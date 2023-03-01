Optimize your luggage space with these 15 travel organizers — starting at $16

Spring break is just around the corner, which means it’s time to grab your carry-on and luggage tag and get ready to hit the road. Although packing for a vacation can often be stressful, organizers are a great way to maximize your suitcase space and fit all your necessary travel accessories inside without struggling to close it shut.

From travel-friendly jewelry cases to packing cube sets, we’ve found several organizers for your smartest and most efficient packing experience yet. Gone are the days of stressing about preparing for a long-awaited vacation!

Travel organizers for apparel

Keep calm and travel on! These compression bags are about to become your new best friend. This 12-pack combo, made of polyethylene, includes six medium and six large bags that are the ultimate travel solution for efficient packing.

One Shop TODAY writer who put these to the test had nothing but raves about the value and amount of space she's saving in her carry-on. "I'm only using half the space that I'm accustomed to cramming clothing and essentials into. These problem solvers have practically taken 100 percent of the pain out of packing," she summarized.

Are you known to have a lot of baggage? These bestselling compression packing cubes with 7,900+ verified five-star ratings are exactly what you need for your next vacation. The smooth, soft nylon fabric will protect your clothes from wrinkles and stains, even if you’re traveling all the way across the world.

One wanderlust-filled Amazon shopper raved, “I bought these for a trip to Greece. It was amazing how much I could fit into each one. It really helped separate my clothes so I didn’t have to unpack my entire suitcase each time. It was nice to have them zipped up when TSA opened my bag too. It seems like I was definitely able to get more clothes in that I would have been able to without them, and I liked how tidy it was.”

This five-piece packing cube set is an Amazon’s Choice for traveling packing organizer for good reason — for starters, it has a near-perfect average and 16,000+ verified five-star ratings. Each size bag in this set was tested, designed and selected to create the perfect packing cube kit for up to a two-week vacation, according to the brand. This useful set also includes a laundry bag to successfully separate your clean clothes from the dirty ones.

One verified customer said, “I’ve heard about these products, but didn’t think I’d ever use them. What was I thinking? I used all of these for a recent trip, Zippers work well, cubes are sturdy with a carry strap. Big improvement over my usual packing job. I would recommend these.”

This elegant set of eight packing cubes is Amazon’s bestseller in travel packing with over 11,600 verified five-star ratings. All of your swimsuits and beach towels will stay immaculate as these packing cubes are designed to protect from wrinkles, odors and stains. Verified customers speak to the product’s ability to hold a plethora of items, even rain boots!

How many times have you gone swimming while on vacation and had zero space to store your dripping wet bikini? Struggle no more as this Dagne Dover roll-top dry bag is ideal for post-swim storage and protecting your bathing suits. This 100 percent vegan bag includes a wipeable waterproof interior and plastic clip to ensure that moisture doesn't drip onto your clean gear.

“This is a lifesaver when going to the beach or pool. It’s spacious enough to put a couple of wet suits away and keep them separate in your beach bag,” said one verified buyer.

Made from ultra-soft, lightweight, rip-stop nylon, these compression cubes feature double zippers and easy grab handle for more seamless excursions.

“I just recently used these on a trip and loved them. I was able to get five pairs of pants in one and five heavier shirts in another. They compacted so well that I had extra room in my suitcase. I have been telling friends about them,” said one satisfied customer.

Whether you’re hanging 10 at the beach or lounging by the pool over spring break, this luggage and travel organizer is sure to come in handy. We know you’ll want your vacation to start the moment you land at the airport and this sweet set will save you time unpacking — all you need to do is hang it in your closet to instantly access all your wardrobe essentials.

"You know those products that make you go, "Wow, why didn't I think of that?" Well, this is one of them," one Shop TODAY writer said about this clever organizer. "Thanks to the three-tiered shelving system, I never have to spend time unpacking or, more importantly, touching dirty hotel drawers or closets. As soon as I undo the Stow-N-Go's buckles, it expands, leaving my neatly stacked clothing wrinkle-free and easy to access."

Packing has never been made easier than with this three-piece cube set. Made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled material, this water-resistant, washable pack-it cube includes XS, small and medium cubes.

One satisfied customer said, “These are amazing, they keep everything organized for my long-term travels and they allow me to stuff more clothes in my 40L bag, which is essential for me! I can’t wait to be able to use these on my next big trip.”

This set of six packing cubes is sure to blow you Away! Made from water-resistant nylon, these chic travel organizers are designed with a mesh panel so you can easily spot your favorite cover-up without having to rummage through your entire suitcase. “Love them!!! Makes finding items so much easier,” said one happy customer.

Packing was just made easy with this five-piece-set that includes a water-resistant envelope pouch. Designed to fit nicely in your luggage and keep all your toiletries and more in order. “Got the five piece set in black. In comparison to previous sets I’ve owned, these are much more supportive and sleek. In addition, although they appear thin, they can store a lot more than you’d think. Would recommend!” exclaimed one customer.

Travel organizers for accessories

“Oh, you fancy, huh?” An Amazon’s Choice for watch travel cases, this round, hard shell box is the ideal solution to protect your precious timepiece while traveling. The high-quality zipper will help keep this case securely closed and features a soft plush velvet interior lining to protect against unwanted scratches.

Keep all your bedazzled goods extra shiny while traveling with this soft polyester organizer. This Amazon’s Choice product includes five compartments and two-way zipper closure for keeping your valuables safely stored.

One five-star reviewer raved, “I love this case. It’s soft, meaning it collapses down to hold the jewelry but not take a lot of space in my luggage. It holds enough jewelry for a daily change for a week or more. Everything stays in place, no tangles of chains or things going missing.”

You may be on vacation time, but you’ll no doubt be able to keep your days straight with this Port and Polish pill box. Not only does this pill organizer include seven compartments for easy cleaning, but they are also certified plastic-neutral.

If the shoe fits! Made from sturdy and flexible water-resistant nylon, this shoe cube from Away features a collapsible divider for separating your sneakers, sandals and high heels for various vacation activities. “I have 3 of these in the primary colors. They protect your shoes, look great and fit nicely in the Away suitcases that I own. Along with the packing cubes these are a necessity,” said one satisfied customer.

This super trendy organizer from Beis will keep your necklaces, bracelets, rings and more in pristine condition while you travel. Lined with a peach skin microfiber, this resourceful case includes six small zip pockets, three necklace holders, an elasticized pocket, two medium zip pockets and a large zip pocket. It’s also embossed with the Beis logo and includes a built-in hanger for easy storage and access when on the road.

One verified buyer said, “I love this case! It can store A LOT without getting bulky and failing to close up. When hanging everything is visible and easily accessible. I’m buying them for all the jewelry loving travelers in my life!!”