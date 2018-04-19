Does makeup really expire? Here's how to know for sure

How long do beauty products last once opened?

In an ideal world, all beauty products would be labeled with a “sell-by” date and instructions for how long to use them after opening. Unfortunately, we’re not quite there yet, and with so many variations of products and formulas, it’s not always easy to define a clear shelf life.

“Expiration dates are tricky when it comes to cosmetics because it entirely depends on the product. When in doubt, check the item in question for a round jar printed with a number (that represents the number of months to use once open). That’s always a safe indicator for when something needs to be tossed,” said makeup artist Austin Evans, a part of Tomlinson Management Group.

Keep in mind that certain product consistencies tend to last longer than others.

“In general, liquids and creams expire fastest, while powders tend to last much longer,” Evans explained. “The more wet a product is (take mascara or liquid eyeliner, for example), the easier it will facilitate bacteria growth. Your eye shadows, on the other hand, can stick around for quite a while.”

Your go-to guide on expiration dates

Mascara

Mascara definitely wins the award for the shortest shelf life — you should toss yours every three months! Depending on the frequency of use, two to four months is also acceptable. Mascara tends to dry out quicker than other products, and since it’s an eye product, it’s also more likely to cause infections when used for too long.

“There’s moisture near your eye so you may be introducing small amounts into the tube. Signs it needs to go sooner? Dry and over-clumped mascara is past its prime," said Tasha Brown, a makeup artist at Exclusive Artists Management.

Eyeliner

Eyeliner can last longer than mascara, but it still has a relatively short shelf life. "Eyeliner is dependent on the brand and type. If liquid, it will probably last around three to six months, if a pencil, it will last from six to 12 months. A good rule of thumb is smell and obvious dryness," said Lydia Seller, makeup and hair artist represented by Exclusive Artists Management.

So when is it time to toss your eyeliner? A good rule of thumb is to ditch it when the wax becomes too hard, since that means the eyeliner won’t glide anymore.

Eye shadow

If you’re looking to invest in an eye product that will last longer than a few months, eye shadow is your best bet.

"Powder products like eye shadow and blush have a longer shelf life due to their dry nature. But this doesn’t mean they aren’t susceptible to microbial growth. Be sure to use clean applicators to reduce the chance of introducing microbes," said cosmetic chemist Kelly Dobos.

Clean applicators and brushes can extend the shelf life of your products. Getty Images stock

Lip products

Lip products — think lipsticks, lip glosses and lip liners — typically last about a year, but there's no one-size-fits-all expiration date.

"The shelf life of these formulas depend on the specific ingredients and preservatives they contain. The types of formulations have expanded and changed making it harder to give general recommendations," Dobos said. "So it's really the period after opening (PAO) shown on the product package that the consumer should go by."

Foundation and concealer

Foundations and concealers can also last anywhere from six months to a year. “Keep fingers away from the neck of the bottle for a longer shelf life and to avoid separation of the oils,” Seller said.

Skin care

Skin care is a whole other beast, and your favorite lotions and potions have their own unique suggested shelf life.

In general, you can get six months to a year out of your facial cleansers while the shelf life of your lotions and creams really depends on the type of bottle you’re using. For instance, a pump lotion can last more than a year, but a jar that you scoop product out of is more likely to experience bacterial growth, so they typically last six to nine months.

In general, liquids and creams expire fastest, while powders tend to last much longer. In general, liquids and creams expire fastest, while powders tend to last much longer.

"For skin care, any items that contain an active ingredient that is unstable around oxygen should be kept away from the heat as well. Beauty favorites like retinol, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and vitamin C are all relatively unstable if left exposed to oxygen, so if you’re going to incorporate these ingredients into your skin care routine, it’s a good idea to invest in products that come in a tube with a pump rather than an open jar," Evans said.

Perfumes

Perfumes can last as long as three to five years, but let your nose be the guide for figuring out when it's time to toss your fragrances. Nail polish, on the other hand, typically only lasts a little over a year once opened and exposed to air.

Hair care

What about your beloved hair products? It could depend on the ingredients found in your shampoos, conditioners and styling products said hairstylist Sunnie Brook, a part of Tomlinson Management Group. Hair products generally last between one and two years, but the warning signs that they're expired aren't that obvious, so pay attention to when they start to lose their efficacy.

"One of the cool apps that helps with keeping track of products or knowing their shelf life is Beauty Keeper app. Many manufactures use a batch code on the product and you can scan or enter that into the app with your phone to determine the shelf life. Then the app notifies you one month before the product will expire and has over 850 hair, makeup, skin and fragrance products to source from," Brooks said.