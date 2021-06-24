Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Wishing your eyebrows were fuller and more defined? There's more than one way to achieve the look you want.

Eyebrow tinting, a semi-permanent procedure typically performed in a salon, uses dye (semi-permanent or henna-based) to enhance, shape and define brows, according to Laura Richelle, a makeup artist and esthetician at Miyagi Wax Studio in Indialantic, Florida.

"This creates a longer brow line or a fuller front and gives a more desired shape to the brow," Richelle told Shop TODAY. "Brow tinting is usually followed up with a brow shaping to define your eye."

Other than tinting brows with dye, Richelle explained brows can also be tinted using microblading — a procedure that adds pigment into the skin with a tattoo method.

"Microblading is a semi-permanent tattoo that lasts anywhere from 6-12 months, depending on your skin retention or how well the skin heals," she said. "Microblading will transform thin, overplucked and sparse brows into a fuller shape."

When deciding between the two treatments, Richelle suggests starting with brow tinting and moving on to microblading once you're positive the tinted look is one you enjoy.

For times when you're unable to make it to a salon appointment or you just prefer an even more temporary brow tint, though, Richelle says there are great at-home options.

"One of the most popular [tinting options] is Just for Men’s mustache and beard gel, cotton swabs and some petroleum jelly," said Richelle. "Just for Men is an old-school trick and super affordable. You just create a barrier with the petroleum jelly to protect the skin on the eyelid, mix your color and bam! DYI brow tinting."

If at-home dye makes you nervous, Richelle says there are other products that last a much shorter time, such as semi-permanent brow gels and waxes.

"These are wonderful options for temporary fixes when you can’t get into your brow girl," said Richelle. "After all, brows are a girl's best friend."

From tinting kits to brow wax, we've rounded up some of the best ways to get darker, more shapely brows from home.

Best products for eyebrow tinting at home

This smudge-proof brow gel is waterproof and provides coverage and color for up to 24 hours. Just brush hairs in short, upward strokes in the direction of natural growth to add definition to your brows! It's also available in three different colors, making it easy to match the product to your eyebrow color.

This highly pigmented eyebrow gel adds full coverage color and tames unruly brows with a soft matte finish. To use, brush it on from the arch towards the tail. Then fill in the front of the brow and remaining sparse areas by using the brush's tip to directly apply the formula onto the skin.

Made of a non-sticky clay-infused gel, this 3-in-1 brow tint is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner and lasts 12 hours when applied. For a defined look, brush in the opposite direction of your hair's natural growth before styling your arch in short, upward strokes.

This waterproof eyebrow tint lasts several days at a time and creates fuller brows that don't smudge or easily wipe off. To style, use the sculpting tip to fill in your brow's mid-section and tail, then lightly fill in the rest and blend.

Packed with protein and vitamin B5, this brow cream-gel defines eyebrows while giving them a soft look that's never stiff. What's more, it doubles as a way to touch up gray hairs.

Add volume and color to your brows with this unique formula, which contains tiny microfibers that adhere to the brows and give them a more filled-in look.

Not only does this brow wax give eyebrows a tint when applied, it also tames wild hairs and keeps brows in line and looking perfect. With colors ranging from ash to dark, there's a match for every hair color. You can also wear it with a powdered brow color for a bolder look.

Available in seven shades, this long-lasting brush-on gel is perfect for shaping brows and giving them a bit of color. It's also formulated with reflective pearls to add a bit of shimmer to your makeup routine.

An eyebrow setting gel that sculpts, controls eyebrows and gives brows shape, this gel contains peptides and oat beta glucan to fortify and enhance the appearance of brows. To apply, use the comb side to shape and align your hairs, then use the gel applicator to define your brow color.

This brow gel lasts all day, but is a soft enough formula to reapply when you want to. A clump-free fiber brow gel, it comes in three color choices for the perfect match. The brand even has video tutorials to achieve your desired look.

