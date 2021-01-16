IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 storage solutions for all of the problem areas in your home

Diet & Fitness
Diet & Fitness

Diet & Fitness

Get diet and fitness tips and inspiration to live your healthiest life.

Behavior

TODAY anchors share their wellness tips

For a recent in-house seminar, the TODAY anchors recorded tips on how they’re managing their wellness these days. Savannah Guthrie has been doing yoga in her office every day, Hoda Kotb keeps a gratitude list, Jenna Bush Hager reads poetry, Al Roker walks (“I like the solitude”), Craig Melvin uses Headspace, and Carson Daly turns to music and his religious faith.

Latest videos

07:20

‘Dead butt’ syndrome: How sitting all day takes a toll on glutes

03:35

Al Roker’s sister surprises him live on air

01:32

Ellie Kemper joins Al Roker during Take a Walk TODAY

04:19

Take a Walk TODAY like Al Roker for fitness’ sake

04:11

Learn the benefits of exercise on your memory

05:03

The numbers you should know to maintain overall health

06:24

Watch Hoda and Jenna buddy up for a rooftop workout

05:52

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share a (chilly) outdoor workout

09:40

Rut Busters Challenge: Women give updates after week 4

05:06

Rut Buster week 4: Final upper body workout

03:27

Rut Buster week 4: HIIT cardio

05:04

How this married couple lost 300 pounds combined

06:28

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole open up about families with mental health issues

04:51

Craig Melvin and his brother team up for a workout

04:00

Healthy lifestyle tips from Dan Buettner

05:27

Al gets moving with exercise physiologist Marco Borges

04:39

How wellness expert Yasmine Cheyenne turns a disappointment into a life lesson

06:57

Meet Carson Daly’s inspiring Peloton instructor, Alex Toussaint

03:00

Carson Daly invites TODAY viewers to join his Peloton ride

11:05

Rut Busters Challenge: Women give updates after week 1

Best Diets

See All
TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

Diet & Fitness

5 signs your body is missing key nutrients

TODAY illustration / Getty Images

Diet & Fitness

Tossing and turning? Try these 5 foods to help you sleep better

TODAY illustration / Courtesy Stephanie Mansour

Diet & Fitness

How to do a lunge that doesn’t hurt your knees

Diet & Fitness

How Jazzercise helped this woman lose 90 pounds – and find new inspiration

Diet & Fitness

Demi Lovato says she 'accidentally lost weight' — without embracing ‘diet culture’