I tried RumbleTV — and it offers so much more than boxing

I've professed my love for boxing and raved about the results I have gotten from the workout in the past.

And anyone else who shares this sentiment has likely heard of Rumble — a boxing gym with a cult following. It's one of the boutique fitness classes I missed most when the pandemic relegated all of us to living room workouts.

So I was excited when they released a digital workout platform on Feb. 1 and was eager to check it out.

Cost and equipment

At $29/month and $249/year (with a special offer of $199 until March 1), the subscription is pricier than many of the other apps and on-demand products we’ve reviewed on TMRW. That being said, the diversity of options and the fact that the monthly cost is about what I used to shell out for one in-studio class makes it worth it in my opinion.

Technically, you don’t need any equipment. But if you have access to dumbbells, a treadmill or a boxing bag, there are classes that use them.

The platform is web-based, so you simply log in when you want to use it, no app download necessary. For most of the workouts, I used my laptop so that I could take advantage of a larger screen, but you can also mirror to a TV with Airplay or Apple TV for an even bigger picture.

What the platform offers

While Rumble is known as a boxing gym, the platform provides much more than just boxing workouts. It's organized into four major categories: boxing, HIIT, strength and running. The platform offers both live-streaming classes (with six classes on the schedule every weekday, and three on Saturdays and Sundays) and a large library of on-demand workouts that you can stream any time.

To find a workout, you can filter by trainer, workout type, workout length, body part focus and/or equipment needed, which makes it really easy to find a workout that fits the bill. I appreciated being able to select a workout that spoke to me each time I logged on without wasting precious time sifting through the database. The selection is pretty robust and features a diverse group of trainers and class types.

Bumping music and high-energy trainers are part of the Rumble model, and that's built into the virtual program as well. It allows you to control the music volume and even skip songs outside of the workout video. After trying lots of home workouts, that feature is unique and one of the little things that can make a big difference if you’re someone who feeds off of music for energy. Blasting bangers over the speakers is a staple of the in-studio Rumble classes, so this feature really helped create the atmosphere of being back in the gym.

I’ve never been a huge treadmill fan (and don’t have consistent access to one) so I stuck with the HIIT, boxing and strength workouts for the most part. But I did check out a few classes in the treadmill category and it reminded me a lot of classes I used to take at Mile High Run Club and Barry’s Bootcamp. I am far from a runner, but pushing yourself through sprints and intervals in a treadmill class is a unique kind of torture that always left me feeling super proud of myself for conquering the mental challenge. From what I saw, I think the same workout intensity can be accomplished with the on-demand workouts on this platform.