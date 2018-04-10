These eight award-winners, all under $30, feature the innovation and quality in luxury products at a affordable prices.

Best Tool

This futuristic mask is said to give users dermatologist-level results at home. It uses red and blue lights to kill acne-causing bacteria and tone down redness.

"It's basically the face mask of the future and treats pimples like a pro ... without a trip to the derm or the mess of a traditional face mask, " Miranda Mendelson, beauty blogger and Glamour Beauty Awards judge, told the magazine.

Best Face Mask

Magnetic masks became a huge (and expensive) trend recently. Luckily, this affordable alternative — which is packed with vitamin C, vitamin E and argan oil to help brighten and moisturize — can work as well as the more pricey options. The magnetic wand takes the hassle out of washing or peeling a mask off after you use it. The mask pops right off with just a few swipes of the wand over your face.

Best Exfoliator

This "serious product at a not-so-serious price" combines chemical and physical exfoliation for the best results possible, according to Jordana Mattioli, a medical esthetician who shared her insights with Glamour. The product works in just five minutes, ensuring that even the busiest people have time to fit it into a beauty routine.

$20 and Under

Best Moisturizer

Dermatologists swear by this oil-free moisturizer for sensitive skin because it won't clog pores, absorbs quickly and offers SPF 30 protection.

Best Shampoo/Conditioner

The sulfate-free, moisturizing formula makes this shampoo and conditioner combination one of the best for color-treated curly hair. Sai de Silva, a beauty blogger, told Glamour that she suggests working the shampoo into dry hair and then rinsing with water to effectively get rid of oils and dirty buildup.

$10 and Under

Best Sunscreen

It's technically for babies, but this sunscreen works wonders for adults with sensitive skin. "It has a high amount of skin-calming oat flour to soothe redness while nourishing and providing a high SPF," said Mattioli. Unlike most sunscreens, this formula won't feel chalky or sticky.

Best Brow

This brow definer rivals luxury options. Available in five colors, it gives the effect of natural brows and has a built-in brush on the other end to blend.

Best Foundation

"The product itself is super lightweight, but that doesn't seem to affect the mattifying effect at all. I don't have to pile too much on to get full coverage. I often forget I'm wearing it," said Glamour's digital fashion editor, Ana Colón. The line also comes in a whopping 40 shades, making it one of the most inclusive drugstore foundations.

