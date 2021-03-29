Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring cleaning is probably well underway in your home, which means it’s time to tackle the millions of makeup products you’re probably hoarding. In order to really maximize your space and make the best use out of a makeup organizer, first purge all your expired and unused beauty products, then invest in one (or many) of these makeup organizers to help you streamline your beauty routine.

We asked two professional organizers for their favorites to fit your space. Whether it be on a vanity, under the sink or hiding in the medicine cabinet, there’s a perfect makeup organizer for everywhere in your home.

Best makeup organizers for countertops

“This system is a go-to for makeup storage because it’s stackable, modular and completely customizable to your needs,” explains Meghan Duplisea, founder of organizing service You, Organized in Boston. “Assess what you own and you can create a system that works for you rather than having to adjust your needs around a pre-formulated system.”

This product packs a big punch — it’s compact so it doesn’t take up a ton of space, but it provides a lot of storage. “It’s taller and rotates, which is a great way to take advantage of otherwise unutilized space (i.e. depth and height),” says Duplisea. “The shelves are adjustable, as well, which allows you to customize the storage solution based on your belongings.” You can accommodate taller foundation bottles, makeup brushes and eye shadow palettes — you name it, you can find a home for it on this organizer.

According to Lisa Jacobs, founder and CEO of Imagine it Done in New York City, makeup is one of the most challenging yet fun categories to organize in a bathroom. “Be sure to frequently check makeup expiration dates and purge any old or unused product,” she says. “If you use makeup frequently, find a place for it that is easy to access, whether on a countertop or in a drawer. Group makeup according to categories and/or frequency of use.”

This clear system from The Container Store offers modular pieces that can be combined in a variety of ways in order to be tailored to your organizational needs. “Clear stacking drawers categorize items while still allowing you to see what is inside, and the divided containers keep daily items within easy reach,” explains Jacobs.

This solution is super convenient. “If you have a smaller makeup collection or have a fairly simple morning routine, this compartment is a great solution to keep everyday makeup contained and organized on the counter or in a cabinet without taking up a ton of space,” says Duplisea.

“I cannot sing my praises of a lazy Susan enough,” exclaims Duplisea. “I absolutely love them to help organize any space in your home. They are a great tool to help you access and take advantage of space that is difficult to reach, or organize a corner or counter space that lends itself to piles. With one simple spin, you have exactly what you need.”

“Utilize small surface space with this two-tier acrylic organizer from The Container Store,” says Jacobs. “Never underestimate the benefit of vertical space maximization.”

For beauty products in particular, Duplisea recommends investing in a divided lazy Susan. “Each compartment can hold a different category (eye, face, lip, etc),” she says. “And the best part is that the circular compartment in the middle is perfect for holding makeup brushes.”

“This rotating makeup organizer from Amazon is a beautiful and functional piece that allows you to see every item easily,” says Jacobs. “I love that every shelf is adjustable, making it completely customizable to your products.”

“This PB Teen rotating makeup organizer, available in a white finish, with compartments of various sizes, ensures room for all of your products with perfect visibility,” says Jacobs.

Best makeup organizers for drawers

“Organizer bins are a great, streamlined way to create categories,” says Duplisea. “These are useful to organize makeup in deeper drawers, larger bins, cupboards or medicine cabinets — containment is key, and these are a great tool to achieve that.”

This is a great solution if you are looking for simplicity. “This organizer comes in one piece and will expand to the width of your drawer to ensure you are utilizing the full space,” says Duplisea. “A few simple compartments allow for you to keep a tidy, clutter-free space.”

“These modular drawers from The Container Store are a great solution for narrow under-sink storage,” says Jacobs. “Like the Madesmart bins, these can be placed and stacked on each side of the sink drainage pipe.”

These are a great option if you have the drawer space or prefer to keep counters clear. “I love drawer organizers because they are available in various materials,” says Duplisea. “They also provide the ability to customize based on the size of your drawers and the amount of product you own.”

Duplisea’s pro tip is to invest in museum gel. “Adhere to the bottom corners of the compartment which will keep containers in place and will prevent them from sliding around the drawer,” she says.

These only come in one size, so if you feel overwhelmed by the create-your-own drawer organizer sets, use these instead, suggests Duplisea.

Best makeup organizer for your medicine cabinet

“It’s easy to throw things in drawers and medicine cabinets to get them out of the way, but without an organizational system, small items will be easily lost and difficult to find,” says Jacobs. “The mDesign two-tier medicine cabinet organizer is one of my favorite products because the side compartments contain small items, while the shelf doubles your vertical space and provides two areas for categorization. Whether it’s makeup, skin care products or medicine, this organizer is functional in a variety of ways.”

Best makeup organizers for under the sink

“The area under the sink is often the most under-utilized space in the bathroom,” says Jacobs. “Without an organizational system, it easily becomes a dumping ground for things like cleaners paper goods, and inventory. Edit, edit, and edit! If you don’t see it, you don’t know about it.”

Jacobs loves these Madesmart bins to make use of the vertical space under the sink. “Clear pull-out drawers contain a variety of items and provide easy, visible access to hard-to-find items,” explains Jacobs. “I recommend placing one on each side of the sink drainage pipe.”

“These clear drawers from The Container Store are not only stackable, but they also provide a flat surface top where additional items can be placed,” says Jacobs. “Wide and deep, the clear acrylic makes it easy to keep track of what’s inside.”

“This Muji acrylic drawer system is a great smaller option if space is limited and you have limited quantity,” suggests Jacobs.

Best makeup organizing carts

If you have the space for it, a rolling cart is an easy way to add storage space in your bathroom without making fundamental changes, suggests Jacobs. Carts can hold extra paper products, cleaning supplies, hair stylers, linens or back stock products.

“The Yamazaki rolling cart fits in most small spaces and provides discreet storage underneath with space above for display,” says Jacobs. “[It] can be oriented both outward or inward, depending on how frequently you access the storage.”

“This storage cart from Urban Outfitters is sleek and functional,” says Jacobs. “It features three shelves and plenty of storage space that can be combined with other products for easy maintenance.”

