At this point in the pandemic, you may be getting tired of your same old home workout routine and inspired to try something new. As a personal trainer who is missing working out in the gym, I certainly have started looking for ways to keep exercise interesting. That’s why I recently decided to add a kettlebell to my home gym.

You'll see kettlebells that go from 2 pounds all the way up to 100 pounds. I ordered a 5-pounder because I wanted to start slow as a beginner. This is the weight I would recommend if you’re just starting out, too. Considering adding a kettlebell to your online cart? Here's what you need to know:

What is a kettlebell?

They look like a cannonball with a handle, or a ball with a flat base connected to a handle, and are typically made of cast iron or cast steel. The unique shape of a kettlebell is one of the reasons why it's so effective. They have an odd center of gravity that requires you to recruit your stabilizing muscles to do traditional exercise moves.

They’re a great piece of workout equipment to use to burn a lot of calories in a short amount of time. One study found that during a twenty-minute kettlebell workout, participants were burning about 20 calories a minute. (That's like running a six-minute mile.) Which means you can slash the length of your workout and get in a solid sweat in less time.

They’re easy to use at home because you only need one for an effective workout. You can hide it behind your couch, under your bed or tuck it in the corner of a closet.

How to use a kettlebell

Kettlebells are a great investment for your home gym because they give you a lot of bang for your buck. Not only are they a strength-training tool, but they also allow you to get in a cardiovascular workout while you're at it. The cardio comes from the swinging motion you can perform with the weight. It's important to note that they can be stressful on the joints though, so they’re not intended to be used for high repetitions.

You don’t need a lot of space to exercise with a kettlebell. Many of the workout moves allow you to be stationary on a mat or in a small section of your home that allows for movements like swings, squats and overhead presses while lunging.

A quick Google search will turn up dozens of exercises that you can perform using a kettlebell. One of my favorites is the kettle bell swing. Start in a wide-leg squat, holding the kettlebell in both hands, hanging down in front of you. As you squeeze your glutes and straighten both legs to stand, use the momentum to swing the kettlebell out in front of you. Keep your arms straight and stop when the kettlebell reaches shoulder height. Return back to the start position. Perform 10-15 swings. With this simple exercise, you're working your entire backside and core, while also getting your heart rate up.

Kettlebells versus dumbbells

So you may be wondering, what's more effective: dumbbells or kettlebells? The answer really comes down to user preference. Kettlebells do provide a better cardio workout because of the swinging action and extra movement involved in the exercises. (But it is possible to mimic many kettlebell exercises using a traditional dumbbell if that's what you have available). Kettlebell exercises also activate all of the muscles in the back of the body in a way that dumbbells do not. Plus, since the weight isn’t balanced like a dumbbell, your body needs to work harder to stabilize your core because the center of gravity constantly changes.

Bottom line: If you are looking to increase your muscle mass or strength, go for dumbbells. But if you’re looking to improve your endurance and get your heart rate up, give kettlebells a try.