It’s no secret that our skin changes over time and as much as we try to keep it smooth and spotless, our bodies love to remind us we’re aging in the form of stretch marks and cellulite. There’s nothing wrong with it though — in fact, practically everyone experiences it at some point in their life.

While we’re all about embracing your natural beauty, if you’re sick of the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, there are beauty treatments that can help you kiss them goodbye. We spoke with dermatologists who shared their go-to products for helping reduce the look of stretch marks and cellulite.

What causes cellulite and stretch marks?

According to board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engleman, cellulite is very common, especially among women.

“In fact, 93% of women have it!” Engleman told Shop TODAY. “Cellulite is genetic, so while weight can influence the presence of it, even the thinnest women can have it. Since cellulite is fat, excess fat can contribute to the appearance of cellulite. Increasing muscle tone and exercising can minimize cellulite.”

Much like cellulite, stretch marks also naturally occur when the body expands faster than the skin is growing, which results in the scars that you see.

“Depressed or raised scars happen when the body is mending damage in the deep layers of the skin,” Engleman said. “The new collagen created to replace the damage can have a different texture, which results in a raised or indented scar. Stretch marks are formed from rapid weight gain when the skin is stretched too quickly. Many experience this when their bodies are growing during puberty.”

Dermatologist-recommended products for stretch marks and cellulite

Remaining a widely popular item amongst TikTok's beauty community, Bio-Oil is a favorite of Engleman who used it throughout her pregnancy to prevent stretch marks. It’s packed with vitamins and natural oils including vitamin E, lavender oil, vitamin A, sunflower oil and more to help nourish and soothe skin.

“I love Bio-Oil,” Engleman said. “Studies show that usage helps prevent stretch marks and that it helps with the appearance of scarring (for those who are seeing stretch marks).”

If you’re looking to splurge, this is another favorite of Engleman’s because of its skin firming abilities. For the best results, Engleman recommends incorporating a massaging or “rolling motion” in order for the cream to deeply penetrate into your skin.

“It contains a blend of peptides, antioxidants, botanical extracts and a prebiotic to help support the body’s natural production of dermal-epidermal junction (DEJ) proteins, collagen and elastin, [plus] caffeine and glucosamine to help with texture,” Engleman said.

Skin begins to sag and lose its firmness over time, but the right treatment can help lift skin and more. Deanne Mraz Robinson, co-founder and president of Modern Dermatology in Westport, Connecticut, loves using this for stretch marks because of its healing properties.

“[It] includes a silicone, dimethicone, as well as hyaluronic acid, which all help encourage healing while plumping the skin to instantly improve appearance,” Robinson said.

As much as you may wish you could instantly zap away signs of aging, the closest solution would be a treatment that remedies this over time. For stretch marks and cellulite, this concentrate includes ingredients that can help tighten and smooth skin leaving it with a younger appearance.

“The concentrate includes tripeptide and hydrolyzed rice protein, which helps the skin texture and tone,” Robinson said. “It also includes vitamin E, a nourishing antioxidant.”

For a natural solution, Robinson finds this treatment perfect for aiding your skin’s production of elastin and collagen, two essential properties to achieve younger-looking skin. Whether from pregnancy or body changes, it’s normal to eventually produce scars, but this treatment uses the latest in beauty technology to help disguise them.

“TriHex Technology supports the skin’s natural production of new elastin and collagen aiding in healing and filling in depressed scars,” Robinson said.

If you’re not looking to add another cream to your beauty regime, then Engleman suggests trying the dry brushing method. This trick is quick and easy to incorporate into your beauty regime, especially if you’re targeting cellulite.

“Dry brushing is a technique that’s been around for centuries,” Engleman explained. “It uses a stiff-bristled brush with gentle pressure on dry skin. By brushing upwards towards the heart, focusing on cellulite-prone areas to stimulate the lymphatic system, it exfoliates the skin, boosts circulation and elasticity. Therefore, it can reduce the appearance of cellulite.”

When considering other treatments for stretch marks and cellulite, both Robinson and Engleman also advise looking for products with caffeine and retinol. These active ingredients give your skin a boost of antioxidants that support skin health and stimulate blood circulation.

