11 best drugstore hair products from the People and TODAY Beauty Awards

Here are this year's hair winners — and be sure to check out our favorite makeup and skin-care products, too!

Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Color-Treated Hair:

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

1. L'Oreal Paris Color Vibrancy Intensive Shampoo and Conditioner, $5 each, Walgreens

Richard Pierce 1. L'Oreal Paris Color Vibrancy Intensive Shampoo and Conditioner, $5 each, Walgreens

If your hair is dry and damaged from coloring, this shampoo-and-conditioner duo are for you. They'll help repair the hair's fiber structure and seal in color pigment.

Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Fine Hair:

2. Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mosa Mint Shampoo and Conditioner, $12 for the set, Amazon

Herbal Essences 2. Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mosa Mint Shampoo and Conditioner, $12 for the set, Amazon

Could your hair use a boost? Try this lightweight shampoo and conditioner, which promise to leave your hair full of volume and bounce. Plus, they smell amazing.

Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Curly Hair:

3. Not Your Mother's Tahitian Gardenia Flower & Mango Butter Curl Defining Shampoo and Conditioner, $9 each, Walgreens

Not Your Mother's 3. Not Your Mother's Tahitian Gardenia Flower & Mango Butter Curl Defining Shampoo and Conditioner, $9 each, Walgreens

This shampoo helps preserve your curls without weighing them down, while the conditioner smooths and softens hair.

Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Dry Hair:

4. Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo and Conditioner, $9 each, Walgreens

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Maui Moisture 4. Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo and Conditioner, $9 each, Walgreens

"This combination made my hair so much more manageable!" one of our testers said.

Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Textured Hair:

5. Pantene Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo and Conditioner, $7 each, Walgreens

Pantene Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo product image Pantene 5. Pantene Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo and Conditioner, $7 each, Walgreens

"Pantene hit a home run with this shampoo and conditioner," one of our testers said. "Highly recommend."

Best Hair Mask:

6. Schwarzkopf Gliss Ultimate Repair Anti-Damage Mask, $8, Amazon

Schwarzkopf Gliss 6. Schwarzkopf Gliss Ultimate Repair Anti-Damage Mask, $8, Amazon

Want softer hair? Leave this mask on for 15 minutes for a deep treatment and you'll be amazed by how silky it feels afterward.