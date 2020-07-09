A dermatologist's guide to anti-aging products for your 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When you age, so does your skin. Fortunately, there are skin care products formulated to tackle common issues like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. But with new innovations and an increased number of items on the market, finding the right product to fit your personal needs isn't always easy.

Rather than embark on the journey alone, TODAY welcomed dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb to share her favorite skin care essentials for any age. She shared her recommendations from cleansers and serums for anti-aging newbies in their 20s to the best wrinkle-minimizing moisturizers for those in their fifties.

Below, check out Lamb's top picks for every decade so you can give your skin exactly what it needs.

Skin care in your 20s

Lamb says it's never too early to start an anti-aging skin care routine because it can prevent the need for invasive procedures in the future.

She recommends using products that banish oil and provide lasting moisture.

"So in your 20s you have more oily skin so you want something almost a gel form that's going to remove some of those oils," explained Lamb.

Lamb recommends this mattifying moisturizer because it eliminates excess oil on the surface of your skin. According to the brand, it can be used on a daily basis to neutralize shine and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores.

She also likes this drugstore serum for anti-aging in your 20s. Lamb says it's lightweight and infuses skin with hydration and an instant glow. It's made with hyaluronic acid, which attracts and locks in moisture. Just layer it under your daily sunscreen and you're ready for the day.

For an everyday cleanser, Lamb suggests this gentle formula from Jade and Fox Co. She also notes this product is great for those with sensitive skin.

Skin care in your 30s

In your 30s, Lamb says you might develop more brown spots and drier skin. While she advises using a deep-cleaning foam cleanser, she says that the best products are ones that won't dry out your face.

Lamb warns that some cleansers can dry out your skin which is why she recommends this gentle foaming one instead. While it's designed to leave you with that deep clean feeling, its lightweight and formulated to clear out pores with continued use.

This serum is full of vitamin C which Lamb says helps reduce the appearance of brown spots. The lightweight formula is ideal for all skin types and she recommends applying it twice a day in the morning and at night.

Target early signs of aging with a little help from this antioxidant-rich moisturizer, says Lamb. It includes unique ingredients like lotus and star fruit leaf extract that help smooth the look of wrinkles over time.

Skin care in your 40s

Lamb explains that in your 40s, you may see an increase in crow's feet and wrinkles on your forehead. She recommends focusing on products that include anti-aging and moisturizing ingredients.

This budget-friendly cleanser has a grainy texture that exfoliates while purifying skin. There's also the added plus of an amino-peptide complex, an ingredient that helps with anti-aging benefits and improves skin's texture over time.

The Clinique Moisture Surge gel cream is designed to lock in moisture by triggering skin's rehydration system with caffeine. While it can be used under or over makeup throughout the day, it can also be used as a five-minute face mask to quickly deliver hydration.

"This Avene product is really focused around the eye for the crow's feet," explained Lamb. The formula is made to improve the look of fatigued eyes while reducing puffiness.

Skin care in your 50s

In your fifties, Lamb says you may start to notice a loss of volume and deeper wrinkles around your face. Instead of buying a heavier serum or moisturizer, she recommends using a lightweight product.

This gentle cleanser is designed to remove impurities and excess oil without drying it out. It's formulated with orange oil which is a natural antiseptic and helps soothe irritation for those with sensitive skin.

Lamb explains that retinol is the anti-aging ingredient that can almost "turn back the clock." She likes that it works on nearly every issue including fine lines, wrinkles, brown spots and volume loss.

Experience a potent anti-aging product without the richness of a heavy cream with this drugstore classic, says Lamb. The whipped version of Olay's popular anti-aging moisturizer is practically weightless and formulated to hydrate, improve elasticity and firm skin over time.

