12 products makeup experts swear by for a natural 'no makeup' look

We all strive to achieve an effortless makeup look that leaves our face looking natural and glowing. Whether you're a beginner or expert in makeup, creating this effect can be fast and easy with the right tools.

To help you discover the best techniques and affordable products to use, Shop TODAY spoke with several makeup artists who shared their go-to picks for creating an effortless everyday look.

Evette Jorge, a makeup artist at ENV Makeup, thinks having the right tools is crucial — and you can never go wrong with a classic beauty blender sponge for a "glowy" and healthy look.

"The beauty blender is the most versatile tool you can have in your makeup bag," Jorge told us. "You can apply your foundation, concealer, blush and powder with it. The bottom round part of the blender is good for all over the face and cheek area, while the pointed end is good for under your eyes and spot treatments."

When it comes to adding a little color, Jorge warns not to put too much makeup on your nose. Instead, she suggests applying a light wash of blush on your nose to help give you a natural flushed look.

"Finish your look with a setting spray, they have different formulas from glowy finish to matte," Jorge said. "This will help make your makeup last all day and also give you a refresh throughout the day. So, I recommend dropping it in your purse with your favorite lip balm, and you’re ready to go!"

Makeup artist recommended products for a natural look

Jorge stresses that skincare is the first step to achieving the most natural makeup look.

"Make sure you’re using serums and moisturizers to get your skin plump and moisturized," Jorge said.

She recommends using this CC cream if you're looking for a full-coverage product that also contains SPF to help protect your skin. It comes in 15 shades to match your skin tone and aims to smooth fine lines for all skin types.

A trusty concealer is a must-have for covering your under-eyes and blemishes. Jorge prefers this concealer for its full-coverage and surprisingly nourishing ingredients.

If you're in search of a nice matte finish, then makeup artist Jonet Williamson suggests using a liquid foundation.

"Revlon ColorStay Foundation comes in a vast array of shades and gives the most natural skin finish while providing great coverage without looking cakey," Williamson told us.

If you prefer a more traditional powder foundation, then Williamson recommends adding this one to your makeup bag.

"It has a blurring effect that gives off a flawless but barely-there feel," Williamson said.

The versatile formula can be worn alone or on top of another foundation. The goal is to help reduce the look of pores while creating a smooth and soft look to the skin.

Blushington's director of education Brittany Scott finds this CC cream to leave people wondering "did she wake up like that?" The formula is designed to adapt to your skin tone and give the appearance of an even and natural complexion.

Sometimes concealer just isn't enough, which is why this palette helps cover imperfections with the magic of color correcting. Whether it's dark circles or blemishes, the varying colors are buildable to adjust to your needs.

Scott considers this a must-have for creating a perfect natural makeup look.

"The different colors target discoloration on our faces to help cancel or neutralize the unwanted pigment," Scott said. "It works beautifully alone, blended in with a beauty blender, under concealer and/or foundation."

This brow pen is a favorite of Williamson, who uses it to feather out her brows. The fine tip of the pen allows you to sketch little hairs onto the brows for a full look. It was also made to be water and smudge-proof for a longer-lasting look.

If you're looking for more tips on how to create the perfect brow look, then Williamson provides a quick tutorial on her Instagram page.

This dual palette can act as both a blush and eye shadow, according to Scott. Choose between a shimmer or matte finish depending on the look you're going for.

"With two soft pink choices, this blush palette is flattering on a range of skin tones," Scott told us. "Another wonderful thing about these blush colors is how flattering they also look as eye shadow. (Use) it in the crease of the eyelid to provide a natural flush and warmth to the eyes and the cheeks."

The formula is also free of any parabens and sulfates.

To get a perfect natural makeup look, then Scott believes long and thick lashes are one of the most important components. This mascara is her favorite for getting long, voluminous lashes.

"Not only does it give the lashes length and thickness in a long-wear formula, it’s also easy to remove," Scott said. "The skinny brush ensures each hair is coated all the way to the base of the hair for a flirty wink."

To add the finishing touches to your look, Williamson's go-to is this tinted lip oil, which looks to deliver a transparent and non-sticky feel. It also works to hydrate and condition lips, while leaving them with a hint of color.

Keep your completed makeup looking fresh all day with the help of a setting spray. Jorge carries this spray by Mac everywhere she goes to help maintain her makeup all day. Made of water mist, this spray was designed to hydrate skin and help makeup last for up to 12 hours a day. It also comes in four different scents, including original, coconut, lavender and rose.

Recommended by all the makeup artists Shop TODAY spoke with, this multipurpose beauty tool is a great option for blending foundation, primer, concealer and more. Made to allow for an edgeless application, this blender is latex-free and made with vegan materials. The brand recommends using it dry or wet and bouncing it gently on your face for a smooth application.

