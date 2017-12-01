11 best drugstore hair products from the People and TODAY Beauty Awards

We love fancy hair products. But do you know what we love even more? Fancy hair products at drugstore prices.
That's right: You don't have to splurge at the salon to get products that will make every day a "good hair day." As part of our third annual People and TODAY Beauty Awards, we tried dozens of drugstore hair products to find out which ones really work.
Here are this year's hair winners — and be sure to check out our favorite makeup and skin-care products, too!
Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Color-Treated Hair:
1. L'Oreal Paris Color Vibrancy Intensive Shampoo and Conditioner, $5 each, Walgreens
If your hair is dry and damaged from coloring, this shampoo-and-conditioner duo are for you. They'll help repair the hair's fiber structure and seal in color pigment.
Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Fine Hair:
2. Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mosa Mint Shampoo and Conditioner, $12 for the set, Amazon
Could your hair use a boost? Try this lightweight shampoo and conditioner, which promise to leave your hair full of volume and bounce. Plus, they smell amazing.
Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Curly Hair:
3. Not Your Mother's Tahitian Gardenia Flower & Mango Butter Curl Defining Shampoo and Conditioner, $9 each, Walgreens
This shampoo helps preserve your curls without weighing them down, while the conditioner smooths and softens hair.
Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Dry Hair:
4. Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo and Conditioner, $9 each, Walgreens
"This combination made my hair so much more manageable!" one of our testers said.
Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Textured Hair:
5. Pantene Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo and Conditioner, $7 each, Walgreens
"Pantene hit a home run with this shampoo and conditioner," one of our testers said. "Highly recommend."
Best Hair Mask:
6. Schwarzkopf Gliss Ultimate Repair Anti-Damage Mask, $8, Amazon
Want softer hair? Leave this mask on for 15 minutes for a deep treatment and you'll be amazed by how silky it feels afterward.
Best Dry Shampoo:
7. Kristin Ess Dry Shampoo, $14, Target
We have dry shampoo to thank for lengthening the amount of time we can go without a proper wash. We love this one in particular because it smells great and doesn't leave behind any gunky residue.
Best Leave-In Treatment:
8. Tresemme Repair & Protect 7 Pre-Styling Spray, $6, Walgreens
This product lets us flat iron, blow dry and curl our hair as much as we want, without worrying so much about heat damage.
Best Smoothing Cream:
9. Suave Professionals Avocado + Olive Oil Smoothing Leave-In Conditioning Cream, $4, Walgreens
This cream keeps our hair smooth for three whole days after using it — even in humidity!
Best Curl Cream:
10. Sashapure Perfectly Defining Curl Cream, $13, Amazon
Using organic sacha inchi oil, this luxurious cream keeps curls soft and shiny, without sacrificing volume.
Best for Shine:
11. Garnier Whole Blends Illuminating Moroccan Argan & Camelia Leave-In Treatment, $5, Jet
Want an affordable way to revitalize dull hair? Try this oil, which leaves hair smooth, shiny and supple.