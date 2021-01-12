Forget the gym: 11 budget exercise bikes to get your cardio in from home

Exercise bikes have remained a popular way to stay fit from the comfort of your own home. Experts say that stationary cycling can be a great cardiovascular exercise and, with so many virtual fitness classes to choose from, you can even experience the feel of group exercise without heading to the gym.

However, many of the most buzzed-about options often come with a hefty price tag. While stationary bikes from the most popular brands boast plenty of cool functions, you don't actually need all the bells and whistles to get in a good workout.

That's why we rounded up the best-rated budget options that are easier on your wallet and, in some cases, even space-conscious — which is super important if your home gym is doubling as your office and lounging area. And if you think you'll miss the community aspect that some cycling brands like Peloton and SoulCycle offer with their subscriptions, you can still sign up for those memberships — and follow along with their classes using one of the budget-friendly stationary bikes below.

What to look for in a budget exercise bike

Just because it won't break the bank doesn't mean you should have to sacrifice comfort or quality. So before you take a spin through our top picks (pun intended), we asked Reda Elmardi, a certified strength and conditioning specialist trainer and owner of The Gym Goat, what to look for in an affordable exercise bike.

Type: Start by considering the type of exercise bike you're looking for. "Upright bikes keep your body more upright and simulate real-world riding, but recumbent bikes can be more comfortable due to their back support — just make sure that both the seat and handlebars are adjustable,” Elmardi says. Resistance: Look for an exercise bike with multiple resistance levels, which can help you keep your workouts from getting stale. "Use a lower resistance level for a spin-type workout session, or increase the resistance for a more intense workout," the trainer explains. Weight limit: Although you need an exercise bike with enough weight capacity to support your frame, you should also keep in mind that heavier bikes tend to come with a higher price tag, so there's no need to automatically go for the one with the highest weight limit, Elmardi says. "Choose an exercise bike rated for 25 to 50 pounds more than your weight. This will help ensure that the bike can provide the proper support, even during the most rigorous workouts," he adds. Display features: Look for an exercise bike with a display that shows your speed, distance, time, calories burned and heart rate — if applicable, the fitness expert says, adding, "The feedback can help keep you motivated and will allow you to set goals for each session and track progress over time." Space: "No matter how much you may love a particular exercise bike, if it doesn't fit in your space, it won't work for you," Elmardi adds. So if you're tight on room, look for a foldable model that can be easily tucked away after each use. Comfort: As with anything, if it's not comfortable, you'll be less likely to want to use it. "If possible, go sit on the exercise bike in a store and make sure that you can adjust it to fit your body. If it's not available locally, verify that both the seat and handlebars are adjustable and read reviews on the type of cushioning the seat has and how comfortable others found it to be," Elmardi concludes.

How we chose the best budget exercise bikes

We searched high and low for the top-rated exercise bikes that are currently priced less than $500 but still offer some of the most desired features — like multiple resistance levels and a display to help track your workouts. We aimed to provide a range of options within that price point to ensure that there was something for everyone’s budget. We also took Elmardi's shopping advice into account to narrow down our picks even further. And finally, we evaluated customer reviews to ensure that these were truly user-approved picks.

Best budget exercise bikes, according to shoppers

Size: 55.5 x 24.5 x 38 inches | Weight limit: 300 pounds | Resistance type: Magnetic | No. of resistance levels: 8

For an effective lower-body workout with less strain, a recumbent bike may be right for you. It may look like a laid-back piece of cardio equipment, but its configuration actually provides a low-impact burn for those dealing with mobility issues or soreness, according to Medical News Today.

With nearly 13,600 verified five-star ratings on Amazon and an admirable price tag to boot, this Marcy exercise bike is a tried-and-true option that'll have you riding towards your fitness goals in no time.

Size: 42.9 x 19.7 x 42.5 inches | Weight limit: 300 pounds | Resistance type: Magnetic | No. of resistance levels: Micro-adjustable

Miss your spin studio but hate the noise that comes with it? This cycling bike with over 4,200 verified five-star ratings on Amazon promises a "nearly silent" riding experience with a "rock solid" frame, low-maintenance belt drive system and adjustments for the handlebars, seat and caged foot pedals. The magnetic resistance system with seven magnets and a multi-control resistance switch allows you to smoothly control the intensity of your workout with just the turn of a knob.

Size: 43 x 25 x 50.5 inches | Weight limit: 400 pounds | Resistance type: Magnetic | No. of resistance levels: 24

Put a new spin on working from home — literally. One Shop TODAY writer proclaims this exercise bike and desk hybrid changed her weekly routine for the better, saying, "Sometimes, it's the little things in life that make you happy, and sneaking in a bit of work while I'm exercising means I have more time to relax later in the day."

Over 1,400 verified Amazon shoppers agree with this sentiment, rating this choice a perfect five stars.

Size: 40.5 x 21 x 48 inches | Weight limit: 225 pounds | Resistance type: Magnetic | No. of resistance levels: 8

If you're looking for an easy way to work up a sweat, this bike is an excellent choice. The simple option features eight levels of resistance and a display that shows your speed, distance, calories burned and heart rate. The padded seat and back support make for a more comfortable ride than your typical bike. Plus, it's great for small spaces since it folds up for easy storage.

Exerpeutic's bike keeps our writer from staying stationary all day and easily folds up, so she can put it in whatever room she feels like working in on a given day. Courtesy Chrissy Callahan

Size: 46 x 20 x 38 inches | Weight limit: 300 pounds | Resistance type: Magnetic | No. of resistance levels: 8

More than 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon can’t be wrong. This bike gives you the option to turn your cycle session into a total-body workout, thanks to its built-in resistance bands. Move between the eight levels of resistance to adjust the intensity of your workout, and track your metrics on the easy-to-read display. When your workout is complete, just fold it up and slide it under the bed or in the closet until you’re ready for another ride.

Size: 46 x 19 x 36 inches | Weight limit: 300 pounds | Resistance type: Magnetic | No. of resistance levels: 8

This popular option has more than 16,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, so you can trust that you're making a good investment — even at this budget-friendly price point. It has all the basics that you'll need, including a comfortable seat, eight levels of resistance, a large display and heart rate sensors.

Amazon reviewers rave about its small footprint and the ease with which it can be folded up and moved around the room. One shared, “This bike is very well designed. It is definitely portable and foldable, and the wheels on the front base make it easy to maneuver.”

Size: 49 x 22 x 50.5 inches | Weight limit: 275 pounds | Resistance type: Magnetic | No. of resistance levels: Micro-adjustable

This bike features a flywheel, so it's similar to one that you'd find in a cycling studio. It features adjustable magnetic resistance and a digital monitor that will display your stats. It also a device holder, so you can easily follow along with workouts from your phone or tablet.

Size: 40 x 22 x 45 inches | Weight limit: 270 pounds | Resistance type: Friction | No. of resistance levels: NA

This bike includes many of the features of the popular, more expensive bikes at a fraction of the price. The resistance wheel makes it super easy to increase or decrease the intensity of your ride or stop the pedals from spinning. The comfortable cushion and sturdy frame will ensure you feel great throughout your ride, and the water bottle and device holders allow you to keep all your essentials within reach.

Size: 47.24 x 24.21 x 47.24 inches | Weight limit: 330 pounds | Resistance type: Friction | No. of resistance levels: N/A

This bike is perfect for the whole family and has nearly 5,000 five-star reviews to support that. The extendable seat and handlebars make it easier for people of different heights — up to 6.5 feet — to find the most comfortable fit for their ride. Plus, it comes with a spot to mount your tablet, so you can follow along with your preferred class or favorite show.

Size: 52.5 x 21.9 x 51 inches | Weight limit: 250 pounds | Resistance type: Magnetic | No. of resistance levels: 16

Get world-class training in the comfort of your own home. This flywheel-style bike comes with a 30-day iFIT trial, so you can partake in boutique spin classes with instructors from around the world. It also comes with 16 digital resistance levels, a large LCD display to track your mileage and calories burned and a set of three-pound dumbbells for full-body muscle toning.

Size: 42 x 20.5 x 45 inches | Weight limit: 300 pounds | Resistance type: Magnetic | No. of resistance levels: 32

While this bike would normally cost over $500, it's currently just under that at Walmart and Echelon's website.

For those who have pined over the Peloton, this bike has a similar sleek look and a number of adjustable features that will help you get the best workout possible. It's made to be used with the Echelon app — which comes free in a 30-day trial — featuring a variety of live and on-demand classes ranging from five to 45 minutes. So no matter how much time you have, you’ll be able to get a quick, expert-led workout in, without even heading out the door.

Meet our expert

Reda Elmardi is a certified strength and conditioning specialist trainer, a registered dietitian and owner of The Gym Goat, an online platform that produces learning content written by health and fitness experts. He's been featured in publications such as Nike.com, Healthline, Bustle and HuffPost.