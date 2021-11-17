The SoulCycle at-home bike motivated me to start working out again postpartum

There is usually a theme with each ride, whether it’s to show up and keep pushing yourself or max things out with each pedal stroke. What I really loved about riding with the SoulCycle instructors is that you never felt like you had to do more than what you’re already doing. They encouraged you to keep riding and to add resistance and test your comfort zone, but it was never done in a pushy way that might discourage some riders.

Throughout the ride, you’re able to track your cadence (rotations per minute, aka how fast you’re pedaling), power (measured in watts, which is the amount of force you’re using to pedal) and distance covered.

SoulCycle also has a unique feature called BeatMatch, which measures how much you’re in sync with the rhythm of the ride’s music. I saw my BeatMatch metrics after my ride, and it gave me a better sense of how connected I was to the rhythm of the music. (Keep in mind that the BeatMatch feature is only available for on-demand rides and not live rides.)

You can also see who’s in the class with you and send them a message. I was surprised one day when someone I didn’t know sent me a high-five, so I sent her a fist bump right back.

I was able to squeeze in 20-minute rides during my daughter's nap time. Tiffany Ayuda

Each ride is different and has a separate playlist curated by the instructor, but generally speaking, the workouts are broken down into intervals, where you’re alternating between steady pedal strokes with a moderate amount of resistance and sprints or uphill climbs.

We also did an arm series, where we did upper-body exercises with light dumbbells, before finishing things off with a final push. But your arms don’t stop there. I liked how the instructors made creative use of the handlebars; we would do ladders (moving your hands up and down the bars), as well as pushups and crunches. It was all choreographed to the beat of the music, so you were moving your entire body and not just your lower body.

During my rides, the instructors also incorporated a special core element, where you would keep your hands off of the handlebars and ride seated or standing up for a few seconds at a time. This really forces you to power your ride through your quads and glutes and recruit your core to help stabilize you. We also isolated the lower body on the bike and focused on solely moving the legs and feet while keeping the upper body still.

SoulCycle at-home live classes

After trying out several 20- and 30-minute rides, I decided to push myself and finally try a 45-minute live ride, which I ended up loving. It was set in the studio so you get the full candlelit ride experience at home. I kept looking over at my metrics and pushing myself by adding resistance, increasing the pace, and really thinking about my form on the bike. I also didn’t take any breaks on the arm series, which I’m pretty proud of because they are deceptively tough.

Workouts on the Equinox+ app

On days off the bike, I would try out some workouts on the Equinox+ app. You know how much I love my kettlebells, so I was excited to try a 15-minute lower-body kettlebell workout (again, I sneaked this in during my daughter’s nap). The workout began with some kettlebell swings and then moved onto kettlebell reverse lunges. Then, we moved onto the floor to do some hamstring curls and glute bridge marches. While part of the workout called for a stability ball, I wore socks during the hamstring curls to incorporate the stability factor. I also added some weight to my glute bridge marches by holding a kettlebell in front of my hips or above my chest.

One day I decided to try a 30-minute boxing workout from Rumble — one of the exclusive brands on the Equinox+ app — led by Noah Neiman. Two other trainers also joined the workout so you can see how to box without a bag and with one. The workout was broken down exactly like the in-person studio classes at Rumble, where you alternate between strength-based exercises and boxing drills.

During the strength portion, we used a pair of dumbbells to do reverse lunges, shoulder presses, squat to shoulder presses and hammer curls. We also did situps and renegade rows to challenge the core. And to really max out our heart rate, we did some burpees and mountain climbers. When we moved onto the boxing drills, we started with basics like the jab and cross and then got into more punch combos. I don’t own a punching bag, but I still got an excellent workout. In fact, my arms felt more tired and sore than they usually would with a bag.

In addition to kettlebells and boxing, I tried a 20-minute SolidCore workout. As I mentioned, I’m still in the postpartum period of fitness and one of my goals is to work on re-building some of the strength in my core. Let’s just say this workout was very humbling. We kicked things off with plank pikes, which the instructor did with a pair of gliders, but I used my socks against hardwood floors and it worked out perfectly fine. Then, we moved onto some twisted plank rotations that target your obliques and inner-thigh work with leg lifts. We also did some sumo squats and squats with a Pilates ball in between your legs, which really challenged my adductors, quads and glutes.

As I am working to regain my core strength post-pregnancy, the 20-minute SolidCore workout was very challenging. Equinox+

What I liked

I really liked the SoulCycle instructors, particularly Claire J., Victoria B. and Melanie G. I thrived off of their energy and loved all of the positive mantras they instilled throughout the classes. I also loved the range of on-demand workouts and the fact that you could get a really good sweat going after just 20 minutes on the bike.

I liked the option to add a bike form check video to the screen. I periodically popped open these videos to make sure I was following the class properly because it can sometimes be difficult to follow the instructor when looking straight on. The classes also move quickly from one position to the next so it’s helpful to see how you should be positioning yourself on the bike, especially if you’re new to spinning.

While I’m not big on metrics, I appreciated being able to see how hard I was actually pushing myself and what I could do to improve with each ride. It was interesting to see my BeatMatch as well because I want to be able to keep up with the rhythm of the music and get the choreography down pat.

I also enjoyed using the Equinox+ app and being able to balance your workouts on the bike with strength training, core work and other forms of cardio. The workout library is very comprehensive and includes everything from Tabata training to Pilates and barre.

The filter comes in handy so you can curate your own workouts based on the level of difficulty, time and instructor. You don’t have to own a ton of fitness equipment either. In fact, you can use the light dumbbells from your bike to make the bodyweight movements in your other workouts more challenging.

What I didn’t like

Like many cardio workouts, cycling can feel a little repetitive. Although the instructors and the rides I took felt different enough, I wasn’t motivated to use the bike every day. And because I already spend so much time sitting (I have a desk job) during the day, there were times when I didn’t want to sit on a bike to work out.

I also didn’t like that there were only a handful of live classes available each day — all of which were times when I couldn’t make it for one reason or another. Most of the live classes I saw were also 45 minutes, so if you’re crunched for time, it doesn’t leave much room for a shower and a post-workout snack. (FYI, recorded live Studio Stream classes are available for a month in the workout library.)

You can mix up your workouts on the bike with other forms of exercise on the Equinox+ app. However, I wished that the Equinox+ app would allow streaming on a laptop; the workouts I selected were available to stream only on my smartphone, and working out at home, I wish I could see the exercises on a slightly larger screen.

The bike itself is also really heavy (it weighs a whopping 142 pounds) and large. If you live in a small apartment like me, it takes up a huge chunk of space. I wish the bike was a little lighter and that there was a way to compress the machine so I could easily move it around when I had visitors or when my daughter wanted to play in the living room.

My husband saw how much I enjoyed the workouts and he wanted to join in, too. Unfortunately, he couldn’t because he would have to buy his own pair of spin shoes and open up an Equinox+ membership (you can add multiple accounts on the bike). So if you want to add other family members to your plan, you need to cough up extra cash.

I would recommend this workout to: