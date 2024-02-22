Skin care routines aren’t just for your face — shop body care basics that’ll revive your skin from head to toe

While we’ve almost reached the end of the winter season, our need for hydrating skin care products has reached an all-time high. In fact, full-body skin care routines are trending right now, and we found the perfect fixes to cure a dry complexion — with more than just products for your face.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman stopped by TODAY to break down some of her favorite affordable body care basics that you can add to your skin care routine. From popular facial acne cleansers to the best leg and foot moisturizers, these picks will help you take care of your skin from head to toe — literally.

Let Shop TODAY find discounts and rewards for you! Download the free Shop TODAY Savings browser extension and automatically save at over 40,000 retailers.

Body care products seen on TODAY | More body care picks

Body care products seen on TODAY

Developed by beauty industry veteran Monique Meneses, this all-in-one body cleanser is composed of multivitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Both brightening and cleansing your skin, this product also provides the necessary nutrients to make your body glow. Consider it the perfect addition to your shower and body care routine.

Sitting at a desk all day can cause tech neck, which results not only in strain and fatigue, but also in wrinkles and lines around the delicate skin on your neck. The NeckLift Patch is designed specifically for that area of sensitive skin and works to soften the lines that form. The best part about it? It’s reusable, so you won’t have to worry about restocking right away.

"The appearance of lines and wrinkles on the neck are a common concern in my office, which is why I love these patches from SiO," confirms Dr. Engelman.

"I’ve shared the benefits of retinol with you before: It increases skin cell production (proliferation), it helps unclog pores, it exfoliates your skin and increases collagen production, which can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," says Dr. Engelman.

From hydrating and softening skin to diminishing marks and bumps, this retinol seriously does it all. Consisting of a blend of glycerin, hyaluronic acid and peptides, this serum will cure your skin of bumps and blemishes after use — and not just on your face.

Even though the end of winter is on the horizon, our skin is still feeling the blow from the cold weather. If your skin is extra dry, lotion or cream may not do the trick when it comes to curing the cracks in your skin. Oils can be used to revitalize suffering skin, and Jojoba oil is well-tolerated (even in those with sensitive skin!) and rich in vitamin E, making it the perfect product to add to your body care routine in the winter months.

"Those with dry to extremely dry skin, or those who are in cold climates — like us in NY right now — would benefit from oils, while lotions are more versatile and can be used by anyone," suggests Dr. Engelman.

If your skin is suffering but oils aren't for you, Cetaphil Body Moisturizer is the perfect product to apply for added hydration.

“Some of this is personal preference: If you use one or the other and love it and your skin is happy — go for it!" says Dr. Engelman. "Cetaphil is a great option for most skin types."

After applying to dry areas, this product prevents loss of moisture and revitalizes dry skin for 48 hours.

"We spend so much time, energy and money on our faces, but it’s very common to neglect our feet," suggests Dr. Engelman.

When we think about healing dry and itchy skin, our feet don't always come to mind — even though they can be the most frustrating to deal with. Having dry and itchy skin on your feet can make you want to itch right through your socks and shoes. Luckily, this hydrating serum gently softens dry, callused skin on the feet for improved comfort and a brightened glow.

This acne cleanser has its instructions and its intended results all in the name. Carefully formulated for oily, congested skin, Press & Clear unclogs pores and clarifies skin without pain or irritation, giving your face a radiant glow. Plus, this product can be repurposed for other areas on your body, including your underarms.

"The use of an exfoliating toner under the arms can help eliminate the odor-causing bacteria that thrive there, as well as brighten the appearance of the skin there," says Dr. Engelman.

More body care picks

What better way to clear acne than in the shower? This breakout-clearing body wash can be easily added to your shower routine. Removing oils while preventing dryness and irritation, this brand — which is dermatologist-approved — is perfect for anyone affected by both acne and dry, irritated skin. Now, you don’t have to worry about prioritizing one over the other!

Let’s face it — common underarm deodorants are not always enough to fully prevent body odor. So don’t settle for smelly feet. Gentle on sensitive skin and made to withstand 72 hours of odor, this body deodorant will leave you smelling of vanilla and coconut.

The winter cold can make your average body wash feel powerless when it comes to maintaining skin hydration. For improved moisture, add this argan oil-infused formula to your body care routine and see the results on your skin: improved texture, tone and elasticity.

Stepping out of the heat and moisture of the shower and back into the cold and dry winter air can cause flaky, ashy and overall uncomfortable skin. Dermatologist-tested and naturally made, this body butter moisturizes your whole body, leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth even in the harshest weather.

Now that we’ve got your body covered with creamy, moisturizing body butter, it’s time to take care of some of the more sensitive skin on our bodies — our faces. Suitable for all skin types, this facial gel cream provides 72 hours of hydration while also working to reduce lines and wrinkles.

Exfoliating your skin helps improve circulation, unclog pores and diminish lines and wrinkles. This brightening daily facial scrub helps rid your face of dead skin, smoothing its texture while improving its natural glow.

Cracked, rough skin around the knuckles can be painful, especially when we’re washing and drying our hands throughout a cold winter day. Keep this fast-absorbing hand cream on your desk for a quick and easy fix to painfully dry skin.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources and use our own personal experiences with the product and brand to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.