home gym is doubling as your office and lounging area). If you're still looking for the community aspect, you can sign up for a subscription membership from cycling brands like Peloton and SoulCycle and follow along with their classes on one of the bikes below.

Best stationary bikes under $200

If you're looking for an easy way to work up a sweat, this bike is an excellent choice. The simple option features eight levels of resistance and a display that shows your speed, distance, calories burned and heart rate. The padded seat and back support make for a more comfortable ride than your typical bike. Plus, it's great for small spaces since it folds up for easy storage.

This bike gives you the option to turn your cycle session into a total-body workout, thanks to its built-in resistance bands. Move between the eight levels of resistance to adjust the intensity of your workout and track your metrics on the easy-to-read display.

This popular option has more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, so you can trust that you're making a good investment. It has all the basics that you'll need including a comfortable seat, eight levels of resistance, a large display and heart rate sensors.

Best stationary bikes under $350

This bike features a flywheel, so it's similar to one that you'd find in a cycling studio. It features adjustable magnetic resistance and a digital monitor that will display your stats. It also a device holder, so you can easily follow along with workouts from your phone or tablet.

This bike is currently the No. 1 bestselling exercise bike on Amazon and it's easy to see why. It includes many of the features of the popular, more expensive bikes at a fraction of the price. The resistance wheel makes it super easy to increase or decrease the intensity of your ride or stop the pedals from spinning. The comfortable cushion and sturdy frame will ensure you feel great throughout your ride, and the water bottle and device holders allow you to keep all your essentials within reach.

This bike is perfect for the whole family. The adjustable seat and handlebars make it easy for people of different heights to find the most comfortable fit for their ride. Plus, it comes with a spot to mount your tablet, so you can follow along with your preferred class.

Best stationary bike under $500

While this bike would normally cost over $500, it's currently more than $100 off at Walmart. For those who have pined over the Peloton, this bike has a similar sleek look and a number of adjustable features that will help you get the best workout possible. It's made to be used with the Echelon app, which has a variety of classes to choose from and allows you to track and monitor your performance.

