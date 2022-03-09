Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The benefits of Vaseline in beauty are seemingly endless, but even still, we're constantly discovering new ways to use the affordable product in our routines. Experts say it can help lock in moisture, boost hydration and help fight signs of aging, which is why we've been known to smother it on everything from chapped lips to dry elbows.

Though the area around our eyes was one of the few places that we hadn't tried it on. So when a TikToker recently posted a video saying that she applies the $4 staple under her eyes instead of using an expensive eye cream, it instantly caught our attention. And we weren't the only ones: The video has racked up 2.6 million views and plenty of comments from people who were discovering the hack for the first time (though many weren't surprised — as one person put it, "Vaseline cures all"), and some users who added that they were fans of the trick themselves.

Given all of that, we were curious, can the affordable formula really stack up to an expensive eye cream? We consulted with a dermatologist to get all the details.

Can Vaseline work as an eye cream?

The skin around your eyes is very thin, so it can be prone to dryness and sensitivity, said Dr. Papri Sakar, a board-certified dermatologist in Boston. "One of the reasons why people use eye cream is for hydration and plumpness, because that plumpness kind of makes the lines look less visible," she said. Along with the hydrating aspect, people also tend to reach for an eye cream with ingredients like retinol or brightening agents to treat these lines and help fade dark circles in the area.

While, unfortunately, Vaseline won't do much to help erase deep-set wrinkles or brighten dark circles, Sakar said the product can provide some of the same hydrating effects as your go-to eye cream — especially when it's paired with a moisturizing cream. "Vaseline is something that's called an occlusive," she said. "Which means that it's almost like Saran wrap. You put it down over your skin, and it adds another layer, like a barrier. And what it does is it keeps water from being able to evaporate out [of the skin] as quickly," she said. By applying a hydrating cream to your under-eye area and then following it with Vaseline, you're adding moisture to the area and then locking it in, she said — essentially, it's a targeted slugging treatment. As a result, Sakar said some people may notice added plumpness in the area and a reduced appearance in fine lines.

Who should use Vaseline on their under-eye area?

"I personally love petrolatum, in general, which is what Vaseline is," she said. "And I think that applying it under the eyes is a great idea for a certain group of people — like for people whose skin around their eyes is really dry, and is also very reactive, or sensitive, where other eye creams may cause an inflammation or anything like that, I think that it's great."

On the other hand, those who tend to develop milia (or small cysts) around their eyes, might want to skip the practice. "Although Vaseline is technically non-comedogenic, meaning that it's not supposed to clog pores, for some people, I've just found in practice that it can," Sakar said.

How to use Vaseline as an under-eye cream

For the best results, start with a hydrating cream (Sakar likes the below options from Belif) and then follow it with a layer of petroleum jelly. While Vaseline is a popular choice on TikTok, Sakar said that you can also use another 100 percent white petrolatum product or the CeraVe Healing Gel.

Sakar said this light gel-textured cream is "very hydrating." According to the brand, the formula instantly cools and refreshes skin when applied and has been shown to boost hydration levels by 70 percent.

The brand's Moisturizing Bomb is a "thicker cream that still feels light and sinks into the skin," Sakar said. "I prefer this in winter or when my skin is drier."

