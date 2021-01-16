Diet & Fitness
Diet & Fitness
Diet & Fitness
Get diet and fitness tips and inspiration to live your healthiest life.
TODAY anchors share their wellness tips
For a recent in-house seminar, the TODAY anchors recorded tips on how they’re managing their wellness these days. Savannah Guthrie has been doing yoga in her office every day, Hoda Kotb keeps a gratitude list, Jenna Bush Hager reads poetry, Al Roker walks (“I like the solitude”), Craig Melvin uses Headspace, and Carson Daly turns to music and his religious faith.