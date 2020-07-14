Stretch marks? Dark spots? Experts say this TikTok-famous oil might help

Can Bio-Oil get rid of stretch marks?

According to New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, stretch marks appear whenever our skin stretches or shrinks quickly, causing the collagen and elastin that supports the skin to rupture. While stretch marks cannot be permanently erased, treatments like Bio-Oil can work to reduce their appearance thanks to effective ingredients.

"Bio-Oil contains mineral oil, sunflower seed oil, vitamin E, chamomile oil, lavender oil, rosemary oil, marigold extract and soybean oil," King said. "These oils are rich in fatty acids and antioxidants to support and protect the skin."

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a New York-based dermatologist, told Shop TODAY that he also recommends Bio-Oil to patients to both prevent and treat stretch marks. He noted that the ingredients work together to help protect and strengthen the skin.

"Collectively they hydrate the skin, calm inflammation, and support healthy collagen production," he said.

What else can Bio-Oil be used for?

Though both dermatologists recommend the Bio-Oil to treat stretch marks, Amazon customers have also found that it works for a wide variety of skin issues.

The oil has amassed more than 5,300 verified five-star reviews from verified purchasers, who claim to have seen improvement in the appearance of sunburn, scars and dark spots.

"Wow! I'm super amazed and overly excited about my results," one reviewer wrote. Amazon

"Bio-Oil is worth the price and I'm glad I was able to score this deal on Amazon because I use it on my face and body every day," wrote one verified purchaser. "It has helped with standard dryness and even cleared up dark marks on my face. It's not too heavy to use on a daily basis either."

Another verified reviewer called Bio-Oil a "miracle moisturizer," that restored dry skin around their ankles.

Zeichner also says that the oil can function as an after-sun treatment, helping to quench dry skin after long days spent outside.

"The oils used in the formula offer light, emollient benefits to hydrate the skin and soften the outer skin layer," he said.

Does it really work?

King cited a 2018 study in which "61% of participants indicated that they felt the product improved their skin appearance," but notes that it can take time to see results.

For best results, it's important to thoroughly massage the product into the skin. King says studies have shown that properly massaging the oil for an extended amount of time can help improve the appearance of stretch marks.

No matter which summer skin issue you're trying to target, this expert-approved oil might be the skin care item your regimen is missing.

