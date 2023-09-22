This eye serum completely changed my dry under-eye area — and it’s less than $12

For years, I’ve struggled with dry skin, especially in my under-eye area. While I finally found a skin care routine that keeps my face feeling hydrated and my dry skin at bay, nothing seemed to help my under-eyes despite trying dozens of products across all price ranges. No matter which product, my dry skin would re-emerge within a few short hours.

That is until I discovered Cetaphil’s Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum while walking through my local drugstore’s beauty aisles. After just one use of this affordable serum, I couldn’t believe I hadn’t heard of this product before; I was shocked to see such a noticeable improvement.

It contains hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid plays a key role in skin hydration and elasticity. According to dermatologists, it not only helps the skin retain moisture but has also been shown to reduce fine lines and other signs of facial skin aging. And experts say while hyaluronic acid is naturally produced by the body, that process decreases as we age. This can contribute to the development of dry, flaky skin and increase the appearance of fine lines, especially in the delicate eye area.

Fortunately, Cetaphil says this serum harnesses the moisturizing power of this ingredient to help you achieve more hydrated and younger-looking skin. While I initially grabbed the product hoping for a potential hydration boost to my eye area, I didn’t expect to see much improvement to my crow's feet and other nearby fine lines, too. Not only did my under-eyes appear more hydrated after only one use, but my fine lines also became less noticeable within just a few days — it was truly a win-win. Goodbye dry skin, goodbye fine lines!

It’s lightweight and non-greasy

This serum has a lightweight cream consistency, which absorbs quickly into the skin. The non-greasy formula layers flawlessly with my other skin care products and allows me to apply makeup on top without worry of slippage or creasing.

Whether I choose to go makeup-free for the day or apply full glam, I’m constantly shocked by how well this serum lasts. I no longer worry about my under-eye makeup ending up patchy after just a few hours due to the dry skin peeking from underneath.

My under-eyes feel hydrated and refreshed

At less than $12, it’s hard to believe how effective this eye serum is. I generally apply the serum during both my morning and nighttime skin care routines — and for the price, I don’t feel like I need to hold back.

After using the serum for about a month, my under-eyes have completely transformed. I’ve had to go without it for one to two days at a time on multiple occasions (thanks to traveling and my poor packing skills), yet I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the lasting effects. My under-eyes remain hydrated, and I no longer worry about constantly checking the mirror to see how they look. So, if you’re like me and struggle with dry skin or fine lines, I highly recommend giving this budget-friendly serum a try. You won’t be disappointed.