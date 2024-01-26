Building a proper beauty routine can be a daunting and sometimes pricey task. The good news is that, as with many things in life, this is one area where a little budgeting and expert intel can go a long way in helping you stretch those hard-earned dollars.

Before you overspend on another mascara or sell yourself short on a skin-saving serum, read on to discover products worthy of their dollar signs.

Makeup to splurge and save on | Skin care to spurge and save on | Hair care to splurge and save on

Makeup to splurge or save on

Save on: Blush, mascara, lipstick and eyebrow pencils

With so many amazing new drugstore formulas on the market, New York-based makeup artist Mary Irwin says a healthy-looking flush is something that shouldn’t be hard to come by. Irwin's current favorite is this gel-cream from Maybelline for its natural finish and flexibility.

“The oil-free formula is lightweight and buildable, offering breathable color that you can control," Irwin said. "The squeezable tube is also convenient, especially for traveling."

For Tara Dowburd, a makeup artist and founder of Make-Up Therapy, nothing beats the tried-and-true L'Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara. “It thickens, lengthens and separates lashes just as well — if not better — than popular luxury formulas,” she said.

Katherine Dorn, a celebrity makeup artist at Pierre Michel Salon, has found that brow formulas don’t typically differ as much, with consumers often paying more for a brand name and packaging. In fact, this "uni-brow" from Winky Lux is as convenient as it is versatile.

“It has a slanted pencil on one side for drawing small hairs and filling in any patches, and a spoolie brush on the other for grooming untamed hairs," Dorn told us. "It creates a natural effect and the universal shade looks good on all hair colors."

Swiping on, or swapping in, a pigment-packed lipstick is one of the easiest and cost-effective ways to switch up your look. And according to Dowburd, the Colour Riche Lipcolour from L’Oréal boasts saturated, lasting color without stripping lips of moisture.

“Each lipstick in this line has a silky-smooth texture and is super-hydrating (because of omega 3, vitamin E and argan oil)," Dowburd said. "It stays on like nobody’s business and comes in 40 brilliant shades that I can use on my clients, from the darkest to the lightest skin tones." Some of her favorite universal shades include Spice, Brazil Nut, Toasted Almond and Nature’s Blush.

Splurge on: Brushes, eye shadow, foundation and setting powder

Bobbi Brown Full Coverage Face Brush

When it comes to makeup, experts say application can be just as important as the formulas themselves. Dowburd has come to rely on Bobbi Brown for its sleek, comfortable-to-hold designs and durability.

“The bristles are tightly packed so they don’t shed easily," she told us. "This face brush cleanly blends liquid and cream foundations to give your face an airbrush-like finish, without having makeup look or feel too heavy on the skin."

“Smashbox eyeshadows tend to blend more easily, don't fade or crease easily, and have incredible staying power so you don’t have to worry about looking in the mirror constantly to make sure they're still on," Dowburd said. "They also tend to have more pigment so they last longer and you end up using less product, which may save you money in the long run."

Often hailed as the gold standard of foundations, Neil Scibelli, a celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert in New York City, says he’s been using the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation on clients for years.

“It gives the perfect amount of coverage while still having your skin peek through," he said. "It has a soft luminous finish to it, which gives the skin a beautiful radiance."

According to New York-based celebrity makeup artist Shira Aaron, the Laura Mercier Setting Powder has earned its cult status. “The bestselling powder is finely milled, doesn’t settle into fine lines, and never looks cakey,” she told us.

More skin care to splurge and save on

Save on: Moisturizer and sunscreen

If you're splurging on your serum, which goes on your skin first, Scibelli says you can typically save when it comes to your moisturizer. He suggests this gel-cream from Neutrogena for its lightweight texture and plumping, hydrating capabilities.

“Neutrogena’s use of hyaluronic acid in this product is a true example of powerful luxury ingredients made accessible," he said. "It also works great under makeup because there's no residue."

While many experts say sunscreen as a category is one of the most important investments you can make for protecting and preserving your skin, you typically don’t need to break the bank on the sunscreen itself.

“The best way to go is with a mineral or physical sunscreen," Sarah Akram, a celebrity esthetician and founder of Sarah Akram Skincare, said. "Chemical sunscreens work by absorbing the UV rays and turning them into heat through a chemical reaction, whereas physical sunscreens block UV rays. A mineral sunscreen has microscopic-sized physical SPFs, such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, that apply smoothly and sit on the surface of the skin, reflecting the sun’s UV rays."

Her favorite is this one from La Roche-Posay, which offers broad-spectrum protection. “It’s formulated to be safe for use on your face and body with a 100% mineral sunscreen," she said. "It’s also oil-free and noncomedogenic, so it’s safe for acne-prone skin.”

Splurge on: Serum and eye cream

This multitasking potion from iS Clinical has garnered a five-star rating for its ability to combat signs of aging while keeping oil under control. “It minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improves blemishes, smooths the skin, and reduces the appearance of enlarged pores," said Dr. Anna Guanche, a board-certified dermatologist, beauty expert and founder of the Bella Skin Institute. said. "As with most serums, a little goes a long way!"

La Mer has made a name for itself with a range of ultra-luxury formulas, including its popular Eye Concentrate. “This concentrate is like a drink of water for my under eyes, keeping them bright, smooth and hydrated, while minimizing the appearance of fine lines," Dowburd said. "It contains the brand’s patented Concentrated Miracle Broth that absorbs right into the skin and, as powerful as it is, remains gentle enough for the most sensitive of skin types ... like mine!"

More hair care to splurge and save on

Save on: Masks, hair brushes and accessories

This mask from It’s a 10 is formulated with vitamins A and E for nursing dry, malnourished strands back to life.“The goal of a hair mask is to repair the hair internally," os Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake said. "Typically women experiencing breakage, dry brittle ends, or damage from excessive hair color will benefit from the vitamins and proteins in this mask."

“There are many affordable brushes that will leave your hair smooth and tangle-free just as easily for a fraction of the price,” Leake said. But he particularly loves the Wet Brush Speed Dry Hair Brush for its sleek and functional design. “This brush is great for removing tangles from wet adult and children’s hair. The vented design also speeds up drying time for a faster blowout"

Hair accessories are having a big moment, as they prove the perfect solution for styling in a pinch.

Leake loves the versatility of a hair scarf, which can be wrapped around a bun or tied around your head like a headband to conceal roots until your next color appointment. He especially loves the designs offered by Basic B Beauty.

“Who doesn't love a little leopard print?" Leake said. "This one comes in three different patterns to match your mood.”

Starting with a clean slate is the first and most crucial step to achieving a beautiful mane. Leake’s current obsession is the Color Wow Color Security Shampoo, which he says offers a deep yet gentle clean and helps to neutralize the hair’s pH.

“It’s sulfate-free, but does have a generous lather, unlike other sulfate-free shampoos," Leake told us. "Color Wow is also great for all hair types and textures, as well as extensions as it contains no silicones or pearlizing agents, which also dull color-treated hair.”

Leake recommends temporary extensions as an easy way to up the ante when it comes to volume or length, especially these from Hidden Crown. “Their double-drawn, human hair extensions come in shades for every color and have a range of styling options, including clip-less, clip-ins, toppers, and even ponytail pieces," he said. "The clip-in sets are very unique and such great quality.”

Stylists warn that regular — and especially excessive — heat styling can take its toll on hair. Leake recommends the Boujee Beauty Boujee Infused Straightener, which is designed with a special steam vapor technology that Leake says will smooth even the most stubborn of strands.

“The advanced technology will speed up styling time and efficiency, and the optional infused argan oil leaves the hair healthy, shiny, and styled to perfection," he said. "It also has six temperature settings, heats up to 450 degrees, and has a one-hour auto shut-off for added safety.”